Imperial Connections 03.05.2026
Afghanistan
Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict scrambling Central Asia’s trade aspirations
China
China’s AI-driven industrial surge is redrawing the balance of power
In a Riskier Era, China Bets on Technology to Resist U.S. Pressure
Cuba
Has Cuba’s Hesitation with Beijing and Moscow Facilitated Trump’s “Friendly Takeover”?
Ecaudor
US-Ecuador joint military operation signals accelerated turn to fascist militarism across Latin America
Epstein
Epstein Files Expose ‘Goyim’ Derision
Iran
An Unwinnable War?
Obscene US-Israeli murder of Iranian schoolchildren cannot be whitewashed
US Bases in Britain
Iran war gives Russia the upper hand over Ukraine
Over 1,300 strikes recorded by Iranian Red Crescent; Senate blocks war powers resolution on Iran; 66,000 displaced in Afghanistan-Pakistan fighting
Maha Hilal, The “Legality” of Shooting Ships Out of the Water
Iran is Not Venezuela: How the Trump Regime and Israel Miscalculated Regime Change in Iran
Europe’s gas crisis deepens as Putin turns the tables on Europe, threatens to cut off supplies early
Is the US in danger of running out of missiles?
Bombing blitz on Iran has paralysed Russia-to-India sanctions-evading north-south trade corridor
Gulf food strategy tested as Iran war snarls shipping routes
Pedro Sánchez’s Spain, the Honor of Europe
Europe confronts threat of another energy crisis
Boys With Toys Try to Blow Up Iran
Israel
Support for Israel in the US Has Collapsed, Radically — and Finally — Opening the Debate
World Orders
Trump’s Orwellian Board of Peace Consists Entirely of Human Rights Abusers
The US War Machine Is Run By Deranged Armageddon Cultists
What comes after America’s retreat?
