Did Ukraine try to hit Putin’s Valdai residence in Novgorod? Official Russian sources claim that it did. Why would Russia lie? There is no strong enough explanation for why it would.

Is it relevant that in his New Year message, Zelenskiy effectively expressed his profound hope that Putin would be killed? I believe so. Is it relevant that Ukraine has at least on two previous occasions struck at or close to Putin in a way that strongly suggests assassination attempts? I believe so. Is it relevant that Ukraine has assassinated many Russian generals and high status officials? I believe so. Is it relevant that Ukraine has many times sought to hit targets well within pre2014 Russia? I believe so. Is it relevant that these include attempts and successful strikes designed to degrade Russian nuclear assets? I believe so. Is it relevant that the Valdai residence was also a nuclear control site? I believe so.

Should we worry that hits on Russian nuclear assets is sufficient reason in Russian law for Russia to launch a nuclear war? I do so worry. Mainly because such reckless strikes underline the imbecility of Ukraine’s leadership and those they answer to namely, the US and the intelligence services of is proxies, especially MI6 in London and its peers in France and Germany.

Is this imbecility something we should worry about? I do so worry. Is it a matter of concern that we know that Ukrainian intelligence is essentially a branch of the CIA, that Zelenskiy himself and his Chief of Military Intelligence, Budanov, have been widely suspected of being Western intelligence assets, and that the NATO proxy war with Russia over Ukraine has been commanded from Germany for the duration? I think concern is merited.

Should we be even more concerned if we were to draw the conclusion that operations such as that on Valdai and another operation in Russian-controlled Kherson that killed 27 civilians are actually US/NATO/CIA operations worked through Ukrainian vassal forces? Should we conclude that it is the US that is rightfully the most likely culpable agent for the Valdai operation, one that may have been intended to strike Putin himself? I don’t find that conclusion outrageous.

Should we be appalled at the suggestion that such an operation may have been conducted with the knowledge or approval of President Trump - as many seem to be, even within the alternative commentariat (he’s such a nice, we’ll-intentioned, innocent guy, after all, and the poor dear was suckered over RussiaGate) given a similar set of circumstances surrounding the US strike on Iran last June, in the midst of negotiations, given Trump’s recent approval of the murder of over 100 people at sea off the coast of Venezuela, given his order for the murder of Iran’s top military commander, Suleiman, during Trump’s first presidency, and given his co-responsibility for the genocide in Gaza. I don’t find the notion appalling. Tragically plausible, yes. Appalling, no.

As my summary of Brian Berletic’s article, that I posted yesterday, suggests, I am of the view that taking the position that US foreign policy aims first and foremost to preserve and enhance its hegemony under conditions of threat to that hegemony and by increasingly militaristic means explains far more of US foreign behavior than do rival theories. And to ignore that reality leads to fatefully mistaken conclusions.

Returning to Ukraine, I therefore find it misleading to overplay the significance of US “abandonment” of Ukraine. The appearance of abandonment masks the benefits to the US of weakening both its rivals, Europe and Russia, in a continuing struggle, and it underrates the extent to which this is a war that is fought by the US from the rear (now Germany, tomorrow, perhaps, Greenland), on European money and Ukrainian lives, and in which the most deadly US contribution is CIA intelligence, strategizing and targeting. The role of the CIA will now be intensified as the war shifts increasingly to covert over conventional military operations, a process that has been initiated by the appointment of intelligence chief Budanov as Zelenskiy’s Chief of Staff, replacing Yermak who has been netted by the recent “anti-corruption” campaign - even though Europe, a likely beneficiary of such corruption, cares not one whit.

for the past year has made it increasingly clear that he does not believe Ukraine can win the war. Everyone can see that Europe cannot win it either. What Budanov, Europe and Washington may think they understand is that a “victorious” Russia can be brought down by an unending series of covert pinpricks - drone hits on refineries, seized “shadow fleet” tankers and the like, actions that have been gathering in frequency now for several months.

The reasoning is that this will keep Russia weak, tired and distracted from the US strategy of blockading China by interfering with the main choke points governing Chinese maritime trade and energy flows.

This may inspire Russia to take much more of Ukraine than it has previously aspired to, but the evidence suggests extreme Russian unwillingness to engage its enemies, conventionally or otherwise, where its enemies mainly are, and they are not mainly in Ukraine.

This leaves the US free to make good on the paucity of threat - to its own advantage - everywhere else, and to refocus attention on Russia once it has contained China, dismembered Iran, converted Gaza to a playground for white, rich people and otherwise reshaped the Middle East in its own image, bought out Central Asia, and pushed out its rivals across Africa and Latin America.