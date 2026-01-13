Imperial Connections 01.13.2025
Africa
Is China doing “colonialism” in Africa? Western claims are contradicted by empirical evidence
Intellinews: 2026 Nigeria
BRICS
China Isn’t 12 Feet Tall: Decoding Beijing’s Economic Power
Canada and Greenland
Trump’s Arctic Ambitions: Why the U.S. Wants Canada and Greenland
This Is How NATO Ends, Not with Retreat but Greenland Intervention. “Will Trump Kill NATO”
Censorship
The Guardians of Narrative: How Western Media Censors by Proxy for Power
Mass Media Censorship: Corporate Guardrails for the 1% or Protective Barriers Against Imperialism? An Acid Test for the Social Good
Climate
Stan Cox, Climate Meltdown, Mass Extinction, Resource Wars…and Maybe a Way Out?
Colombia
Ministro de Justicia de Colombia denuncia espionaje ilegal mediante el software Pegasus
Empire
Is Donald Trump The Next Hitler?
Trump is Venezuelifying the United States
Chris Hedges: The Machinery Of Terror
An Insider Critique of the Imperial Theory Industry: Gabriel Rockhill Interviewed by Michael Yates
Europe, SouthEast
Intellinews: SouthEast Europe Outlook Report - 2026
“The region’s political volatility is unfolding against a complex geopolitical backdrop. The war in Ukraine, uncertainty over future US foreign policy, and growing fragmentation within Europe over defence and fiscal priorities continue to shape Southeast Europe’s strategic environment.
EU enlargement is formally regaining momentum, with the European Commission signalling that negotiations with Montenegro, Albania, Moldova and Ukraine could conclude within two years. However, meeting ambitious accession timelines will require far deeper reforms in competitiveness, labour markets and fiscal governance. Meanwhile, the EU’s influence in its neighbourhood is being challenged by rival powers, not only China and Russia, but also economic actors such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE)”.
Gaza and Palestine
UNICEF denuncia que más de 100 niños han muerto en Gaza desde el alto el fuego
Palestine – Prophecy Is Not a Property Deed: How Zionism’s Theological Core Justifies the Israeli Genocide of Palestinians – Part II
ICE
10 Reasons Why ICE is Harassing Native Americans
Want To Stop ICE? Go After Its Corporate Collaborators
Before ICE Shooting, Immigration Agents Repeatedly Used Deadly Force
Protests and student walkouts expand, as Trump escalates Minneapolis occupation with 1,000 agents
India
India and the Agri-Cartel’s 35-Year Siege: From the 1991 Crisis to the 2026 Seed Act
Iran
Iran protest-riots can only achieve US-Israeli intervention, ‘shadow CIA’ concludes
Escalation Beyond Retraction: Unitive Discernment in the Face of Western Media Falsehoods on Iran’s Demonstrations
Western media whitewashes deadly riots in Iran, relying on US govt-funded regime change NGOs
Asian economies brace for fallout from Trump’s Iran-linked tariff
Iran Says Over 100 Security, Police Forces Killed By Armed Rioters
Thirst and Turmoil: Iran’s Water Crisis Meets Economic Collapse
Israel, Greater
US/Israeli Plans To Destabilize Africa And Asia: Somaliland Recognition
Thailand
Intellinews: Thailand 2026
Turkey
Intellinews: Turkey Outlook Report - 2026
Ukraine
The Coalition of the Willing has achieved nothing
Russia Analytical Report, Jan. 5–12, 2026
US Economy
Donald Trump’s $6 Trillion Tax Hike and Increase in Military Spending
House GOP adds to chorus criticizing DOJ investigation of Fed’s Powell
Tariffs Have Hurt, Not Helped, the U.S. Economy
Trump declares defeat of inflation despite 2.7 percent hike
Venezuela
We’re Being Lied To On A Massive Scale About Events In Venezuela
Petrolera estatal rusa ratifica continuidad de operaciones y proyectos energéticos en Venezuela
How China’s Versatile Oil Trade Network Protects It From the Venezuela Crisis
Venezuela: It’s Much More Than Oil
Armed gangs hunt Americans on Venezuela streets after Maduro fall
Trump Now Threatens Cuba, Venezuela Responds
Trump’s Plans for Venezuelan Oil Run Headlong Into Reality
Vietnam
Intellinews: Vietnam 2026
West Papua