Iran Conflict

Axios reports that 3 US warships have crossed the Strait of Hormuz without coordinating with Iran and in violation of the ceasefire terms. Very little commercial shipping is yet moving - perhaps because insurers do not have sufficient confidence as to safety, perhaps for fear of mines, perhaps because they have been waiting for some kind of US demonstration of the kinds we have seen today.

Iowa Public Radio reports that the highly anticipated face to face peace talks between the United States and Iran have begun in Islamabad on Saturday as the two sides look to reach a deal to end the war that has shaken the Middle East for six weeks. Vice President JD Vance, who IPR says arrived in Islamabad Saturday morning to lead the American delegation, was meeting with senior Iranian negotiators, according to U.S. officials. The talks, mediated by Pakistan, come after the American and Iranian delegations met separately with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (wearing military combat clothing for the Iranians, as if to remind the Iranians of previous clashes between Iran and Pakistan, another reason why Pakistan should not be anywhere near this process).

The IPR report further notes that on Saturday, Israel’s military continued to strike Lebanon (up to 200 targets), in direct violation of the Iranian 10-point “peace plan”.

Trump meanwhile, even as he reduces the scope of the conflict to saying that it is just to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon (which of course it does not have and up until now has never seriously wanted), as though to provide himself with an easy off-ramp, yet is also pouring more American troops into West Asia.

The United States has deployed a massive array of military assets to the Middle East for “Operation Epic Fury,” marking its largest regional buildup since the 2003 invasion of Iraq. As of now these assets are organized into a multi-layered force of naval, air, and missile defense systems.

The U.S. Navy maintains a heavy presence centered around multiple Carrier Strike Groups (CSGs) and Amphibious Ready Groups (ARGs).

Aircraft Carriers

USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72): Currently operating in the Arabian Sea, leading CSG 3.

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78): Stationed in the Eastern Mediterranean after being redeployed from the Caribbean.

USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77): Recently deployed from Norfolk to join the regional force.

Surface Combatants: Approximately 13 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers (roughly 30% of the entire class) are deployed, providing both offensive Tomahawk cruise missile capabilities and defensive Aegis ballistic missile interception.

Amphibious Forces: The USS Tripoli (LHA-7) and USS New Orleans (LPD-18) areoperating in the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) area with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) embarked.

The U.S. has surged air power to regional bases in Israel, Jordan, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

Fighter Jets: Dozens of advanced aircraft, including F-22 Raptors, F-35 Lightning IIs, F-15E Strike Eagles, and F-16s.

Strategic Bombers: B-1B Lancers (roughly 60% of the mission-capable fleet) are conducting strikes from RAF Fairford, while B-2 Spirit stealth bombers and B-52 Stratofortresses are also committed to the theater.

Support and ISR:

E-3 Sentry AWACS: Providing command and control; roughly 63-71% of available AWACS are deployed.

Tankers: Extensive use of KC-135 and KC-46 aerial refuelers to sustain long-range operations.

Electronic Warfare: EA-18G Growlers based on carriers are used for jamming enemy radar and communications.

Drones: MQ-9 Reapers for surveillance and precision strikes

Land & Missile Defense

Ground forces and defense systems are positioned to protect regional allies and U.S. interests.

Troops: Over 50,000 personnel are currently in the region, including 2,000 soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division.

Missile Defense: A multi-layered system comprising Patriot (MIM-104) batteries for low-altitude threats and THAAD systems for high-altitude ballistic missile interception.

Precision Strike: M142 HIMARS systems are being used for the first time to launch the long-range Precision Strike Missile (PrSM)

Ukraine Conflict

We are approaching a 36-hour Orthodox Easter truce. In the meantime over the past few weeks, we have seen an increasing exchange of drones between Ukraine and Russia, with surprisingly few missiles. This suggests that drones are now more available for both sides possibly because they are cheaper for both sides although both sides have also shown evidence of increasing technological sophistication in the design of drones. Some Russian shahed drones can be personally navigated to their targets by their operators, for example, something which will become more important as Russia learns to depend less on its former piggybacking on Starlink and leans more on its new counter-system of low-orbit drones. Some Ukrainian drones are travelling thousands of kilometers to hit Russian energy facilities in the Caspian (in addition to constant drone attacks on Russian energy facilities in southern Russia, some launched from the Baltic republics which are playing a high-risk game in provoking Russia to attack NATO countries. My expectation is that whatever setbacks that Russia is experiencing as a result of the constant stream of Ukrainian drones (many of which are brought down by Russian air defense) these are heavily outweighed by the rising in prices for its oil and gas. (Note that US crude oil exports have also significantly increased in recent days).

In alternative media I am barely seeing anyone engaged in serious analysis right now of the Ukraine conflict that can explain why it is that, despite the supposed cessation of direct US weapons flows to Ukraine - where these occur they are allegedly being bought with European money - and the supposed inability of the EU to send promised financial aid to Ukraine and why, despite the increasing focus of all parties on West Asia, Ukraine is able to continue to mount such resilient resistance to Russian advances. Although Russia last month gained a bit of territory (the equivalent of two thirds of Manhattan, according to the ISW), it lost territory over the previous two months. The answers, perhaps, lie in the expectation of an upcoming major Russian offensive after the Easter truce, and various reasons routinely given for why Ukrainian claims are much less reliable than Russian, and the always useful appeal to this being a war of attrition. After the bombastic certainty and predictions of crushing defeats in the early months and years, and after what is now more than four years of war altogether, and a map of frontline positions that changes at glacial pace, when it moves at all, this entire discussion is getting more than a little jaded. But, as they say, we will see, and perhaps sooner than we might think. One should definitely keep a close eye on Russian advances towards the cities of Sumy, Kharkiv, Odessa, Zaporizhzhia, Konstantianivka, Slavyansk and Kramatorsk.