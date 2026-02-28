I woke up fairly late this morning, California Time, only to find that the rest of the world was digesting the unprovoked, customary in-the-middle-of-ongoing-negotiations Israeli-US attacks on Iran. I am not sure that Western media are prepared to show as much of the impacts of retaliatory Iranian attacks as they are of Western atssaults on Iran (which include the 60 school children so far registered as killed in a missile strike on an Iranian girls’ elementary school).

In our conversation this morning, Kevin shows plenty of evidence:

Truthjihad

This is how Might-is-Right fascism plays out.

See also: shafaq and hawarnews and Stars and Stripes

The facades of the Gulf States have been totally shattered as they pompously tell Iran to cease its “aggression” without saying anything about Israeli-US aggression on Iran. To its eternal shame this includes Saudi Arabia which, until recently had been harmonizing relations with Iran (and stalling on harmonizing relations with Israel) and seemed to be party to some kind of Pakistan-Iran-Saudi mutual understanding with respect to a nuclear umbrella in defense against Israel’s hundreds of nuclear warheads. In comes El-Sisi of Egypt to express his solidarity with Saudi Arabia, as though Saudi Arabia was somehow a victim here.

Iranian air defenses seem to have been a great deal less than impressive, as was the case at the start of the conflict in June. But ballistic missiles, plenty of those. In Dubai: -

