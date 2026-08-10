Slippery Erd Primes his Game

In the immediate wake of the recent Mecca alliance between Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkiye, and against the best interests of that alliance, out strides Slippery Erd (aka Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Turkiye).

Erd failed to raise a finger when NATO-Ukraine was striking hundreds of Russian oil tankers and grain cargo ships in the Sea of Azov and eastern Black Sea coast.

This temporary Ukrainian “revival” of or “turning point” for Ukraine, was the immediate cause of Russia’s massive bombardment in recent weeks of Odessa ports, vessels, infrastructure, energy storage and generation systems, and transit routes between Odessa and Romania.

Russia’s response to Ukraine’s escapades in the Sea of Azov and Turkiye’s interruption promises to greatly aggravate the multiple crises of global oil, grain and commodity trade. Slippery Erd is demanding a “ceasefire” that would disproportionately favor Ukraine over Russian interests by closing the Dardanelles to ships headed for the Russian port of Novorossiysk for oil. There is the added if still unspoken threat purely speculative for the moment, that Turkiye might allow Western warships through the Bosphorus in violation of the Montreux Convention. This latter step of course would invite all kinds of Russian retaliation to Turkiye’s extensive business assets in Russia and around the Black Sea, Russian cooperation with Turkiye in helping it build not just one but now two nuclear power plants, and the flow of Russian tourists to Turkiye.

Remembering Syria

For the moment, Slippery Erd’s rupture of his (always uneasy) relationship with Russia’s President Putin simply adds to the enormous damage to Turkiye’s interests when Erdogan seriously betrayed Putin in 2024 by directly and recklessly supporting the jihadist invasion of Syria led by former head-chopping al-Nusra and ISIS commander, al-Jolani (Ahmed al-Sharaa). Sharaa, who has survived three assassination attempts over the past seven months, no doubt linked o his own murderous assaults on Syrian minority populations, has had the additional embarrassment of Israel’s invasion of southern Syria and of possibly being suborned by Israel into a scheme to use his jihadist terrorists as a battering ram against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Countering Russia’s Expanding Black Sea Footprint

In the Black Sea, Erdogan is moving to counter the potential extension of Russian control over the entirety of Ukraine’s Black Sea coastline in defense of Ukraine. The significant increase in Russia’s footprint around the Black Sea is damaging to Turkish Black Sea interests and Erdogan’s neo-Ottoman ambitions but is principally a problem for NATO of which Turkey is a member. It marks a major escalation in Ankara’s regional strategy.

While Turkey has banned warships from the straits since 2022 under the Montreux Convention, expanding restrictions to civilian merchant ships signals that the economic and security costs of the war has become too heavy for Turkiye. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has confirmed that the conflict had expanded beyond military nodes to hit “all commercial vessels indiscriminately,” including multiple Turkish-owned and Turkish-flagged merchant ships, resulting in injuries to Turkish sailors from drone strikes.

Implications for Grain

Massive Russian drone and missile operations have completely halted grain loading at Ukraine’s port of Odessa during peak harvest season, while parallel strikes heavily target Russia’s oil and grain terminal in Novorossiysk.

Turkiye is a major importer of Russian and Ukrainian grain, relying heavily on both countries for wheat, corn, and barley. Beyond domestic consumption, Turkiye processes much of this imported grain into flour and pasta for re-export, serving as a vital node in global food trade through the Black Sea.

Russia historically supplies the vast majority of Turkiye’s imported wheat, sometimes accounting for over 80% of its total wheat imports in a given season. Ukraine remains an important supplier of grains like corn and barley to Turkiye, though Turkish import restrictions and domestic policies heavily fluctuate depending on seasonal harvests.

Turkiye is one of the world’s leading flour exporters. It imports raw grain from its northern neighbors, mills it locally, and ships the finished products to markets in the Middle East and Africa. Controlling the Turkish Straits (Bosphorus and Dardanelles), Turkiye acts as the primary maritime bottleneck and logistical gatekeeper for Black Sea grain shipping.

Novorossiysk is Russia’s lifeblood for maritime grain and oil exports. Turkiye’s regulatory slowdown acts as an unannounced sanction, choking Russia’s black-market and legitimate trade revenues. Turkiye’s maneuvers occurred right as relentless Ukrainian drone strikes established an effective naval blockade around occupied Crimea, amplifying the logistical strain on the Russian military.

By temporarily withholding and delaying transit permits through the Dardanelles Strait for ships bound for Russia’s Novorossiysk and various Ukrainian ports, Turkiye is exercising aggressive geopolitical leverage. More than 3.5 million barrels per day of crude oil and refined petroleum products flow through Turkiye’s straits.

