Perhaps our shocking collective failure to see the collapse of Syria coming is a good prompt for me, at least, to lie low for a couple of days. It is not as though the evidence wasn’t there before our eyes, as it was in February 2020. What else did we think would happen after a system is economically brutalized, its treasure looted daily by the US and SDF, its allies distracted (Russia) or mauled (Hezbollah) and intimidated (Iran) and an entitled, cynical, treasonous protector of terrorists lay crouched to the north, ready to spring (Turkey). I mean, what kind of a world do we think we’re living in if we don’t see these things coming? Who noticed at the time that Assad was not at Kazan in November, or that his family had remained in Moscow after a recent visit, or that terror attacks on Syrian Army positions were growing more frequent or that there was a steadily building terrorist army being fortified by Turkey and, doubtless, the US,UK, France and other NATO thugs?

It is when a regime like this collapses it is time to stop reminding ourselves that although they may not have been as WOKE as we falsely imagine ourselves to be (what kind of WOKE wankers defend and assist Israel for genocide; systematically plan the destruction of seven Muslim countries; or promote Al Qaeda from spooked terrorist bogeyman to heroic Guevaran liberator -from-all-evil overnight?), it takes one hell of a lot of skill to maintain order under the kind of conditions of Western provocation, harassment, bullying, subversion over many decades that countries such as Syria, or Libya or Iraq have had to endure.

In the meantime as we suffer the momentary media-created illusion of a national savior hoax and its transition to blood-soaked savage ignominy and chaos, Americans, at least, have to ask themselves if they any longer have the luxury to meditate on foreign policy issues while their own white savior, the jovial , Zelenskiy-crushing, tariff-snorting Trump confirms plans for the expulsion of at least eleven million people from the US and the activation of a military and police state apparatus to implement it. Is the sky falling down or are we falling out of it?