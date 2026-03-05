Afghanistan

Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict scrambling Central Asia’s trade aspirations

IntelliNews

China

China’s AI-driven industrial surge is redrawing the balance of power

IntelliNews

In a Riskier Era, China Bets on Technology to Resist U.S. Pressure

New York Times

Cuba

Has Cuba’s Hesitation with Beijing and Moscow Facilitated Trump’s “Friendly Takeover”?

Global Research

Ecaudor

US-Ecuador joint military operation signals accelerated turn to fascist militarism across Latin America

WSWS

Epstein

Epstein Files Expose ‘Goyim’ Derision

Propaganda in Focus

Iran

An Unwinnable War?

Obscene US-Israeli murder of Iranian schoolchildren cannot be whitewashed

Ingaza

US Bases in Britain

Declassified

Iran war gives Russia the upper hand over Ukraine

Unherd

Over 1,300 strikes recorded by Iranian Red Crescent; Senate blocks war powers resolution on Iran; 66,000 displaced in Afghanistan-Pakistan fighting

Drop Site

Maha Hilal, The “Legality” of Shooting Ships Out of the Water

Tom Dispatch

Iran is Not Venezuela: How the Trump Regime and Israel Miscalculated Regime Change in Iran

Global Research

Europe’s gas crisis deepens as Putin turns the tables on Europe, threatens to cut off supplies early

IntelliNews

Is the US in danger of running out of missiles?

IntelliNews

Bombing blitz on Iran has paralysed Russia-to-India sanctions-evading north-south trade corridor

IntelliNews

Gulf food strategy tested as Iran war snarls shipping routes

Reuters

Pedro Sánchez’s Spain, the Honor of Europe

Countercurrents

Europe confronts threat of another energy crisis

FT

Counterpunch

Israel

Support for Israel in the US Has Collapsed, Radically — and Finally — Opening the Debate

Greenwald

World Orders

Trump’s Orwellian Board of Peace Consists Entirely of Human Rights Abusers

Intercept

The US War Machine Is Run By Deranged Armageddon Cultists

Johnson

What comes after America’s retreat?

Skidelsky

(Further Stories to be Added to this Compendium Soon)