Imperial Connections 02.06.2026
BRICS
Trump’s Trade War: China’s Trade Surplus Spikes Up to More Than $1 Trillion
Ruptures in China’s Leadership Could Be Due to Paranoia and Power Plays
China reshaping Central Asia's Russia-dominated nuclear landscape
White House launches critical minerals trade club
China's electric cars are becoming slicker and cheaper - but is there a deeper cost?
China, Panama and the Canal: legal sovereignty, trade stability and the politicization of global infrastructure
IntelliNews Lambda: China selling off US T-bills in preparation for White House clash
Why Now for the U.S.-India Deal?
Modi Succumbed to US Pressure and Compromised India’s Interests by Agreeing to the Indo-US Trade Deal
Strategic Illusions of Modi Government and its Alliance with American Imperialism
Who has the safest bonds in the world now?
Censorship and Opression
The Grayzone BLOCKED by Paypal on political grounds
Locked Down. Rounded Up. Warehoused. The Rise of America’s Concentration Camps
Colombia
Trump welcomes Colombian President Petro at the White House after military threats
Cuba
Díaz-Canel: Cuba amplía el uso de fuentes propias ante asfixia petrolera gringa
Dictatorship
Trump prepares to rig—or cancel—the 2026 elections
Rand Paul on Trump call to ‘nationalize’ elections: ‘That’s not what the Constitution says’
Say Goodbye to the Second Amendment---and Most of the Others as Well!
Profiles in Cowardice, Tariff Edition
How Trump Became the Biggest Crook in the History of Democracy
Epstein
The Mandelson Scandal is about Wall Street Power and Political Deviance
The Biggest Epstein Revelation Goes Unsaid
Starmer gave Mandelson access to Top Secret British intelligence, knowing of his friendship with Epstein, and should therefore resign.
Epstein scandal engulfs Labour’s Peter Mandelson and former Prince Andrew, threatening Starmer
Epstein Files: Kosovo Narco-terrorists helped Traffic over a Million Children for Deranged Western Elites
Gaza, Palestine and Greater Israel
Israeli Ceasefire Violations in Gaza Reach 1,520 as Death Toll Rises to 556 in 115 Days
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza as only five critical patients allowed to leave via Rafah crossing; Costa Rica’s right wing sweeps election; Trump calls for nationalized elections
Israel’s chemical spraying of farmland in Lebanon and Syria amounts to war crime, targets civilian survival
How Human Rights Watch Killed a Report Calling Israel’s Denial of Palestinians’ Right of Return a Crime Against Humanity
U.S. Envoys Refused to Report “Apocalyptic” Conditions in Gaza. Exclusive Photos Show the Reality They Suppressed
No, BBC, opposing genocide is not “divisive”
Germany
Germany continues to sink
Immigration
Immigrants Cut U.S. Deficits by $14.5 Trillion—and the Right Still Lied
The worst human rights crisis in the United States so far this century
In ICE’s War, the Public Is Winning
Israel
The New Era Of Israeli Expansionism
NATO Proxy Wars
‘War is back in vogue,’ Pope Leo warns in major foreign policy speech
Intellinews: Russian agriculture thrives amid war, weather shocks and sanctions
NATO’s Leader Is Totally Lost
When will we tally the costs of Russia’s “snail offensive” in Ukraine?
From Ukraine peace plan to Greenland: Trump’s Arctic appetite forcing Europe to rethink Russia
Here’s Who Really Weaponizes Children in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
European Officials Accuse Von Der Leyen of Authoritarianism
Kremlin developing Siberian rare earths to tempt Trump, exploit Europe’s shortages
An open letter to Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever
Nicaragua
Nicaragua as a Regional Model
Nicaragua’s economy “weathers multiple shocks” including US attacks
Nukes
New START missile treaty expires
US Empire
The 24-site US military network in Britain worth £11 billion
The Predatory Hegemon
The Impact of Trump’s Tariffs on Latin America
Unsettled by Greenland annexation threats, EU seeks to diversify way from US LNG dependency
West Asia
Iraq under Threat from Trump, ISIS Prisoners from Syria, and Possible US-Iran War
World Orders