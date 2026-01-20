Imperial Connections 01.20.26
BRICS
Russia and China dominate global nuclear power construction
China
China’s electricity consumption surpasses 10 trillion kWh for the first time, outpacing US and EU combined
China’s Trade Surplus, Part III
Europe
Blackout in Berlin: Pretext for erection of a police state
Greenland
Trump’s “Wild West” and the Greenland Move. “Greenland is Ours …The U.S. is Ready to Use Force …”
The Tech Billionaires Behind Trump’s Greenland Push
Mentality of a rapist: Danish Lawmaker Exposes Stephen Miller’s Imperial Greenland Claim
ICE
The Barking Madness of Trump’s Minneapolis Overkill, Part 1
Media
Independent Media Doesn’t Fail—It Gets Defunded
ICE Against Indigenous Peoples
Well, They Finally Crossed the Rubicon!!
Iran
Millions of Iranians Can’t Be Wrong
Russia Blasts United States At UN Security Council Over Iran
Palestine
What Ceasefire? There Have Been 1,244 Israeli Violations Since the So-Called Peace Deal
The US Announced ‘Phase 2’ Of The Gaza Ceasefire
Ukraine
Putin attempting knockout blow by freezing Ukraine into submission
Ukraine is fighting a war with money Europe doesn’t have
US Economy
Big Business Should End Its Faustian Bargain With Trump
Venezuela
How Britain helped Trump destabilise Venezuela
Trump links Greenland push to Nobel Peace Prize slight
Ex-UN Official EXPOSES Israel’s Secret Role in Venezuela
Zionism
Appreciate you doing this round up to keep us informed .