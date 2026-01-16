Imperial Connections for 01.15.2026
9/11
24 years after 9/11, 15 Still Imprisoned In US Military Prison At Guantanamo
Europe
Europe’s cannon fodder: Introduction and expansion of conscription in numerous EU countries
Gaza
Winter Cold and Collapsing Buildings Kill Palestinians in Gaza as Israel Blocks Shelter Supplies
Greenland
The Transatlantic Order is Cracking! Can Russia Save Greenland and Europe, amid American Threats?
Denmark rejects US “conquering Greenland,” as NATO countries send troops
Greenland Is The Crown Jewel Of “Fortress America”
Honduras
Who Governs Honduras?
ICE
Trump threatens to deploy troops to Minnesota: What is the Insurrection Act?
The Minneapolis Crucible
Exclusive: Secret ICE Programs Revealed
Iran
Encouraging News: Lindsey Graham Looks HEARTBROKEN About Iran
Would-Be Iran Monarch Reza Pahlavi Declares a Civil War in Iran
How The West Has Stolen Iran’s Sovereignty For Centuries
Iranian Intelligence Seizes US-Made Weapons, Explosives
Mossad Spycraft: Engineered Protests in Tehran: Psychological Warfare
Israel
Maccabi Tel Aviv thugs - we’re being gaslit
Keir Starmer to rule over Gaza?
Middle East
The Wheels Come off the CW Narrative: Douma 2018 and the OPCW Whistleblowers: Part Five
IntelliNews: Egypt Outlook Report - 2026
Russia
If Europe starts attacking Russian cargo ships, all bets are off
Ukraine
CIA/MI6 Lawfare Op Aids Ukrainian Atrocities
Putin attempting to freeze Ukraine into surrender
France blocks the use the €90bn EU loan to buy US weapons, insists on Europe-only supplies
US announces Phase II of Gaza peace deal amid Israeli concerns
A Cruel Truce: Israel’s Ongoing Demolition of Gaza
US Announces Launch of Phase Two of Trump’s 20-Point Gaza Ceasefire Plan
A War without Headlines: Israel’s Shock-and-Awe Campaign in the West Bank
