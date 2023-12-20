Ukraine

Mobilization

Zelenskiy has confirmed that Zaluzhniy has concluded that Ukraine needs another 500,000 troops to make up for losses over the period of the SMO (380,000 killed and wounded, according to Russia’s Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu) if it wants to engage in future offensives and Zelenskiy is hesitating to sign off on this demand. But an announcement to this effect can be expected soon. Zelenskiy is claiming that the war is not lost. Battlefield conditions strongly suggest otherwise.

Battlefield

In Bakhmut area, Dima of the Military Summary Channel today predicts that Russia will eventually capture Chasov Yar (many of whose buildings have already been destroyed and depopulated) although it must first establish control over Bohdanivka. Russia has currently established control over the northeastern section of the settlement, but attacking it from the south so as to stay as far away as possible from Ukrainian positions in the hill to the north of the settlement. We can expect a second Russian attack on this high ground, from the north. This represents a major advance in the space of a day or so. It gives Russia much easier access to the high ground south of Bohdanivka and west of Khromove, creating a northern flank for an upcoming assault from Bakhmut direction, on Invanivske. Russia is in fact advancing on Ivanivske from three directions, and this also creates further opportunities for Russian pressure on Klishchiivka to the southeast.

Further south and west of Avdiivka, Russia is in the process of surrounding Sieverne from the south, getting closer and closer to the main supply roads for Avdiivka. Russia continues to advance west of Marinka towards Pobieda although Ukraine will try to hold this territory as long as possible. South of Marinka, Russia is subjecting the eastern end of Novomykhailivka to heavy artillery fire and is probably storming the settlement. Russia has fire control over 80% of the village, making it difficult to move from one side of the village to the other.

In the Robotyne salient, Russia is moving west of Verbove in a bid to recover more territory from Ukraine.

In Krynky, Ukraine is now down to around 100 soldiers from a maximum of 400 a few weeks ago, this being due to Russian attacks on the boats that Ukrainians were using to get from one island to another, from one side to another, together with their ammunition and other supplies. In addition Russian storm troopers have attacked the foothold from the forests to the south. Russia has also wiped out many of the arms provisions centers on the west side of the Dnieper, using Lancet drones. Russia has also been attacking the railways with Geran drones in Kherson, together with fuel depots and other such facilities.

Endgames

I will here pick up from the conversation in part of his broadcast today from Alexander Mercouris. Speaking recently of the limited prospects for negotiation Putin has noted that much of Western Ukraine was added to Ukraine by Stalin after World War Two from areas of Poland, Romania, Hungary, and elsewhere and that the peoples of those territories today want to return to their original homelands. The only true guarantor of Ukrainian territorial integrity prior to the current crisis was Russia. Given the Western-induced conflict between Russia and Ukraine, that guarantee dissolves and it is possible that Poland, Romania and Hungary may start taking an interest in recovering the lands that Stalin had originally gifted which would probably mean that they would have no time for a Western-blessed Ukrainian government in exile should the war end very badly for Ukraine, with Russia taking all territory east of the Dnieper, with Kiev, Kharkiv, Odessa and also the remainder of the Black Sea coast. Putin is signalling that Russia has no interest in Western Ukraine as currently constituted. He may not even be that interested, as the West believes, in trying to resurrect relations with the West, given the improved trade Russia now has with the Global South.

Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has recalled meeting with Richard Hass of the Council of Foreign Relations at the UN some months ago, and has said there was no attempt to set up a backchannel or even pretalks about talks. Such stories about backchannels may have been intended as a source of pressure on Ukraine to open negotiations. Lavrov has confirmed that talk of such outcomes as a freezing of the conflict are of no interest whatsoever to Russia, which would suspect any such proposal as a Western attempt to buy more time for building up arms supplies to Ukraine. There therefore appear to be no actual negotiations, or preliminary negotiations, ongoing at this present time.

Gaza

Civilian losses according to the Gaza Ministry of Health are close to 20,000. There are active discussions within the UNSC concerning a ceasefire, with the participation of the USA in the conversation. The military operation in Gaza is not fulfilling its stated aim of eliminating Hamas, which still manages to fire missiles on Israel from Gaza and whose leadership is based in Qatar. Nor does it seem likely that Israel will be able to displace the entire population of Gaza, since this has been rejected by the USA under pressure from the Arab states.

There is growing tension in relations between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, and between the USA and the Houthis in the Red Sea. Houthi attacks on commercial shipping has led to a blocking of traffic through the Red Sea, impacting, among other things, the transport of oil and gas, causing prices to rise. The Biden administration is contemplating missile attacks on the Houthis.

The argument in favor of a US attack on Yemen seems weak, as Alexander Mercouris argues in his broadcast today, given the many years of war between Yemen and Saudi Arabia, which Yemen’s Houthis appear to have won. So too does the argument for a US attack on Hezbollah in Lebanon, given how Hezbollah fought Israel to a standstill in 2006.

Given Israel and the USA’s failure to bring about what to them would be a satisfactory resolution in Gaza, these other sources of tension that the USA seems eager to stir up appear to serve as a distraction from its general lack of efficacy. Far better for the USA to concentrate on a ceasefire resolution in the UNSC even given the challenges of forcing Israel to comply with it.