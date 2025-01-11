Greetings!

In a welcome interlude from monitoring what is in effect World War Three, my wife and I are looking after Grandchild 5 as we await the arrival of No 6.

There are very important developments, including of course the latest wave of Biden sanctions, evidence of the hollowing-out of British forces to the point of their inability to fight a war lasting for more than a few weeks; and the latest confirmation of the CIA’s mind control experiments.

But all this is going to have to wait some hours or for a day because life, for the time being at least, must goes on. I say this with some caution as I review the depressing impact of the LA fires on many of the areas of the metropolis I love best, and as I observe the helpless prostration of my own neighborhood to the corporate ambitions for oil, uranium, and timber.

Frustrated as I am by the anarchic recklessness of Neocon Senility, I am grateful at least to see a last-minute attempt (what is it worth?) to shut down on more ocean drilling along the California coast.

Any of us who monitor the centrality of energy politics to major geopolitical developments, including the exploitation of a melting Arctic, must marvel at the impermeability of the plutocratic, corporate class to reason, and to consideration of their own self interest, not to mention that of everyone else.

More generally, I may revert to a pattern of posting every second day. From time to time, more mundane issues such as class preparations or deadlines for publications assert priority. And now is one of those times. It is difficult to predict.

Stay safe, stay healthy. If you can.