Upcoming US-Israeli Attack on Iran

For antiwar.com Kyle Anzalone reports that US troops across the Middle East are engaging in war games to demonstrate their readiness.

“The US has engaged in a significant military buildup in the region, and President Donald Trump is considering a range of options to carry out regime change in Iran”.

Iran is preparing for an American attack. On Tuesday, it issued a warning that its forces would be conducting live-fire drills near the Strait of Hormuz. The CIA is advising the White House that Iran is at a particularly weak point, following what US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has boasted was a US regime-change act of economic warfare last December that targeted the collapse of the Iranian currency in order to destabilize the country - a game that the US has now actually lost, at least for the time being.

Wake of Most Recent US Invasion on Venezuela

Amidst a deafening silence about the criminal US abduction of Venezuela’s President Maduro (the Guardian limply refers to this as Maduro being “toppled” - how sweet), the Miama Herald reports that Delcy Rodríguez, has launched a public campaign aimed at reassuring the regime’s radical base that she has not become a puppet of Washington. Yet she has aligned with a U.S.-backed “stabilization” plan aimed at reviving Venezuela’s economy and political system (to the cries, some friendly, others hostile, that she can be compared with none other than China’s Deng Xaioping and his pro-market push after Mao - a ludicrously inappropriate comparison). She has released hundreds of political prisoners (actual numbers are disputed) and is preparing to allow U.S. companies to reenter Venezuela’s oil sector with fewer restrictions.

Yet Rodríguez continues to insist that she will not submit to pressure from the White House, saying that Venezuela “has a government, and this government answers to the people.” She has met with executives from companies with a long-standing presence in Venezuela, such as Spain’s Repsol, U.S.-based Chevron and Britain’s Shell who are expected to play a central role in the Trump administration’s plans to revive Venezuela’s oil industry. The representatives discussed proposed changes to Venezuela’s Hydrocarbons Law, which the government says would create conditions for large-scale foreign investment.

The Venezuelan government has rejected as “fake” a Guardian report claiming that Rodríguez had privately pledged cooperation with the Trump administration ahead of the U.S. military operation that captured Maduro and secretly assured U.S. and Qatari officials through intermediaries that she and her brother Jorge (president of the national assembly) would cooperate with Washington once Maduro was removed from power, but stopped short of direct participation in the U.S. raid.

The removal of Maduro involved the deaths of over one hundred security personnel, and was preceded and succeeded by a number of highly questionable US killings of over 100 people in 36 small boats at sea on the legally irrelvant pretext, unsupported by published evidence, that they were involved in drug-trafficking (which, even if true, and that seems doubtful, does not justify murder). The families of two men who were killed by one of the US strikes are suing the White House in their demand for justice for the wrongful deaths of their loved ones. The ACLU is part of the legal team representing the families. In a report by Anzalone for antiwar.com, he notes that the families of the two men claim that neither were members of, nor affiliated with, drug cartels.”

In a related development affecting Cuba, which had previously benefitted from discounted oil supplies from Maduro’s Venezuela, Mexico’s state oil company, Pemex, has backed out of a planned oil shipment to Cuba which Trump wants to regime-change later this year.

BOP

Details are emerging about the shape of plans for Gaza under the Trump-chaired Board of Peace, whose executive committee includes mediocre and unelected luminaries such as Jared Kushner, Steve Witkoff, and Tony Blair. Blair’s principal sponsor and financier appears to be US tech billionaire Larry Ellison, founder of Oracle, controller of CBS through his company Skydnace Media - which, following a 2025 merger acquired a controlling stake in Paramount Global, owner of CBS. Ellison is also among the new owners of TikTok which was forcibly acquired via a consortium that includes other American firms. TikTok's parent ByteDance retains a 19.9% minority stake. Ellison is considered to exercise a profoundly pro-Zionist agenda of censorship across his media acquisitions.

As for Palestinians, Al Jazeera notes that the plan for Gaza contains few details regarding their political future, with no mention of core issues such as property and land rights or a path to Palestinian statehood. Nor is there mention of Israel (whose forces currently occupy approximately half of Gaza and who regularly fire at and slaughter Palestinians who they deem have walked too close to their unilaterally-imposed “yellow line”), or as to whether Israel will end its control and occupation of the Gaza Strip.

The “New Gaza” map recently presented by Kushner, Al Jazeera reports, “proposes the elimination of numerous existing neighbourhoods, historic sites and landmarks that are part of Gaza’s identity and history. The plan assumes a flat, ready-to-build surface…Gaza’s neighbourhoods and famous landmarks would be transformed into ‘coastal tourism’ areas, ‘industrial complexes’, “parks”, and ‘residential areas.’”

For example, areas allocated for '“coastal tourism” include the Shati refugee camp, most of Remal (a neighbourhood housed many high-rise buildings, including al-Shifa Hospital, the largest medical facility in the Gaza Strip. It also contained the Islamic University of Gaza, Al-Azhar University-Gaza, Al-Aqsa University, and various United Nations buildings), and all of Deir el-Balah refugee camp. Areas allocated for “industrial complex, data centres and advanced manufacturing” include nearly all of Beit Lahiya, a formerly thriving agricultural area; and all of Gaza’s Old City - home to several historic sites.

