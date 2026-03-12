Imperial Connections 03.12.2026
China
China’s hereditary elite is taking shape
China largely insulated from global energy price shocks
China’s COSCO halts Panama Canal port calls after government seizes terminals
Cuba
Cuban President Denounces ‘Small Reactionary And Neocolonial Summit’
Ecuador
US and Ecuadorian militaries burn homes and torture workers in “Operation Total Extermination”
India
India has much to lose from a world in chaos
Iran
Iran’s new leader issues first statement: Strait of Hormuz must remain closed until war ends
Strategic reserve releases cannot replace an open Strait of Hormuz
Over 1,000 children injured in Iran; Unprecedented 400M barrels of oil reserves slated for release; Death and displacement mount in Lebanon amid Israeli assault
UN says 3.2 million displaced in Iran; 40+ senators press Hegseth over Iran school bombing; Drone strikes in Sudan kill dozens of civilians
Trump: ‘When oil prices go up, we make a lot of money’
Press TV (Iran): alive, well and broadcasting
Iran is sending more oil through Straits of Hormuz than before the war, sets anti-ship mines
European imperialism joins in the illegal US-Israeli war on Iran
Pentagon investigation shows US missile struck girls’ school in Minab
Another War We’re Not Supposed To See
A Kurdish Rebellion in Iran Could Be a Disaster
Bangladesh to import LNG at more than double last year’s price amid Middle East tensions
‘How On Earth Do You Justify That?’ Laura Kuenssberg’s Selective Empathy
Max Blumenthal: How Israel and the FBI manipulated assassination plots to goad Trump into Iran war
Gulf states ask for Ukrainian interceptor drones as Patriot stocks dwindle
Imperial Oil Grab
Sources Briefed on Iran War Say U.S. Has No Plans for What Comes Next
Corporate Media Go All Out To Support The US-Israeli War on Iran
Britain’s Role In Attacks On Cyprus, Venezuela, And Iran
Israel
How the Israeli Tail Wags the American Dog
North Korea
North Korea’s Move Toward Space Weapons
Nukes
Breaking the Nuclear Taboo
Pakistan
Pakistan Between Iran and the Gulf: Navigating Escalation in a Fragile Regional Order
Ukraine
Gordon Hahn: Putin’s Dilemma: Compromise, Escalate, or Prevaricate?
US Economy
A Web of Financial Ties Between Trump Officials and Industry
The Billionaires’ War
What the Forbes’s 40th annual World’s Billionaires list reveal about our world?
(“According to the Forbes list, there are 3,428 billionaires in the world, and their combined net wealth has increased from $1 trillion in 2000 to $20.1 trillion in 2026. In the last year alone, billionaires’ wealth increased by $4 trillion from 2025 to 2026. In 2026, 400 billionaires were added to the list—the highest number since the publication of the Forbes Billionaires List began in 1987. This means the world has produced more than one billionaire per day over the past year while millions of people lost their jobs. In this year’s list, there are 20 billionaires with 12-figure fortunes as members of the $100 Billion Club, collectively owning $3.8 trillion, while 700 million people struggle to survive on $2.15 per day.)
Venezuela
Iran war fuels Venezuela’s oil comeback, but democracy lags behind
“The First Victim Was the Truth” – The Cognitive War on Venezuela
World Orders