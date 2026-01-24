Imperial Connections 01.24.2026
Africa
Saudi Arabia Asserts Dominant Role In Horn of Africa, Red Sea
Asia
Japan signs new defense agreements with the Philippines
Under US Control, Japan Is Remilitarizing For The Coming War On China
Board of Peace
Every Nation Should Reject Trump’s Dangerous ‘Board Of Peace’
Pakistan on the Board of Peace: When Genocide Gets a Secretariat
‘The Weak Must Suffer’
Canada
Canadian soldiers are subject to Donald Trump’s orders
Climate, Environment
The EPA sets the value of human life and health at zero: A further comment
The Green Mask of the Beast: How the “Board of Ghouls” is Weaponizing the Climate Crisis
In Europe, energy produced from renewables exceeds that produced from fossil fuels
India ranked 120th out of 122 for safe drinking water
Europe
Europe Pretends to Talk About Self-Respect While Coated with U.S. Military Bases
Merz in Davos: A call for European great-power politics under German leadership
Belarusian opposition leader Kolesnikova adds to calls for Europe to engage with Putin, Lukashenko
EU locks in access to South American lithium and critical minerals
‘Militarization Of Rules And Minds’ In Europe Threatens Workers And Welfare
Trump 0, Europe 1
Greeenland
Greenland Is Not A Prize
ICE
Occupy Minneapolis
Man is shot and killed during Minneapolis immigration crackdown, National Guard activated
The January 23 mass protests in Minneapolis mark a turning point in the fight against dictatorship
Democrats vote to hand Trump hundreds of billions for immigration crackdown and global war
Donald Trump’s siege in Minneapolis is floundering
Trump’s invasion of MN ‘is not about immigration enforcement. It’s a campaign of terror’
ICE violence escalates in Portland, but the movement to evict agents from the city grows
Leaked Doc: Homeland Security’s Domestic Terror Obsession
Iran
Max Blumenthal: Trump’s Financial Terrorism Against Iran
Confronting hybrid warfare inside Iran: a voice on the ground
The US-Israeli Agenda in Iran
Nicaragua
Why Nicaragua Is Not Washington’s Next War – Yet
Palestine
Israel And The US Using The ‘Shock Doctrine’ In Gaza
Israel Is Turning the Yellow Line Splitting Gaza into a Physical Barrier
Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ is the nail in Gaza’s coffin
The Monstrosity as a System: The War on Palestine and the Moment the World Lost Its Moral Gravity
Peru
The World Economic Forum and the Juliaca, Puno, Peru Massacre of 9th of January 2023
Propaganda
Deconstructing Propaganda: From Akkadian Kings to the Digital Age
Russia
Russia in Review, Jan. 16–23, 2026
https://www.russiamatters.org/news
Getting it Wrong on Russia
Speech
Momodou Taal detained and interrogated by UK police at Heathrow Airport
Syria
The interests of US imperialism in Syria and the Middle East and the bankruptcy of the nationalist perspective
Syrian Government Gains Ground in Northeast Syria After Arab Tribes Defect Against Kurdish SDF
The Sun Sets on the Syrian Kurdish Rebellion
Ukraine
New Ukrainian Defense Minister reveals scale of desertions, draft dodgers
US Weapons
Trump Boasts Disproportionate Use Of Force During Assault On Venezuela
A Note On the 2026 US National Defense Strategy and Extended Deterrence
Venezuela
House rebuffs Venezuela war powers resolution after floor drama
William D. Hartung, Trump’s Doubling Down on Imperialism in Latin America Is a Formula for Decline
Spain’s PSOE-Podemos government tries to join in US plans to plunder Venezuela
Yemen
International probe required into torture and unlawful detention in Yemen after UAE withdrawal
World Orders