Iran

In the context of what Trump announced would be a further round of talks between the US and Iran which Iran had not agreed to and which Trump later cancelled, we have instead a message from Araghchi through Pakistani negotiators to the US and which Western media reporting as containing the following demands:

lifting of all sanctions;

cessation of “unreasonable demands” regarding Iran’s nuclear program; Iran’s right to uranium enrichment is non-negotiable;

compensation for war damages. Araghchi emphasized that Iran’s right to uranium enrichment is non-negotiable;

the lifting of all “illegal” and “unilateral” U.S. sanctions, particularly those imposed during previous negotiations;

the end of U.S. “interference” and protection of security in the region.

I dont see anything here about Israeli invasion of and attacks on Lebanon, but I think this would and may have been included. Nonetheless, I would anticipate that these are largely unacceptable to Washington. For the moment the “ceasefire” continues, but so does the US blockade, even if some Iranian ships do pass through the Strait and onwards without US interception (reports are mixed). Its effectiveness depending to some extent on the US blockade, Iran continues to control passage through the Strait of Hormuz. Since early April Iran has been limiting passage to a maximum of 15 vessels per day. This restriction requires specific approval for passage, significantly reducing traffic from the historic average of 138 ships per day.

Iran and Oman are reported by Western sources to be discussing a potential agreement to jointly manage traffic in the Strait. In Moscow, Araghchi will surely explore and will likely receive assurances of continuing Russian support, military and otherwise, although this is coming at a time of considerable pressure on Russian resources.

Several commentators today appear spooked by the announcement by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant of unusual dollar swap lines between the US and several Gulf countries including the UAE fearing in the words of one that “they are preparing for a cardiac arrest in the global financial system”.

Lebanon, Gaza and the West Bank.

Israeli attacks continued into the eleventh day of the “ceasefire.” Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon on Sunday killed 14 people, including two children and two women, and injured 37 others, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry. The Jerusalem Post reports that Hezbollah, with some effect, has begun to use fiber-optic tech and strategies from the Ukraine war. IntelliNews (IntelliNews) comments:

“There appears to be some confusion over where these drones came from. Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that they were Ukrainian-made, but I think that's just a guess because they don't know the details of the other conflict. Far more likely is that they were either Russian or assembled by Hezbollah itself with maybe some tech advice from either Russia or Tehran, as well as perhaps some of the components, including the 20-kilometre-long spools of fiber optic that these drones run on. It was a Russian innovation after all; an idea to avoid electronic warfare countermeasures by hooking up the controls to a fibre-optic cable that can't be hacked. Russia is an ally of Iran and Iran is the backer of Hezbollah so for Ukraine to supply the enemy of Israel would be extremely bizarre.”

In Gaza, Drop Site News reports that Israeli forces killed at least 14 over the weekend and that 1,500 patients have died awaiting medical evacuation as Israeli restrictions block treatment abroad. There were six Palestinians killed in the West Bank over the past week. An article by Marwan Asmsar for Countercurrents (Asmar) reports that Israeli settlers uprooted 400 olive trees in Turmus Aya, a Palestinian village northeast of Ramallah, in an attack linked to the nearby Adi Ad settlement.

The incident follows recent arson targeting homes and vehicles, reflecting a pattern of escalating violence. Data from the Palestinian Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission records 1,819 attacks in March alone, involving both settlers and Israeli forces. Olive groves, central to livelihoods and heritage, have been repeatedly targeted across the West Bank, including Nablus and Jenin. The figures point to sustained pressure on Palestinian land, property, and communities through coordinated acts of destruction and intimidation.



Russia-Ukraine

In the prelude to May holidays, Russian forces continue to conduct massive, multi-wave strikes using long-range drones and missiles to overwhelm and exhaust Ukrainian air defenses but also to hit Ukrainian arms, energy, and transport facilities. In a new development there are more and more reports of Russian drone attacks on Ukrainian gas stations. A dawn drone attack on Odesa today wounded 14 people and damaged residential infrastructure, illustrating Moscow’s persistent ability to strike deep into Ukrainian territory. Russia maintains a clear advantage in the industrial-scale manufacturing of heavy Shahed-type drones and missiles. Reports indicate Russia can produce roughly 60 Iskander missiles monthly and is expanding its launcher capacity. In terms of raw numbers, Russia’s military capabilities remain far greater than those of Ukraine, with a significantly larger fleet of aircraft, tanks, and artillery units compared to Ukraine. Russia has developed overlapping asymmetric advantages in tactical adaptation and systemic command and control along the frontline.

