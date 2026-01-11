Imperial Connections 01.11.2026
Empire
Smashing International Laws
When Power Becomes Law: Gaza, Venezuela, and the Crisis of Global Norms
Threats to Mexico, Control of Oil, Arms Traders and the Imperial Morality: A World with Sharpened Contradictions
Max Blumenthal: Trump’s Golden Age of Gangsterism and the Death of International Law
The killing of Renee Nicole Good, the invasion of Venezuela, Trump’s conspiracy for dictatorship and the lessons of the American Revolution
William Hartung: Stand-Up & U.S. Military War Machine
Europe
EU official plotted to ‘organise resistance’ against Hungary’s Orban, files show
Germany’s CSU pushes war, police-state measures and social cuts at Seeon retreat
Greenland
Greenland and the New Resource Imperialism
ICE
ICE Is The Domestic Terror Threat
Iran
You Can’t Cheer For Regime Change In Iran Without Also Cheering For The US Empire
What if Iran falls?
The United States Is Meddling in Iran- Again
Iran’s Deepening Crisis: Economy, Power, and Protest
Israel / Gaza/ Palestine
Israel kills 14 Palestinians as Trump prepares imperialist “Board of Peace” for Gaza
Palestine Action Activists On Hunger Strike Reach ‘Critical Phase’
Somaliland: Longtime Zionist Colonisation Target
Four Children Freeze to Death in Gaza Amid Israeli Blockade; Children Death Toll Reaches 18
How Many Times Has Israel Breached Ceasefire Agreement in Gaza in 90 Days?
Gaza as a Linchpin: Six Reasons Why Netanyahu is Prolonging Conflict in the Middle East
Life saving and irreplaceable NGOs banned by Israeli occupation, although humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to be catastrophic
Japan
Japan’s Remilitarization Is A Danger To The World
Ukraine
Here’s who really weaponizes children in the Russia-Ukraine conflict
What unites Greenland, Venezuela and Ukraine? Trump’s immoral lies and Europe’s chronic weakness
Russian losses in Ukraine as Calculated by BBC & Mediazona
US Economy
One Year of Trumponomics
Venezuela