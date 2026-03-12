China

China’s hereditary elite is taking shape

Economist

China largely insulated from global energy price shocks

IntelliNews

China’s COSCO halts Panama Canal port calls after government seizes terminals

IntelliNews

Cuba

Cuban President Denounces ‘Small Reactionary And Neocolonial Summit’

Popular Resistance

Ecuador

US and Ecuadorian militaries burn homes and torture workers in “Operation Total Extermination”

WSWS

India

India has much to lose from a world in chaos

Economist

Iran

Iran’s new leader issues first statement: Strait of Hormuz must remain closed until war ends

The Hill

Strategic reserve releases cannot replace an open Strait of Hormuz

IntelliNews

Over 1,000 children injured in Iran; Unprecedented 400M barrels of oil reserves slated for release; Death and displacement mount in Lebanon amid Israeli assault

Drop Site

UN says 3.2 million displaced in Iran; 40+ senators press Hegseth over Iran school bombing; Drone strikes in Sudan kill dozens of civilians

Drop Site

Trump: ‘When oil prices go up, we make a lot of money’

The Hill

Press TV (Iran): alive, well and broadcasting

Doctorow

Iran is sending more oil through Straits of Hormuz than before the war, sets anti-ship mines

IntelliNews

European imperialism joins in the illegal US-Israeli war on Iran

WSWS

Pentagon investigation shows US missile struck girls’ school in Minab

WSWS

Another War We’re Not Supposed To See

Popular Resistance

A Kurdish Rebellion in Iran Could Be a Disaster

NYT

Bangladesh to import LNG at more than double last year’s price amid Middle East tensions

Pressenza

‘How On Earth Do You Justify That?’ Laura Kuenssberg’s Selective Empathy

Media Lens

Max Blumenthal: How Israel and the FBI manipulated assassination plots to goad Trump into Iran war

Natylie's Place

Gulf states ask for Ukrainian interceptor drones as Patriot stocks dwindle

Natylie's Place

Imperial Oil Grab

Popular Resistance

Sources Briefed on Iran War Say U.S. Has No Plans for What Comes Next

Intercept

Corporate Media Go All Out To Support The US-Israeli War on Iran

Mint Press

Britain’s Role In Attacks On Cyprus, Venezuela, And Iran

Popular Resistance

Israel

How the Israeli Tail Wags the American Dog

The Nation

North Korea

North Korea’s Move Toward Space Weapons

Panda

Nukes

Breaking the Nuclear Taboo

Countercurrents

Pakistan

Pakistan Between Iran and the Gulf: Navigating Escalation in a Fragile Regional Order

Pressenza

Ukraine

Gordon Hahn: Putin’s Dilemma: Compromise, Escalate, or Prevaricate?

Hahn

US Economy

A Web of Financial Ties Between Trump Officials and Industry

Democracy

The Billionaires’ War

Krugman

What the Forbes’s 40th annual World’s Billionaires list reveal about our world?

Countercurrents

(“According to the Forbes list, there are 3,428 billionaires in the world, and their combined net wealth has increased from $1 trillion in 2000 to $20.1 trillion in 2026. In the last year alone, billionaires’ wealth increased by $4 trillion from 2025 to 2026. In 2026, 400 billionaires were added to the list—the highest number since the publication of the Forbes Billionaires List began in 1987. This means the world has produced more than one billionaire per day over the past year while millions of people lost their jobs. In this year’s list, there are 20 billionaires with 12-figure fortunes as members of the $100 Billion Club, collectively owning $3.8 trillion, while 700 million people struggle to survive on $2.15 per day.)

Venezuela

Iran war fuels Venezuela’s oil comeback, but democracy lags behind

IntelliNews

“The First Victim Was the Truth” – The Cognitive War on Venezuela

Countercurrents

World Orders

Juan Cole, Trump and the Return of the White Man’s Burden

Tom Dispatch