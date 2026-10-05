The ongoing geopolitical and military standoff involving the United States and Iran has generated sharply opposing assessments from intelligence agencies, military analysts, and political observers. Depending on which metrics are prioritized - such as absolute economic and military destruction versus long-term asymmetric endurance and political patience - compelling arguments can be made both for the view that Iran’s leverage is exhausted and is on its last legs, and for the view that Iran will be victorious in the long-term struggle against extreme Western imperial and Zionist aggression.

Analysts and administration officials who argue that the Iranian regime is severely degraded point to the crushing, compounding pressures of direct conflict and containment. The US naval blockade of Iranian ports has crippled Tehran’s primary economic lifeline. The blockade is causing an estimated $500 million in daily losses, steadily draining the regime’s cash reserves amidst a collapse in the value of the rial, and precipitating acute long-term economic exhaustion. There are plenty of land-based workarounds for the export of Iranian oil to compensate for the impacts of the US blockade in the Arabian sea, but these cannot compensate for the sheer magnitude of the former sea routes.

While Iran and Oman are thought to be in agreement as to how to control the Strait of Hormuz and to charge fees for passage, the reality appears to be that US naval escorts are accomplishing passage for smaller oil-carrying vessels, primarily Saudi, that link up to larger vessels in the Arabian sea, despite frequent Iranian attacks on the smaller vessels and their guardians. It is speculated that this may be the outcome of an informal agreement of some kind between Iran and the US. But if anyone thought that Iran was benefitting significantly as the US prepares to exit quietly, then that speculation seems less plausible when measured against the strength of the US force that Trump is sending towards the Gulf region, where the US already deploys something like 50,000 military personnel. Even with these additional resources, however, the total size of the US presence seems far too low for a ground invasion, and the prospects of a very damaging Iranian missile pushback capable of inflicting considerable pain on both US forces and on US military assets in the Gulf States, are extraordinarily high.

US and allied air campaigns have destroyed a substantial portion of Iran’s conventional military infrastructure, including a large percentage of its surface navy, although most of this comprised very small boats in any case. Defense officials emphasize that Iran lacks the conventional air or naval power to break the blockade by force. That view seems to exclude the possibility of Chinese and Russian interruption of the US narrative.

The conflict has exacted a profound domestic toll. High-profile setbacks - such as the killing of long-time Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei at the outset of hostilities - have exposed internal vulnerabilities. The regime must continuously divert diminishing resources to internal security and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to suppress domestic dissent and manage cracks within the leadership. Or, at least, that is what Washington would like to believe. The evidence is stronger that US and Israeli aggression has fostered a more intense Iranian national unity than ever before. US or, rather, Trump’s assessments of the numbers of dissidents that Iran has killed verge on the ridiculous.

Many intelligence assessments and regional experts argue that Tehran’s strategic doctrine is explicitly designed to absorb immense punishment and win a war of attrition against Washington’s political timeline. CIA assessments suggest that Iran has successfully preserved 70% to 75% of its prewar mobile missile launchers and stockpiles. By burying its manufacturing capabilities and spare parts deep underground, Tehran has insulated its strike capabilities from air campaigns.

The US military industrial base is facing constraints due to the rapid rate at which expensive air-defense interceptors are being depleted. Iran exploits this by mass-producing cheap, uncrewed attack drones and missiles. This forces the US and its regional allies to expend multi-million-dollar interceptors against low-cost targets, a math equation that favors Iran in a protracted conflict.

Iran retains potent asymmetric leverage via the Strait of Hormuz and regional proxies like the Houthis who have shut down passage of the Red Sea at the Bab al-Mandeb Strait for Saudi oil vessels, as well as attacking vital Aramco oil production and distribution assets and threatening the integrity of the Saudi nation itself, but who now must face substantial counteroffensives by Saudi forces in league with Western and regional allies.

Iran, in turn, has crippled many US bases and military assets in the Gulf and can inflict catastrophic damage on Gulf nations by attacking desalination plants and other critical infrastructure. By disrupting commercial shipping and pipelines, Iran has shown it can trigger global oil drawdowns and energy price spikes, threatening the economic stability of Western coalition partners

The Iranian public has been battered for decades by Western imperial aggression dating back to the nineteenth century, but rarely less than in the case of the MI6-CIA overthrow in 1953 of democratically elected Mohammed Mossadegh, mounted for the sole purpose of allowing British and the Americans to continue to extract oil from Iran at phenomenally favorable costs and profits without fear of domestic opposition, and at the expense of the exploitation of Iranian workers and the Iranian nation.

Iran then had to suffer the pompous and tortuous dictatorship of US puppet Shah of Iran, until he was overthrown a quarter century later in a popular revolution in 1979 which was partly inspired by Islam, yes, but also inspired by anti-colonialism and socialist ideologies. Islam won out as the dominant force, not least because the US forced domestic centralization of power when it encouraged Saddam Hussein of Iraq to launch a devastating war on Iran that lasted for eight years and significantly delayed the return of Iran to any kind of normality.

For much of the intervening period, Iran has had to tolerate the supreme hoax of Israel’s urging of the US to join it in labelling Iran’s non-possession of nuclear weapons as a nuclear “threat” while totally disregarding Israel’s illegal and uninspected nuclear weapons program and nuclear stockpiles with which Netanyahu can blackmail the world even more effectively than could Mossad’s sex offender and blackmailer extraordinaire, Jeffrey Epstein, if Tucker Carlson is to be taken seriously (and, of course, he is).

Iranians have shown considerable resilience. The US has to worry about every additional extra cent that Americans have to pay for gasoline and diesel, and these have risen to record highs. Trump and his henchmen are deeply unpopular across the country, as is the US war on Iran, and the American political system is looking not just divided but at the point of a collapse in any meaningful relationship between the Trump authoritarian regime, its fawning mainstream media, and the masses of the American people, crushed as they are by rapidly increasing prices and inflation, obscene growth of oligarch wealth, and the obsequiousness of the official opposition and legal authority.