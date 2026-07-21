Kiev Instability

There continue to be considerable protests throughout Ukraine. These were originally focused on Zelenskyi’s dismissal of his popular Defense Minister Fedorov, who is largely credited with what in the West is widely considered to be the successful Ukrainian drone war on targets deep inside Russia including, of course, Moscow.

There has been a long dispute between Fedorov and the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrski. Zelenskiy’s first move, following a major reshuffle of his government, was to replace Fedorov with Ihor Klymenko. In an initial concession to public street sentiment, Zelenskyi did not appoint Klymenko to the position of Defense Minister but, instead, made him Secretary of the National Defense and Security Council. The position of Defense Minister is still unfilled.

Today, Zelenskyi has had several meetings with top military and other officials. Some media sources predicted that today or tomorrow, Zelenskyi would dismiss Syrski, but that remains to be seen. Syrski is powerful and, although feared and often criticized for waste of human lives, seems to have widespread support among the armed forces.

Furthermore, the country is at the brink of a major new episode in its war against Russia, as Russia deploys its forces in preparation for an invasion of the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk-Druzhkivka conurbation of Donetsk. For weeks, Syrski has been moving troops to the west of the conurbation with a view to repel the Russians, whose strength has been much augmented with the fall of Konstyantynivka to the south and Lyman to the north of the conurbation.

Changing the commander-in-chief at the present time would seem a very tricky move for Zelenskiy. It might appease the protestors, but Syrskiy and his supporters would then very likely react by sabotaging Zelenskyi’s position. Furthermore, if the battle for the Kramatorsk conurbation is lost by Ukraine, in a context where casualties - whoever wins - are going to be truly horrific, then that surely would be the end of Zelenskyi in any case.

Assessing the Drone War

The current instability in Kiev also speaks to a dimmer view by Zelenski and Syrski of the “success” of Fedorov’s drone war than that held by many Ukrainians, and by their western sponsors who have been lured by the campaign’s apparent success into voting more money for Zelenskyi. The European Commission has just earmarked a (further) package, this one of $6 billion, for the continuation of the drone war, presumably to come out of the $90 billion “loan” package voted through a few months ago.

The drone war, as we have seen, has caused Russia many significant problems and embarrassments, from strikes against most of Russia’s major oil refineries, leading to Russia’s closure of its diesel export market, importation of refined oil and gasoline from other countries, and fuel shortages across Russia, most notably in Crimea. It has also caused a major shock to Russians by hitting and destroying dozens, perhaps hundreds, of Russian oil tankers and grain cargo ships across the Sea of Azov and in ports along the eastern coast of the Black Sea.

There are some signs of a reduction in the intensity of Ukraine’s attacks against refineries and shipping over recent days in favor of strikes on other fuel facilities and on civilian warehouses (whose impact would be to hurt the Russian economy). But Ukraine is still sending hundreds of drones on a daily basis into the heartlands of Russia, and while Russian air defense may be strong enough in the center of Moscow to bring most or all of these down, this is not the case outside such privileged areas. It is also disappointing to hear, on the basis of analysis of Ukraine’s latest drone waves, that some of these may still be launched from Kharkiv, despite Russia’s success otherwise in pushing Ukrainian launch facilities further backwards towards the center of Ukraine. Crimea and Russian southeast remain very vulnerable.

Of course, in the West, we have become used to the truism that wars are not won in the air, but on the ground. The drone era, however, may have the capability of turning that one on its head. So, the Fedorov approach may have had some wisdom to it and it clearly provided some relief to Ukrainian citizens. But it is still unclear, at the very least, how a continuing successful Ukrainian drone strategy would cancel the impact of Russia’s advances along most of the front lines, nor how Ukraine can expect that Russia, particularly now that it has its own equivalent of the Starlink system, will not continue to deploy more advanced and more effective drones and drone-interceptor technologies in the near future, especially as Russia broadens the scope of its own drone and missile campaign to include more targets in the west of Ukraine, including Ukrainian weapons manufacturing facilities.

Much of Europe’s $6 billion package for Ukraine’s drone war will be spent on acquiring drone components for assembly in Europe and in Ukraine, and many of these components come from China. This is a significant anomaly in the narrative of ever greater fusion of interest between Russia and China, one that China blithely but weakly, in my view, explains with resort to the argument that most of these components are sold in the first place to third parties, mainly in Malaysia, and that it is difficult for China to regulate this industry without doing economic harm to many of its suppliers.

This is a wholly unsustainable argument and pressure will be growing on China by Russia to recognize what it must do, just as it recognizes that it has to very closely control its supply of rare earths to the West so that they are not beneficial to Western weapons production. The inevitability of a resolution that more closely favors Russia is underlined by Russia’s role as China’s primary source of energy, and by the upcoming agreement in September to proceed with Power of Siberia 2 energy pipelines from Russia to China.

That having been said, it is also possible that China’s logic may be that by supplying the West with drone components it is actually preventing the rise of competitive supply lines in the West. Furthermore, as the manufacturer of sensitive components, China retains the power through electronic backdoors to manufacture these in ways that could sabotage the Western war effort.

Russian Advances

In response to Ukraine’s drone war, Russia has focused on hitting ports, energy and shipping facilities around Odessa and generally weakening Ukrainian control of the west of the Black Sea and these are wreaking damage at least comparable with that which Ukraine has inflicted recently against Russia. As discussed in my post yesterday, this has severe consequences for Ukraine’s grain exports and global food supply, and it has consequences for the ease of shipment by NATO of war materiel to the Odessa region.

In addition to Russian moves towards the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk conurbation and creeping up from the south towards Druzhkivka, Russia has successfully moved north from its positions in the southwest of Zapporizhzhia towards Lukianivske, Pavlivka, and the territories north of Russian-held Mali Shcherbaky and Shcherbaky in a bid to outflank Orikiv from west and east and south. Further north, Russians have been successfully bombing locomotives at Liubytske. East of Orikhiv, Russia holds a line that runs directly from Kopani in the south through Doyinka and up to Lisne. The city of Zapporizhzhi is regularly bombed.

In Kharkiv, Russia makes further progress towards encirclement of Bilyi Kolodiaz, moving towards the villages of Petropavlivka, Yurchenkove and Baksheivka, which will eventually enable Russia to take a large slice of northeastern Kharkiv. In Sumy, Russia is said to control the city by drones, where it hits infrastructure and gas stations.