Brazil

The rich world should beware Brazilification

The Economist

China

Japan to install missiles near Taiwan: Are China tensions set to spike?

Al Jazeera

End the War on the Cuban People!

Countercurrents

The Looming Taiwan Chip Disaster That Silicon Valley Has Long Ignored

NYT

Climate Change

Japan’s New Climate Bomb—in the US

The Nation

Cuba

Russia considers fuel support for Cuba as Canada pledges food aid

Al Jazeera

Cuban fuel crisis: a Russian tanker is on route. Will Trump let it through?

Intellinews

Europe

Lithuania’s False Flag Counter-Revolution

Klarenberg

Counterpunch

BALKAN BLOG: Beyond Hungary, elections in Bulgaria and Slovenia to shape eastern EU’s political map

Intellinews

IntelliNews Lambda: Germany slipping into gas crisis, EU will struggle to restock this summer

Intellinews

Hegemony

The real state of Trump’s America: Social misery, dictatorship, war—and an upsurge of class struggle

WSWS

America the Predatory Hegemon

Foreign Affairs

Counterpunch

Krugman

Weaponizing Memory: Western Revisionism and the Securitization of History for Geopolitical Ends

Natylie's Place

Inside Epstein’s network

Economist

A SOTU Like No Other

Krugman

What Is The US Plan To Reverse The West’s Decline?

Popular Resistance

India

There’s An Important Nuance To India’s Reduced Import Of Russian Oil

Pressenza

Iran

US, Iran make ‘significant progress’ in talks

The Hill

The Key Indicators that the US is Going to Attack Iran

Sonar21

Iran Says US Repeating ‘Big Lies’ After Trump’s State of the Union Address

Antiwar.com

NED Leader Cut Off In Congress, Boasts Of ‘Deploying’ Starlinks To Iran

Popular Resistance

Saudi Arabia Boosting Oil Output In Anticipation of U.S. Attacks On Iran

Antiwar.com

Hezbollah official says will not intervene in event of ‘limited’ U.S. strikes on Iran

Antiwar.com

While Waiting for Armageddon, Watch Pepe Escobar’s New Documentary on Iran

Johnson

Pentagon: From Botched ‘Hypersonic’ Flaunts to U.S. Aircraft Carriers Drowning in Sewage

Global Research

The Weakening Position of Aircraft Carriers in the Hypersonic Era

Global Research

If You Think The US Wants To Bring Democracy To Iran, Watch What They’re Currently Doing To Iraq

Johnson

Israel

Israel Responsible for Two-Thirds of Journalists Killed in 2025: Committee to Protect Journalists

Antiwar.com

Israel Fires on Lebanese Troops Near Border, Launches Several Raids

Antiwar.com

Israeli army, settlers attack Palestinians in Hebron area of West Bank

Al Jazeera

Israel Is Quietly Annexing the West Bank

Foreign Affairs

From Gaza to Lebanon to Syria: Israeli Army’s Chemical Spraying Expands, Scorching Border Farmland in Quneitra to Expand Buffer Zone

Countercurrents

Mexico

Mexico Got Help Killing Drug Lord From Secretive U.S. Campaign Led by FBI and ICE

Intercept

Nukes

TeleSur

Russia

It’s time for Europe to resume talks with Russia

Unherd

Syria

From Bad to Worse in Northeast Syria

FP

Ukraine

Ukraine Is Losing the War

Foreign Affairs

To Whom Are Our Liars Lying; What Is The Point Of Their Lies?

Popular Resistance

Four Years Later

Skidelsky

Four years of war leave Russia stagnating and Ukraine exhausted

Intellinews

Russia Matters

War Against the US Constitution

The Price of Perfect Nihilism

Napolitano

Counterpunch

Mass Detention Facility Expansion In The US And The Fight Back

Popular Resistance

Stephen Miller Wants to Make His Deportation Machine Permanent

Democracy

ICE whistleblower accuses agency of ‘deficient, defective and broken’ training amid hiring surge

The Hill

Trump’s Push for Election Power Raises Fears He Will ‘Subvert’ Midterms

NYT

Nick Turse, Donald Trump’s Death Cards

Tom Dispatch

Attack of the Zombie Tariffs

Krugman

Who Pays The Trumpian Tariffs? You Do! (Part 1)

Stockman