And yet Ukraine continues to surprise, yesterday launching a counterattack in the area of Lyman for example. Pro-Ukrainian sources claim the destruction of an entire Russian regiment — a unit that can number roughly 2,000 troops on paper. More neutral sources talk of Ukraine recovering several villages in the area and entering the city from different directions. Ukraine is aggressively integrating artificial intelligence into its unmanned aerial, ground, and naval systems to create autonomous platforms capable of identifying targets and maneuvering without human control. An article on robots in The Conversation (The Conversation) says that among the weapons used in most of these attacks is the Droid TW 12.7, developed by Devdroid, a private tech company in Ukraine, which is armed with a 12.7 mm M2 Browning machine gun, has a firing range of up to roughly one kilometer, and is equipped with night-vision capability. It is remotely operated, rather than fully autonomous, although it can carry out preprogrammed combat tasks. Devdroid has an advantage in manufacturing these systems and in testing them in active combat conditions on a timely basis. This creates rapid feedback, allowing for quick adjustments and improvements based on battlefield experience.

Critics assign reports of this kind to a long list of supposed miracle weapons that Ukraine has developed, imported or been gifted by its Western sponsors over the course of the war but without having much by way to show for it in terms of battlefield success. Further, they can also point to a long line of narratives about Ukrainian counter-offensives that have turned out to be less than impressive at the end of the day. Still, it is surprising that despite the US preoccupation with the crisis in Iran as well as in other hot spots and given that the US is supposed to have handed responsibility for sponsorship of the war over to a Europe which is only now able to deliver on the first tranche of a rather most 90 million euro loan, the identity of whose lenders has yet to be disclosed, that Ukraine is able to show as much resistance as it does. And this is something that requires fuller investigation than it appears to excite from both mainstream and alternative media. It may simply add up to being a question of how one weighs the value of large numbers of relative pinpricks delivered by air (and the conventional wisdom has it, confirmed again in Iran, that an air campaign by itself does not win wars) against costly Russian ground advances (which over the past couple of months have entered negative territory, with Russia Matters, (Russia Matters) reporting a Russian net loss of 2 square miles March-April).

Ukraine continues its effective long-range strike campaign in which sometimes hundreds of drones are fired into Russia, mainly at energy facilities, and some of which evade air defenses and hit their targets. In April, Ukraine reportedly struck 22 air defense systems, and critical oil infrastructure.

Russian oil production has been falling in April. According to the Caspian Post, an Azeri outlet, Russian production is estimated to have dropped by 300,000 to 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) compared to early 2025 levels, driven by drone attacks, export constraints, and voluntary cuts, forcing a reduction in overall output. This is surprising, perhaps, given the problems that beset Gulf producers and the increase in energy prices. On the other hand, seasonal factors may also be at play; reserves may be high, and suspensions in supplies (as was the case until just last week with the Druzhba pipeline) may have caused domestic oversupply and prompted output cuts. Beyond repairs, Russia has been struggling to meet its production quotas, with recent production falling below its targets, indicating structural constraints. We should also note (see (Russia Matters) that in the previous month of March, Russia’s monthly fossil fuel export revenues saw a 52% month-on-month increase to €713 million ($841 million) per day—the highest in two years—while volumes grew by a more modest 16%, according to the Finland-based Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA). This increase in earnings was driven by a massive 115% month-on-month rise in seaborne crude export revenues, according to CREA and Foreign Policy.

Mali

As I reported yesterday, Russia faces another conflict in the Sahel, where its Wagner and African Corps forces have largely replaced the French as the Great Power guarantors of stability. But stability is not what is happening in Mali. Mali is in a state of high turmoil following a series of massive, coordinated attacks by Islamist militants (The Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin or JNIM) and Taureg-led separatist rebels (the Asawad Liberation Front (FLA) which some commentators suspect are being part-funded by France, possibly through the mediation of Algeria. On Saturday, April 25, 2026. Mali’s Defense Minister, General Sadio Camara, was killed in a suicide car bomb attack on his residence in the garrison town of Kati, near the capital Bamako. There have been simultaneous attacks on military bases and cities, including Bamako, Gao, and Sévaré. Separatist Tuareg fighters claimed they took control of the northern city of Kidal after forcing a withdrawal of Malian soldiers and their Russian allies. We can expect some Ukrainian involvement against Russian interests in the Sahel.