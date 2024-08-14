As I am traveling for much of this week it is difficult to keep up with my reports. I notice what I consider to be an overall deterioration in the situation for Russia in Belgorod and Kursk, and an ever more appalling cauldron of atrocity in Gaza and the West Bank in the face of seeming inability of the international community to take meaningful remedial action. We are learning that the taking down of a screaming hegemon amidst progress on the road to multipolarity is an arduous and painful task.