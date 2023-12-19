Gaza

In Gaza we see a continuation of Israel’s mass murder of human beings, now approaching 20,000 and many, many thousands more missing or trapped. All this without any meaningful intervention from the chief enabler of Israel’s crime, the USA. Like Israel, and like the languid European acolytes of Washington, the USA has scorched decades’ worth of soft power and, in the process, has sunk for ever the legitimacy of the West’s platform of liberal internationalism (or imperial interventionism) that has, in effect, sustained the transition of Cold War One into Cold War Two.

Nothing ensures this more effdectively than the lies of the Israeli State, including its denial of the Naqba inb 1948, and the everlasting Zionist aspirations to drive out Palestinians from Gaza and the West Bank, and the lies told about the events of October 7, when half the victims were killed by Israeli military’s fanatical policies for how to respond to events of this kind leading, of course, to its shooting of three Israeli hostages of Hamas.

Given the intelligence clearly indicating a Hamas plan to invade, I totally reject the proposition that Israel’s lack of preparedness was anything other than a deliberate stand-down, comparable to 9/11 . Not only was Hamas established and supported with the help of Netanyahu in order to undermine the Palestinian Authority and a Two-State solution to the Palestine crisis, but I am certain that Hamas was penetrated by Israeli and western intelligence at the highest levels, equivalent to British intelligence manipulation of the IRA in the Irish crisis. The equivalent Big Lie of Washington and London was WMD and the illegal invasion and occupation of Iraq 2003. If one cannot learn from that as to the utter reprehensibility of the Western plutocratic establishment, then there is little hope for you or for any of us.

Down the sinkhole also goes the whole ideology of the Atlanticist concept of Europe as against the wisdom of De Gaulle and Gorbachev’s vision of a transcontinental Europe standing tall and proud against the kleptomaniac, extreme capitalist madness and neo-imperialism of Washington. Nor, in the face of the horror of Gaza do we yet see meaningful response from the Arab world, from Saudi Arabia or from Turkey, nor even from Iran (its support for Houthis against Saudi Arabia and Washington in Yemen notwithstanding). Nor do we see it in the BRICS - from Russia, or China and, of course, not India, which is all for massacring and suppressing Muslim populations. Only - stranger than strange - Yemen’s Houthis (always reduced in Western mainstream lazy thinking to “Iran-backed”) - demonstrate appropriate levels of anger and courage on behalf of a human race that simply cannot be bothered to do anything other than chatter comfortably in the internationalist heart of the Hegemon, New York. By targetting commercial shipping and embarrassing the US Armada in the Red Sea, the Houthis have managed to shut down international shipping through this important corrdidor for world trade but, in the process, threatening ignition of a much wider conflict, even World War Three. But the prospect of another world war is always likelier to capture the enthusiasm of the deranged neocon cabal than the onerous duty of doing something meaninful to stop an Israeli holocaust.

Ukraine

Kiev

There are reports that the offices of General Zaluzhnyi have been found to have been bugged (information likely released by Zaluzhnyi), almost certainly by President Zelenskyi, indicative of the continuing tension between these two centers of power. Were Zaluzhnyi to be dismissed, it is very likely that the military will intervene against Zelenskiy, a possibility that is corrupting all decision-making and deliberation in Kiev. Intelligence chief Bodanov has said on a television show that Ukraine has an army of one million, but that it would be necessary to rely on conscription for it to grow further or to repair its numbers, even though the abilities of conscripted soldiers are very low. In the absence of a formal call of mobilization there is more and more evidence of brutal conscription even though the consensus appears to be that conscripts are pretty useless. These comments may be designed to harm Zelenskiy.

A recent AP article cited today by Alexander Mercouris, appears to add to the antdi-Zelenskiy mood. It confirms low morale on the combat line with some doubt about their leaders amongst the ranks, amidst a disappointing counteroffensive over the summer and wavering financial support from the West, with insufficient men or equipment, while the weather turns increasingly snowy and wintry, yet Russia expands its production of weaponry and improves their deadliness. Even commanders on the front line are saying critical things about the poor judgment and micro-management (implicitly, of Zelenskiy) that may be all part of a coup campaign. But none of this throws light on what Zaluzhnyi could do, if anything, to turn matters around. While some Ukrainians clearly still believe that the West will eventually come to the rescue and/or that a few F16s will make a vast difference, Western intelligence sources cited by CNN are skeptical that matters can be turned around even if Western support is revived. Even Gideon Backman in Britain’s Financial Times sees no convincing plan for victory.

Battlefield

I will note, first of all, an assessment from Dougles Macgregor in interview withm Judge Napolitano that in the next two weeks, while Ukrainian ground is frozen along the combat line, Russia would be well positioned to launch its major offensive.

In Krynky Russia has taken part of the settlement, but is being hit by Ukrainian FPV drones. A Russian tank was badly damaged. Dima of the Military Summary Channel argues that Russia appears to have split the Ukrainian defense belt into two separate areas, attacking through from the forest. Russia has also been using FAB 1,500 bombs (with a 500 metre radius of damage). They also use FPV drones against the boats. And cluster munitions. The situation, in short, is under complete Russian control, and Ukraine can either decide to step back (and lose the PR advantage of the whole operation) or to attack Russian forces in the forest or to open a second area or footprint further south (which a week or so, Dima reported was already happening) but one where it is still possible for them to get to by boat.

Around Novomykhailivka in the southern Donetsk region, Russians are making significant advances in the south of the settlement, even penetrating the village, with Russian tanks showing in the industrial zone, putting them just a few streets away from the center. It seems certain that the settlement will fall to Russia. Russia will also likely move on the settlement from the north and from the east so as not to allow Ukraine to redeploy its forces in this area.

In Avdiivka area the main development is a Russia movement from Pervomaiske towards Netailove to cut one of the supply roads from Umanske to Avdiivka (which will also help protect Russian forces from Ukrainian attacks from the West). Ukraine controls the situation around Stepove and the chemical plant.

Near Bakhmut Ukraine is withdrawing its forces from the north of Klishchiivka. Russia tried to attack Andriivka along the railway but was repelled. Russia has 80,000 troops in the Bakhmut area. Russian forces have captured several dozen (70) Ukrainian soldiers in the Ivanovske area on the way to Chasov Yar. The aim appears to be surround Ivanovske. As mentioned yesterday this could be the beginning of a fall of Ukrainian lines up to Kramatorsk.

In the Lyman, Kupyansk stretch the main development has been the reconstruction by Ukraine of a bridge over the Oskil that will help it supply provisions to Synkivka.

(To be Developed)