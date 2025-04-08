IRAN

CNN has reported a statement from President Donald Trump today that direct talks are underway between the United States and Iran over Tehran’s nuclear program. A “very big meeting” is to take place on Saturday. Assuming this is remotely true, and the meeting doesn ‘t go Trump’s way, he threatens major consequences.

A letter that Trump sent to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in March had proposed negotiations on a new nuclear deal, with a two-month ultimatum to reach an agreement. Iran has so far rejected direct negotiations (but concedes to indirect talks through Oman). The Iranian mission to the UN declined to comment when asked about direct talks or the meeting that Trump announced.

Since we don’t know what exactly is going to be demanded of Iran, it is not totally inconceivable that the opportunity may be a theatrical exercise in which Iran goes along with some reasonably do-able compromise such as agreeing to Russia’s holding of sensitive Iranian nuclear assets, as under the JCPOA agreement that was casually sabotaged by Trump in 2018, in return for a lessening of sanctions. Trump sabotaged JCPOA in 2018 principally because he wanted to extend it to missiles. Tehran refuses to allow the issue of missiles to return to the table.

Iran, of course, does not have a nuclear weapon; it has not had a nuclear “program” (which could be just a couple of sketches on an envelope, if that) since 2003, its Supreme Leader has pronounced a fatwa against nuclear weapons and has recently confirmed that the fatwa is alive and well, while the country is so thoroughly monitored and surveilled by the IAEA, US and Israel that there is no credible chance that it could launch the development of a nuclear warhead without everyone knowing about it months in advance, let alone there being any way in which Iran would be able to secretly align the warhead with a suitable missile (which would take several months to a year), always holding in mind that Israel has hundreds of nuclear missiles and is not, as is Iran, a signatory to the nuclear non-proliferation treaty.

Iran, China, and Russia are to hold expert-level consultations on the Iranian nuclear program in Moscow tomorrow. Russia’s Foreign Ministry has condemned the threats against Iran and has said that Moscow remains committed to a resolution that respect Tehran’s right to peaceful nuclear energy. China and Russia have recently condemned the “unlawful sanctions” imposed on Iran. They want a resolution that addresses the root causes of the current crisis.

In the meantime, Washington has been beefing up its military preparedness for further violent conflict in the Middle East in addition to its support for Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza and the West Bank, and its on-going bombing campaign against the Houthis in Yemen. It has been sending additional B-2 bombers to Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean and boosting other regional air assets. It is sending a second aircraft carrier to the region. It has deployed a second Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery to Israel and a further two Patriot air defense batteries to Israel, and othmer Patriot systems to “defend US air bases and nearby allies” as part of its military buildup in the Middle East that’s aimed at Iran. The Biden administration sent a THAAD system and about 100 troops to operate it in October 2024, ahead of Israel’s then strike on Iran. Two out of the seven THAAD batteries the US operates are based in the country.

YEMEN

Citing SABA, Yemen’s news agency, David DeCamp reports for Antiwar.com that at least four people were killed by a US airstrike on a residential building in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa on Sunday night.

“The report said that two women were among the four killed, and another 23 were injured, including 11 women and children. The attack also damaged multiple homes in the area.

Yemen’s Health Ministry said earlier in the day that overnight US airstrikes on the northern Saada province killed at least two civilians and wounded four others. The strikes hit a solar panel shop and a nearby home.”

The Administration has claimed that its bombing campaign, so far estimated to have cost nearly $1 billion, is effective because the Houthis have not fired on any more US ships. But alternative sources say that the Houthis have not targeted any US ships since Israel broke the Gaza ceasefire on March 18, but only Israeli shipping. The Administration claims that the Houthis’ campaign is entirely dependent on assistance from Iran. Alternative sources deny that the Houthis are directly controlled by Iran, and say that they have their own missile-capable production facilities. Further, the missile launchers that they use are highly mobile and not directly susceptible to US attempts to destroy them.

In the meantime, Trump has circulated a satellite image of a US bombing of a gathering of Houthis that Trump claims was assembled to plan further attacks but which Houthis sources say was a prayer group. The fascist creepiness of Trump’s decision to share an image of mass murder for which the US is responsible may be considered equivalent to the 2010 WikiLeaks release of a classified US military video depicting the indiscriminate slaying of over a dozen people in the Iraqi suburb of New Baghdad -- including two Reuters news staff. Further, the Trump Administration still supports Israel’s account of its murder llast week of 15 Palestinian medical workers, even after a video showed that the Israeli military was lying about the incident.

Gaza and the West Bank

David Camp for Antiwar.com cites Al Jazeera for the story that yesterday, Sunday, the Israeli military killed at least 43 Palestinians in Gaza, as US-backed Israeli strikes continued to pound targets across the Strip.