Not a Credible Mediator

Turkey has proved it can instantly disrupt both Russian energy revenue and Western supply lines (such as Kazakhstan’s CPC oil pipeline, heavily utilized by Western majors like Chevron). Turkey is using the threat of a prolonged bottleneck to pressure Moscow and Kyiv into accepting its maritime ceasefire mechanism. It is unlikely to work as intended because a ceasefire favors Ukraine far more than it favors Russia. Ukraine desperately needs a Black Sea moratorium to resume grain shipments out of Odessa, which have been frozen under recent Russian bombardments.

The credibility of Turkiye as a mediator is severely undermined by congressional records that reveal that Turkey has bypassed standard Western logjams to sell a massive package of 70 long-range ATACMS missiles directly to Ukraine, set for transfer later this month.

Prolonged Turkish restrictions add severe upward pressure on global commodity and energy markets, which are already highly unstable, especially given Iran’s most recent indications that there will be NO lifting of its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz unless the US conforms to the requirements of the MOU that it has previously signed but never shown a real inclination to honor, requirements that it is highly unlikely that Trump will concede.

(The continuing moderation of Brent crude oil prices, incidentally, continues to raise questions as to the real state of the oil market - relating to the abilities of both the US and Iran to “manipulate markets” by strategic announcements and strikes and to all the many “workarounds” that I have investigated in previous posts, including the Oman coastline route, among other considerations).

Relevance of Graham’s Bones-Crushing Sanctions

All this comes on the back of the “bones-crushing” Lyndsey Graham sanctions bill against Russia. The “Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026,” overwhelmingly passed by the US Senate (86–11), targets Russia by hitting its secondary trade with major energy buyers like China and India.

By authorizing up to 100% tariffs on top importers of Russian oil and gas (China, India, Azerbaijan, Hungary, and Slovakia) and cracking down on Russia’s “shadow fleet”, the bill moves past standard asset freezes to directly penalize third-party nations. It gives the US power to slap massive duties on the top five purchasers of Russian petroleum, forcing Asian giants to weigh the cost of US market access against cheap Russian crude. It explicitly targets older, reflagged tankers used to skirt G7 price caps, aiming to choke off physical export channels.

But the White House retains wide waiver authority if the president certifies it is in the national interest, meaning the bill’s implementation could be used flexibly as a diplomatic lever rather than a blunt axe. Some lawmakers and economists warn that aggressive secondary tariffs will almost certainly spike global energy prices or retaliatory trade friction.

This is most especially evident in the matter of Chinese rare earths on which the US is highly dependent for advanced intelligence and weapons systems. The US may have far less leverage than most people realize.

As for China and India, they have previously absorbed or routed around Western restrictions, meaning the real-world impact depends heavily on how strictly the administration chooses to wield the new tariff stick. Indian officials state that India will not react aggressively in public. Because India already faces a baseline of US tariff pressures from previous trade disputes, the threat of an additional 100% penalty has significantly accelerated diplomatic talks between New Delhi and Washington to protect bilateral trade. They are leveraging ongoing trade talks with Washington to address the threat. New Delhi maintains its core stance that its energy purchases are strictly guided by internal energy security and price affordability. Indian policy analysts note that because the tariff power is discretionary for the U.S. president rather than automatic, India plans to negotiate carve-outs or waivers before the bill passes the House. Up to now the indications are that India continues to rely very heavily on Russian oil imports.

Beijing is actively drafting retaliatory economic countermeasures against US trade if the bill becomes law. It had previously instructed Chinese refineries to ignore Washington’s angry posturing. As I have already indicated, analysts suggest that China intends to lean on its tight control over global tech supplies, such as rare earth elements used in semiconductors and electric vehicles, to deter Washington from enforcing maximum tariffs. Chinese financial institutions and traders are already well-practiced in bypassing Western restrictions by using non-dollar currencies (like the Yuan) and localized trade networks.

NATO’s War with Russia Over Proxy Ukraine

Over the past day, Ukraine launched a deep long-range drone strike hitting an oil refinery in Nizhnekamsk, Tatarstan (roughly 750 miles inside Russia), killing 13 people. Simultaneously, Russia pressed incremental ground and air offensives targeting Ukrainian infrastructure, while shifting strategic dynamics continue to test Western and US deterrence postures without providing a direct tactical windfall for Washington.

