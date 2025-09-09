The Iran Crisis

(Note: Many analysts continue to predict the resumption very soon of overt hostilities between the US/Israel and Iran. Iran continues to emit seemingly contradictory signals. It sometimes seems almost to perversely project weakness: as in

(1) agreeing to continue talks with IAEA despite the IAEA’s role in supporting Israel in its decapitation strike and 12-day war; and as in:

(2) seeking a deal with the E3 of limiting uranium enrichment and allowing more inspections in return for a lifting of UN sanctions - in face of the E3 “snapback” sanctions decision last week, even though the snapback is based on the absurd proposition, contested by Russia and China, that Iran is in violation of a JCPOA agreement that the Trump abandoned in 2018 and which the E3 countrires are themselves in violation of), and exhibiting a curiously rocky relationship with Russia (signing the strategic partnership agreement with Russia on the one hand, but resisting Russian offers of air defense systems on the other) which, while it may demonstrate a commendable determination to be independent actually deprives the country of the means of staying independent of its main opponents, namely US-Israel.

Iran has a critically important relationship with China since it is a potentially a very important node in the Belt and Road east-west communications, trade and transport network but is also a very important oil and gas supplier to China. It does seem to me very likely that Iran has benefitted from supply of air defense and high-end fighter jets from China but full confidence in such reports is a high bar.

The overall impression emerges of potentially damaging and confusing fissures within Iran between pro-BRICS (of which Iran is a member) enthusiasm, strong nationalistic loyalties, pro-Western sentiments, suspicions of Russian and Chinese intentions, conviction in Iran’s own weapons productuion capabilities especially in the light of the damage it was able to inflict on both Israel and the USA during the 12-days war, as against awareness of its defense weaknesses, including its reluctance to go the final steps in producing nuclear weapons. All this is in part exacerbated by suspicions of the large undocumented Afghani population that is in the process of being deported, a large Azeri population with potentially dual loyalties, and a US-controlled corridor to the north that unites Azerbaijan and Armenia to George and Turkey. In short, Iran elicits anxiety for those of us who look south to Israel’s rapid but illegal expansion and aggressions in Lebanon and Syria and, very likely, Iraq, in the wake of its previous, recent unprovoked strike on Iran, its decapitation of the leadership in Yemen, and of much of Hezbelloh’s leadership in Lebanon, its participation with Turkey in the destruction of Assad’s Syria, and its war of annihilation of the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank.

Further, earlier today we received news of an attempted Israeli assassination of the entire 37-strong Hamas negotiating team in Doha, Qater. There were some deaths, including of two Qatari guards, and it looks as though Qatari authorities (who earlier this year presented Trump with a gift of a $400 million jet plane) may have been implicated. The team had assembled to discuss, under pressure from Trump, a 100-word peace proposal that had been drawn up by the Israelis. In other words it is looking as though this is yet another example of (1) deep deception under the guise of negotiations involving the US president in the commital of a war crime, as was seen in the lead up to the Iran-Israeli 12-day war on the eve of US-Iranian negotiations; (2) extreme US and Israeli lawlessness, following by only a few days the murder of eleven people on a small boat off the coast of Venezuela, 1300 miles from the US, without sufficient fuel to reach the US, and with no published evidence of drug-smuggling and outside all due process and international law.

If we want to get the real measure of the moral strength of Russia and China we should be watching to see when, how soon, and how vocally they will refuse any further diplomatic interaction with mass murderers. Their failure to acknowledge the gravity of the crimes that are stocking up ever more brazenly on the US war crimes ledger will be a disappointing commentary on what we can really expect from a BRICS-led multimodal global order.