“Photos and videos coming out of Gaza show that many children were among the dead and wounded. According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, at least nine children were killed by Israeli shelling and airstrikes on the al-Tuffah neighborhood of Gaza City.”

Hamas (acknowledging that the situation in Gaza is unsupportable) has already offered to return all hostages to Israel in return for a complete cessation of hostilities. The Times of India reported yesterday that Hamas is prepared to release all of the remaining hostages at once in exchange for a permanent ceasefire. The report cited a senior Palestinian official familiar with the ongoing truce talks. Apparently, Hamas was still prepared to release a number of hostages as part of a renewed temporary ceasefire, but Hamas wants guarantees from the mediators that Israel would agree to subsequently enter negotiations on ending the war.

Israel rejected the latest Hamas offer and countered with its own proposal for the release of 11 hostages that does not include a commitment to hold talks on a permanent ceasefire. This is not acceptable to Hamas, according to the Times’ source. who also said that Hamas “will never disarm” before a Palestinian state has been created.

For Antiwar.com David DeCamp notes that Israel, using US weapons, has killed a further 1,300 Palestinians since the resumption of the genocide on March 18, and has imposed a total blockage on Gaza that cuts off all humanitarian aid and all other groups. IDF now controls more than 50% of Gaza territory. His report highlights comments to the effect that both Trump and Netanyahu have reaffirmed their desire for the ethnic cleansing of Gaza, while claiming that there are other countries (as yet unnamed) willing to take in the Palestinian population.Trump has also said it would be a “good thing” for the US to take over and control Gaza, noting that the Strip is “an incredible piece of important real estate.”

Israeli newspaper Haaretz carries an editorial today that condemns how in recent weeks settlers have violently rampaged through the West Bank in a spate of attacks that are extreme even by usual West Bank standards. The latest victim was the village of Duma, which was raided on Tuesday evening by dozens of settlers, who torched vehicles and buildings.

“Since the forming of the radical right-wing Netanyahu government, participants in these pogroms have been receiving a clear message: carry on. This message is conveyed by the police and army, neither of which arrests perpetrators in real time, by soldiers actively participating in expelling shepherd communities across the West Bank and by Defense Minister Israel Katz suspending administrative detentions, but only for Jews, thereby emasculating whatever was left of the mechanism to prevent such attacks. There is also National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who has been mobilized on behalf of Jewish security prisoners while further weakening the police's Judea and Samaria District.”

“During the term of former IDF chief of staff Herzl Halevi, the army's responses to these attacks became increasingly feeble. The army distributed weapons to settlers, drafting even the most extreme among them. It allowed them to torment their neighbors without addressing the participation of conscript soldiers in violent incidents. The result was a total loosening of the reins.”

At the root of this problem, notes Haaretz is a “pogromist government that advances the occupation, expropriation and apartheid policies. This is a government espousing Jewish supremacy, giving a tailwind to pogroms against Palestinians, sullying Israel's image and making more distant any possibility of a joint future in this area”.

Syria

The Trump talks with Netanyahu in Washington today addressed what Israel claims are moves by Syria's new illegal Turkish-backed government-by-invasion, HTS, that threaten Israeli positions in Syria that are equally illegal. Even while its militia continue to murder Alawites and other minorities, the governing terrorist force, HTS, has until now been exceptionally conciliatory towards Israel. It has struck an agreement with the Kurds, with whom Israel has had reasonably cordial relations, that would confirm Kurdish semi-autonomy, while integrating Kurdish SDF forces within the Syria military. Israel has been bombing targets in Damascus, and even as far north as Latakia.

Israel’s army is organising hiking tours for Israeli citizens inside occupied Syrian territory during the Passover holiday next weekend, according to local media (reported by Middle East Eye).

“Participants will cross the occupied Golan Heights into areas of Syria more recently captured following the fall of the Assad government, escorted by Israeli military forces. The tours have been initiated by the Israeli army's Northern Command and the 210th Division, in collaboration with an Israeli organisation called "Friends on Excursions", Israeli media reported on Friday.”

Lebanon

Fors Antiwar.com, Jason Ditz reports that Israel continued its attacks on southern Lebanon throughout the weekend, killing a Hamas commander and his family in a drone strike on Sidon overnight Friday into Saturday. On Sunday, strikes killed at least two people and wounded several others. Vehicles targeted in various attacks appear to be involved in construction and repair as they are working to fix agriculture areas destroyed in the recent Israeli occupation.

“Early in the invasion, a big focus was targeting crop fields, destroying orchards, and otherwise ruining the economy of southern Lebanon, which was heavily agriculture-based. Now that Israeli occupiers are mostly gone (some remain at several outposts established by Israel inside Lebanon during the ceasefire), people are trying to rebuild, and fixing up the farmlands is an early priority, with planting season not far off.”