Imperial Connections: 04.06.2026
Caucasus
With war in Iran, South Caucasus is back on spotlight: it is no safe corridor to bypass Russia
Climate Change
China’s Coal, US CO2 Stoke Global Warming
Cuba
The Capitalist Crucifixion of Cuba
How U.S. Sanctions Are Fueling Hunger in Cuba
A Weak Left Stands By As Russia Stands Up For Cuban Sovereignty
The U.S. War on Cuba’s Doctors
Ecuador
‘It is truly terrifying’: farmer bombed by US-Ecuador armies exposes false positive attack
Iraq
Iran War Blowback: Iraqi Resistance Targets U.S. Forces in Biggest Escalation Since 2003
Energy
Africa’s ports and airlines gain as Red Sea crisis reshapes global trade routes
Report: Russia Faces Logistical Nightmare in Redirecting Yamal LNG to Asia
European Liberal Authoritarianism
A German Journalist’s ‘Civil Death’
Gulf
Kuwait’s Desalination Attack Shows The Gulf’s Civilian Infrastructure Is Now A Front Line
India
Five Families, 400% Wealth Surge: The Growing Divide in India’s Economy
Iran
The Iran war and the erosion of international law
The unspoken target of Trump’s war on Iran—China
Craig Murray: Seeing Trump Clearly – The Calculated Plan Behind the Iran War, Venezuela, and Greater Israel
Crimes against peace: The Nuremberg Trials precedent and the illegal US-Israeli war against Iran
Food Shock Is Inevitable Due To The Iran War
An Easter Sunday Situation Report on the War on Iran
The war against Iran and the normalisation of war crimes
KEIR STARMER AGREES TO DEPLOY 5000 TROOPS TO SUPPORT US COMBAT OPERATIONS IN IRAN
Israel
Collapsing Empire: The Resistance Disarms Israel
Israel Is Conducting a Campaign to Ethnically Cleanse Southern Lebanon of Shia Residents
Israel exploits state of emergency to dismantle Jerusalem’s religious status quo, imposing a discriminatory reality
The Great Unravelling: Israel’s Existential Descent and the Collapse of the Zionist Dream
Israel adopts the death penalty only for Palestinians
NGOs
Amnesty International Defends US Regime-Change NGOs
Panama
China-Panama Tensions Impact Maritime And Merchant Sectors
Syria
His Majesty’s head-chopper: Syria’s MI6-backed president bows to King Charles
Ukraine
Welcome to ‘New Russia’: How the Kremlin is remaking occupied Ukraine
USA
The Track Record of the Collective West In Regards to Human Rights and International Law
Hegseth’s insider war investments and the character of the American ruling class
Trump attacks citizenship and voting rights
Is Donald Trump Facing a Military Mutiny Over His Losing War with Iran?
The American Hitler and the morality of the ruling class
Trump’s threats to destroy Iran and the breakdown of American democracy
The Leadership Team from Hell on a Hell of a Planet; How Trump’s Incompetence and Looming Global Catastrophes May Intersect
The Terrorist in Chief
Trump’s plan to fund world war through social counter-revolution
Trump says workers must pay for imperialist war with cuts to Medicare, Medicaid and daycare
Pentagon Officials ‘Cover Up’ Mounting Casualties Of Troops
Venezuela
The Weight On Delcy Rodriguez
Rats and Bananas: Western Media, Violence, and Freedom in Venezuela
War Spending