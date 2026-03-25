Imperial Connections 03.25.2026
Climate Change
The War on Wind Continues
Corruption
Treason in the Futures Markets: People close to Trump are trading based on national secrets
ICE
‘They Tricked Me’: A Father Was Chained After He Went to ICE To Reunite With His Kids
The American Gulag 2026
Trump Has Detained Parents Of More Than 11,000 US Citizen Kids
ICE’s Bounty Hunter
Trump sends ICE thugs into major airports, threatens National Guard deployment ahead of 2026 midterms
Iraq
Irak promete represalias tras ataques de EE.UU. a Fuerzas de Movilización Popular
Iran
American imperialism and the oppression of Iran
Strait Of Hormuz Closure Brings Empire To Brink
Spain granted permission to sail through Hormuz, as Trump’s energy dominance policy failing
The Riyadh statement: Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Arab regimes legitimize US-Israel war on Iran
Losers and winners from the Qatari LNG disruption
Iranians freeze gas supplies to Turkey following Israeli strike on South Pars
In The Gulf, Water Now Matters More Than Oil
Myonmar
American/Ukrainians Caught Arming Militants In Myanmar
Propaganda
The NYT Times Continues to Normalize Trump
Blowback Ahead: How U.S. Power and Media Arrogance Destabilize the World
Leaked Document: Iran War Meets Little Brother
Russia
Ukraine attacks Russia’s Primorsk export terminal in effort to cut Kremlin off from windfall oil profits
Venezuela