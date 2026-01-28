Imperial Connections 01.27.2026
Asia
Xi purges China’s top general Zhang Youxia
Board of Peace
Trump’s Board of Peace Cracks the BRICS Wall
(“The BRICS turned out to be the lion that did not roar. Instead of confronting Trump, many of its members and aspirants have facilitated his project by either quietly joining or looking the other way…”)
Europe
Hungary to challenge EU ban on Russian gas imports at European Court
How Azerbaijan is quietly reshaping Europe’s gas market
Video: Is America against Europe? Donald Trump: “We Are No Longer Friends”
No Fast-track for Ukraine – Austrian Chancellor
India and EU seal landmark free trade agreement
ICE
Trump’s “Murder, Inc.” and the execution of Alex Pretti
The Execution of an American Citizen by ICE
ICE Unloads
Middle East / West Asia
The Middle East Has Two New Rival Teams
(“The Middle East is entering a new phase defined by competition between two emerging blocs: an Abrahamic and an Islamic coalition…The first side is centered on Israel and the United Arab Emirates, extending outward to include Morocco, Greece, and even India. This camp is revisionist in orientation, seeking to reconfigure the region through military power, technological collaboration, and economic integration…Opposing the Abrahamic axis is the Islamic coalition, an attempt to counterbalance led by Saudi Arabia, alongside Turkey, Pakistan, Qatar, and—more cautiously—Egypt. These states view the Israel-Emirati axis as deeply destabilizing”)
Leaked: MI6 Infiltrated ISIS Refugee Camps
Israel’s Palestinian citizens strike and protest against government-sanctioned crime epidemic
Exclusive: Leaked “Board of Peace” Resolution Outlines U.S.-Led Plan to Rule Over Gaza
Zionist Expansion: A First-Hand Account of Israel’s Illegal Occupation of Southwestern Syria
US-Iran tensions threaten China’s billions in Iranian infrastructure investments
Jordan, UAE, UK To Assist Washington In ‘Strong Attack’ Against Iran
Trump’s tactical retreat in Minneapolis: The danger of dictatorship remains
US Economy
Andrea Mazzarino, Waste Not, Want Not (on a Trumpian Planet)
How Canada Became an Enemy
India Dumps US Treasuries, Buys Up Gold To Mitigate Threats
Venezuela
Venezuela’s Strategic Oil Reorientation: Defying The Blockade, Securing Sovereignty
World Orders