Russia continues to absorb long-range drone infrastructure hits while maintaining a high operational tempo of missile and drone barrages on Ukrainian logistical and energy nodes. Russian forces maintain slow and now, not-so-slow, grinding pressure along the eastern front and northern axes, capturing small settlements in the Donetsk region on their way to what will likely prove the fall within months of the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk conurbation, while testing Ukrainian logistics though Odessa, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Zapporizhzhia and Dnipro-Petrosk oblasts. Reports indicate ongoing preparations for incoming North Korean troop alignments and hardware cooperation with Moscow, bolstering long-term Russian manpower reserves.

Russia launched a massive, combined aerial blitz on Odesa while escalating severe frontline ground combat in Orikhiv, Sloviansk, and Kramatorsk over the last 24 to 36 hours. This wide-ranging offensive marks an intense surge in multi-front Russian operations. The massive blitz on Odessa involved Russian fire of over 200 Shahed drones alongside a heavy volley of ballistic, anti-ship, and anti-radar missiles targeting 22 separate locations. At least 14 civilians were injured, and a massive 1,000-square-meter fire tore through a central four-story residential building. Strikes systematically devastated energy infrastructure, knocking out power for over 300,000 families and completely halting the city’s water supply. The Russian Defense Ministry claimed hits on port facilities and warehouses, while President Zelenskiy condemned the assault as a direct attack on global food security.

There has been speculation - given that Russia has effectively blockaded Odessa by land, sea and air, and is in the process of a major disruption to its power supply - that Russia may be planning an ultimate invasion of Odessa. This aligns with frequent indications by President Putin that he considers Odessa to be fundamentally a Russian space.

A land invasion of Odessa would require Russian forces to cross the Dnieper and other waterways and would be inherently very difficult to pull off. It is more plausible to imagine that Russia might attack by sea in an amphibious landing but that, too, would be a highly ambitious maneuver. Furthermore, as we have already seen, such a scenario might have to contend with a weakening in Turkey’s commitment to the Montreux Convention that could induce an actual Western force coming to Ukraine’s aid.

Russian forces have heavily stepped up pressure along the Kramatorsk and Slovyansk axes. The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed the capture of Vasyutinske (a village just east of the heavily fortified city of Kramatorsk), using dense drone swarms and infantry assaults to chip away at defense perimeters. Russia is advancing on the conurbation from the south, the east and the north (although its acquisition of Lyman still seems to be incomplete). In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian forces battered the front-line town of Orikhiv with KAB guided aerial bombs, damaging high-rise residential buildings while attempting ground advances near Primorske and Plavni.

Ukraine can barely survive its severe air defense crisis. Its response involves an aggressive paradigm shift, transitioning from a high-cost defensive posture to a highly asymmetrical offensive strategy.

The current shortages are acute. Supplies of high-end Western interceptors have plummeted to a third of their 2025 levels. The United States has largely depleted its own PAC-3 Patriot reserves amid concurrent security crises, and Washington has stalled on local co-production licensing. Consequently, Ukraine’s interception rate for ballistic missiles dropped precipitously to just 30% in recent weeks. With Kyiv hoarding the final elite batteries to guard the capital, the rest of the nation stands vulnerable to ballistic blitzes.

To stay in the fight under unprotected skies, Ukraine is implementing a survival strategy built on three distinct pillars: Since Ukraine can no longer afford to shoot down $3 million ballistic missiles with finite interceptors, it has shifted to a doctrine of deep-rear preemptive attrition. With considerable aid and involvement of NATO powers, Kyiv is deploying mass-produced, autonomous long-range strike drones deep into Russian territory.

By striking manufacturing hubs, oil refineries, and storage depots (such as the Taneco facility in Nizhnekamsk), Ukraine is actively draining Moscow’s domestic economic and refining capacities. Ukrainian forces are using deep (NATO-supplied) intelligence and remote precision strikes to hunt and destroy Russian Iskander launchers (very difficult this, because these are mobile), bombers, and airfield logistics hubs before they can ever release their payloads.

To preserve fighter jets and Patriot batteries for high-priority cruise missiles, Ukraine has built an affordable, layered framework to counter low-altitude threats like Shahed drones. Ukraine has deployed over 14,000 low-cost acoustic sensors across the countryside. This grid detects the distinct audio signature of low-flying drones, feeding real-time target vectors directly to mobile fire teams and bypassing traditional radar limitations.

High-end missiles are being replaced by mass-produced interceptor drones which boast an 80-90% success rate against Russian UAVs for a fraction of the cost ($2,500 per unit). Ukraine relies heavily on localized electronic warfare (EW) networks to jam, spoof, and drop Russian precision-guided munitions out of the sky without firing a single kinetic missile. Russia, of course, is or already has deployed comparable technologies.