Russia and Syria

Despite frequent assertions to the contrary in western mainstream media, Russian President Vladimir Putin has not actually confirmed he will join the Board of Peace. President Trump claimed on January 21, 2026 that Putin had accepted the invitation but Putin has responded that the proposal was still under consideration and being reviewed by the Russian Foreign Ministry. The Kremlin needs to consult with its strategic parners. It is true that Putin has suggested that $1 billion for the initiative could be drawn from frozen Russian assets, indicating a potential, conditional interest in participation. But this could be a gesture of intended irony, and perhaps even a bid to establish a legal precedent for uses of frozen Russian assets both in the US and in Europe.

I have previously argued why I think acceptance to the Board of Peace would be a thoroughly retrograde step for Russia. Whatever the realpolitik arguments might exiast to jusfiy Russian participation (perhaps involving trade-offs with respect to US-Russia trade negotiations or the NATO proxy war with Russia over Ukraine) they are not worth the negative downsides.

Russia would be seen to kow-tow to a body that would be controlled by a highly erratic US President Trump (whose domestic actions in the US are seen by some as preparation for the establishment of dictatorship) with the assistance mainly of highly compromised former politicians such as Tony Blair, the leaders of second-rank nations and highly self-interested, mainly white businessmen with little or no Palestinian representation.

In short, Russian membership would be widely seen as an act of treachery against the UN Charter, the UN itself (despite the UNSC’s calamitously foolish approval of the initial concept for a BoP without the exercise of veto by either Russia or China), and the BRICS. It would seem to endorse the Israeli genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. And it would seem to endorse the new transactional pay-for-play Trumpian world order. And unless China followed this path (which strikes me as highly unlikely), this might prove to be a further worrying signal to China that Putin’s obsession about getting on well with Trump could actually portend a growing rift between Russia and China that would leave them both more vulnerable to Western machinations and their attempts to contain or blockade both powers.

And yet, of course, there are other signals, perhaps more justifable in the bleak world of realpolitik, of a Russian tendency to accommodate to change just a little too readily, as in the case of Syria which, under Assad, was an important Russian ally in the Middle East. In the wake of the collapse of the Assad government back in December 2024, Putin is set to host what The Cradle describes as Syria's “self-appointed President Ahmad al-Sharaa” in Moscow this week to discuss the post-Assad “transitional period” and regional developments, including the state and prospects for developing bilateral ties. The meeting will take place during Sharaa’s working visit to Russia.

Following the crushing of Kurdish SDF forces in the northeast and US abandonment of the Kurds, Russian forces have reportedly begun a phased withdrawal from Qamishli Airport in northeast Syria, relocating personnel and equipment to the Hmeimim Air Base in Latakia. Russia retains air and naval bases along Syria’s coast. Plans to re-establish nine military positions in southern Syria to act as a buffer near the Israeli border have stalled.

In a related development US President Trump is effectively vetoing the return to power in Iraq of former President al-Maliki, a shiite who could be expected to maintain cordial relations with Iran. Trump has threated to cut off all of Iraq’s oil revenue which is held in a dollar-denominated account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, in the event that the Iraqi government included any factions that were seen as “Iran-backed.” On antiwar.com, Jason Ditz has observed that this would be tantamount not just to bankrupting Iraq by seizing functionally all of the government’s money, but to completely severing US ties with the nation if Maliki specifically returned to power.

Much the same sort of power can now be exercised by Trump over Venezuela.

Ukraine

Continuing wherever possible to shoot itself in both feet and to double down in abject weakness and humiliation on behalf of Washington, Europe has declared that its members, on pain of fines, must forego all Russian energy from 2027 no matter its mode of delivery, whether by pipeline or by LNG, a measure that can only increase pressure on energy prices for Europe, which is increasingly dependent on expensive US LNG (Germany takes 96% of its natural gas from the US) and reduce prices for its competitors in Asia (including China - which receives Russian gas from Power of Siberia 1 and can receive much more of it once Power of Siberia 2 is completed - and Japan, India, Vietnam and Malaysia) which will be the ones to benefit from increased supplies from Russia. The volume of Russian energy supplied to Europe has reduced from 40% of European consumption to less than 10% since 2022.

The European Council was able to accomplish this feat of silliness only in violation of its own rules when it needlessly invoked emergency powers by ruling that unanimity was not required for the imposition of further sanctions on Russia (something that it now deems falls under “trade” policy). Hungary and the Czech Republic had previously agreed to sanctions provided they were allowed exemptions which they absolutely needed to safeguard their economies. They would not have voted for a complete ban, but the Council now deems their voices unnecessary and powerless. The case will likely go to the European Court of Justice (CJEU) which generally favors the Council.

World Orders

Recent visits to China for trade talks by Canada’s Mike Carney and Britain’s Keir Starmer, and the involvement of Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Council President Antonio Costa in summits to address trade disputes, including Chinese subsidies and market access, while the administration of Chancellor Friedrich Merz is engaging with China to manage economic interests and supply chain issues, and high-level officials from France, Finland and Spain have recently visited Beijing, are all indicative of a growing trans-atlantic split over trade between Europe and the US. This could ultimately add pressure on European politicians to reframe their managed perception of the NATO proxy war with Russia over Ukraine in favor of friendlier relations with Moscow.