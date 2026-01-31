Imperial Connections for February 1 2026
Americas
Cuban economy is three weeks from collapse without new oil supplies
Under Pressure From Trump, Venezuela’s Leader Signs Bill Opening Oil Industry to Privatization
Oppose US Grab, Expose Denmark’s Injustices and Demand Inuit-led, UN-administered Ecologically Protective Future of Greenland
Trump Administration Encourages Alberta Separatism
Over Creamy Chicken, Europe’s Leaders Try to Reduce Dependence on Trump
Trump declares Cuba a “national emergency,” orders tariffs against any country supplying the island oil
Asia
Ignoring China’s Poverty Alleviation Success Is Costing Us All
Dooming the Chagos Deal: The Diego Garcia Dilemma
EU-India Free Trade Agreement: Neo-Colonialism without Colonies
India–EU trade deal set to unlock textile export surge, create 7mn jobs
India-EU trade pact resets market access and geopolitics
Strategic Depth to Strategic Panic: Pakistan’s Rulers, Afghanistan, and the War on Pashtuns
Do South Asian Leaders Have the Willpower to Save Millions of Citizens?
A Timely Warning to Asia on Far Reaching Adverse Impacts of Recent US Trade Deals on Sovereignty, Economy, Farming, Environment and Health
Xi’s Military Purge May Set Back His Taiwan Ambitions
Elections
Greg Palast Exposes the Fulton County Ballot Raid as a Blueprint for Future Voter Suppression
Europe
EU Totalitarianism: Sanctions Are Only The Beginning – Neutrality Studies Interview with Prof. David N. Gibbs
Chancellor Merz demands German imperialism must “learn to speak the language of power politics”
Jeffrey Epstein sent money to Mandelson’s husband after prison release, emails suggest
‘We are back in the Middle Ages’: How the EU literally starves dissenting experts like Jacques Baud
Gaza
17 Palestinians killed and 49 wounded in Israeli Bombings in Gaza
Freedom for Some, Silence for Others: What You Need to Know About Palestinian Hostages Held by Israel and Ignored by the World
The US Plan For Gaza Has Nothing In It For Palestinians
Israel officially accepts Gaza death toll of 70,000
Ex-CIA Chief David Petraeus Briefs Officials in Israel Overseeing “New Gaza”
ICE
Exclusive: ICE’s Secret Watchlists of Americans
Was Alex Pretti the subject of a targeted assassination?
ICE Expands Power of Agents to Arrest People Without Warrants
I Cant Tell You
Democrats reach deal with White House to keep immigration Gestapo funded
ICE – Trained by Israel with Funding by the FBI, Homeland Security and DoD
Iran
Engineering Iran’s Unrest
The Justifications For War With Iran Keep Changing
Latin America
Latin America Pushes Back Against U.S. Intervention
NATO’s Proxy War Against Russia Using Ukraine as Pretext
Is it time to replace NATO with EATO?
Sanctions and Lower Oil Prices Not Likely to Collapse Russian Economy
Russia, China have already checkmated the West in anti-ship naval missiles
Ukraine KILLED 5520 CIVILIANS in the Donetsk Peoples Republic alone since February 17, 2022, and KILLED 9894 DPR CIVILIANS since 2014 (not including Lugansk or elsewhere in Russia)
US Economy
The World Files for Economic Divorce from America
World Orders
Is a Non-UN Conflict Resolution Framework Feasible, Desirable? Trump’s Board of Peace is an Obstacle and Warning
The Chris Hedges Report: Is The ‘New World Order’ Really New?
‘Peace President’ Trump Has Bombed Ten Countries
President Trump Determined 66 Organizations “Contrary to the Interests of the US”
Yugoslavia