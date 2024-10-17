Israel (1) continues its programs of mass murder in Gaza, the West Bank, and Southern Lebanon (including South Beirut), keeping the world guessing as to how many more it can murder in Iran, while (2) Zelenskiy, having arranged the deaths of what one Western source quite plausibly calculates as over 700,000 Ukrainians (with total losses of 1.8 million) sets himself a guaranteed production line of death until Russia forces Ukraine and the West to submit to Russian terms. and (3) China, now with many more warships than the US and unworried by the ever more complex anti-Chinese alliances dreamed up by the USA in the Pacific and South China Sea, shows itself perfectly capable of reintegrating Taiwan at any time of its choosing.

Pity the US, under a grumpy, over-opinionated and senile President who doesn’t seem to be the decider about anything, now less than a month away from a presidential election, at the mercy of know-nothing belligerent neocons who have seized US foreign policy on behalf of the plutocratic and inordinately stupid class.

This is the incubus which now vainly and with total lack of credibility or integrity now threatens to cut the flow of arms to Israel in a PR bid to look as though they really care that Netanyahu and his associate goons are attempting to starve millions of Palestinians to death.

Natantahu, so that he can go on exterminating Palestinians while the US is distracted by a war with Iran that Netanyahu will arrange for the US to fight on Israel’s behalf, is working in preparation for the next escalation. This might take the form of strikes Israel still insists, rumors of restraint to the contrary. on anything it chooses - nuclear facilities, energy infrastructure. military installations etc, and/or some kind of decapitation strike. Perhaps its spies have organized something comparable to the Pager massacre.

Iran, perhaps under pressure from Russia, Iran’s supposed ally which may have short-changed Iran in terms of necessary air defense (out of fear of over-encouragement, lingering reluctance to go all-out against Israel and perhaps under pressure from China, which needs Iranian oil) seems passively to await its destruction, not knowing whether this is to be calibrated or existential.

Still, Netanyahu claims to be finding new Russian weapons in Hezbollah camps that he claims Israel has overrun. If true, then Russian aid has found its way to Iran in a more circuitous route than previously appreciated. And because there are reasons to doubt that Israeli forces have actually penetrated more than 600 meters of Lebanese territory, that would suggest there are a great many more Russian weapons - situated inside a Hezbollah tunnel complex that is still 80% intact -that can still be targeted on IDF forces, while UNIFIL soldiers stay in place to curtail Israeli freedom of movement.

Israeli targeting of UNIFIL forces, just as in the case of its disregard for the UN refugee agency in Gaza, is fast earning it the enmity of Arabs and Europeans and other countries that staff these organizations.

The more that Americans learn to hate Israel, the more reason they have to vote for Harris, and the less room for maneuver is left for Trump.

The more Hezbollah fighters that Israel kills, the more recruits who will replace them: Hamas is reported to have ten times as many fighters now than it did before 10.07.23.

Questions linger over whether Pezeshkian and the “liberal” pro-Western class of Iran that he represents, is a powerless player in the shadow of the Supreme Leader, is a Western tool, or an idiot.

However much Iran may fancy itself playing the “responsible adult in the room” card, there is nothing it can do to restrain Israel, which is quite capable of using some of the 10O US soldiers now deployed to work the THAAD missiles in Israel in a false flag attack to force a US-led regional war against Iran under way.

Interest in the Iranian parliament for the development of a security alliance among members of the anti-Israeli resistance, on the other hand, could increase the price that Israel must pay for its regional war. But way, way too late.

Zelenskiy might wish for something so solid to protect him from the crushing defeat of Ukraine in Kursk, Russia’s approaching strikes south of Vovchansk in the direction of Kharkiv, the destruction by Russia of supply routes between Kharkiv and Kupyansk which Russia - its troops lining the Oskil river- is preparing to seize, while Russian forces gradually surround Chasiv Yar, Siversk, Selydove and eventually Pokrovsk.

Zelenskiy’s victory plan turns out to be yet another hopeless demand for a withdrawal of Russia to 1991 borders and a bid for immediate Ukrainian membership of and integration within NATO while NATO forces essentially take over the war against Russia amidst ever more Western missiles and sanctions on Russia.

Ukraine, risibly, would compensate NATO by standing in for US troops for the post-conflict guarantee of European security.

China now understands that it’s immediate future must encompass the defeat - arm in arm with Russia and the Axis of Resistance - of the West. Recent joint Chinese-Russian maneuvers, Alfred McCoy notes today in TomDispatch, included live fire naval drills in the South China Sea, and air patrols circling Japan, even Alaska, while its Ocean 24 exercise involved 400 ships, 120 aircraft and 90,009 troops, from the Baltic Sea to the northern Pacific.