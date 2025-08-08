Forwarded this email? Subscribe here for more
Escalating the Genocide
Israel's govt may seek to eliminate remaining captives with Gaza conquest
https://popularresistance.org/chris-hedges-report-the-israeli-and-cia-sponsored-guatemalan-genocide/
Macgregor Cites Flynn re. Oct 7 as “Inside Job”
OL. Douglas Macgregor : Does Trump Understand the Russians?
Blackmailing Billionaires for Zion
House committee subpoenas Epstein files, Bill and Hillary Clinton
BRICS
Six months after DeepSeek’s breakthrough, China speeds on with AI
Mixed messages on Russian oil supply to India
Threatening Iran and Russia
Trump confirms Armenia-Azerbaijan peace deal to be signed at White House summit
TEHRAN BLOG: Iran finds itself encircled by strategic corridors designed to bypass its borders
Fascism USA
Venezuelan man nearly dies after being denied medical care at Florida Everglades concentration camp
US Wespons
Huge Talisman Sabre war games blacked out by Australian media
Donald Trump’s nuclear war threat – only a storm in a teacup?
Shades of Empire