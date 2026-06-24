Allow me to start, first of all, at the Kremlin website and Putin’s speech on Tuesday of this week to graduates of Russian military academies. I shall underline passages that seem to me of particular interest and of relevance to what follows. I also add some of the informal remarks that Putin made separately to the graduates.

Putin’s Cadet Speech

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Comrade officers, friends,

I warmly welcome you and congratulate you on the successful completion of your studies.

Today, in accordance with our tradition, we honour the best graduates of military academies, institutes, and universities. You have demonstrated outstanding performance in the educational programmes of the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Emergencies, law enforcement agencies and special services. You have completed your specialised training with distinction and displayed a high level of combat and special training. I am confident that the knowledge, skills, and experience you have acquired will enable you to become true commanders, strengthen our officer corps, and make a worthy contribution to ensuring national security.

On this special day, we gather in St George’s Hall of the Moscow Kremlin. It was here, in this historic setting, that the Fatherland’s greatest warriors were honoured: those who fought selflessly for their Motherland, for its freedom and sovereignty, and for the peaceful and safe life of our people.

Today, Russian officers and soldiers are courageously and effectively carrying out their duties during the special military operation, liberating our historical lands and defending our people. I am confident that you will prove worthy of the high rank of Russian officer and will make every effort to enhance the glorious traditions of our Armed Forces.

I would like to emphasise the importance of further studying the achievements of military science and to grow professionally throughout your service. As the distinguished military theorist General Mikhail Dragomirov observed, a commander devoted to his profession must continue learning, because without knowledge there can be no victory.

Friends,

You will take up your duties, becoming commanders of military units at a difficult time. The current international situation is far from stable. A military confrontation is ongoing in the Middle East, and the conflict potential has seriously grown in several parts of the world, including in Eurasia.

We can see that while in the past NATO countries limited themselves to supporting the Kiev regime, which came to power illegally, by using armed force and staging a coup d’etat, today the West is openly talking about preparing for a war against us and building up their military offensive budgets.

However, to justify these expenses and the radical militarisation of their countries, the heads of NATO and EU states again use lies about Russia’s alleged military threat.

The action plan of the pseudo-democratic West is very simple: first they create threats for our country, forcing us to take action necessary for defending and protecting our country, and then they immediately accuse us of all mortal sins to justify their continued aggressive policy and their aggressive actions against Russia. We know this very well. Even after the treacherous attack on the Soviet Union on June 22, 1941 – and it was a treacherous attack, the West and Hitler’s Germany tried to accuse the Soviet Union and [Joseph] Stalin of aggression against what we currently know as the “collective West.” It is surprising that certain quasi-scientific quarters continue to seriously consider this.

I would like to emphasise that Russia has consistently advocated equal and indivisible security for all. We believe that this goal can only be achieved through the creation of a multipolar system of international relations and by reliably ensuring military security of every country. At the same time, we are ready to promptly and appropriately respond to any external and internal threats.

In accordance with the State Armament Programme, we are consistently modernising our nuclear triad and the Army and strengthening the combat capability of our Aerospace Forces and the Navy.

I would like to point out that a qualitative leap has been achieved in the development of many types of armaments since the beginning of the special military operation. Here is just one figure. Last year, over 1,000 types of weapons and equipment have been tested in combat conditions, including UAVs with an advanced targeting system and loitering munitions, robotic systems for various applications, and much else.

We have organised fast exchange of information between units on the front lines and the defence enterprises. The feedback mechanisms now in operation enable the collection of performance data on weapons and hardware, while giving weight to the evaluations of the service personnel who wield them on the battlefield.

It should be emphasised that all of this is being accomplished using Russia’s own domestic scientific and technological capabilities which are the result of dedicated work by our scientists, designers, engineers, and industrial workers. All of it is being supported by steady funding, which is itself made possible by Russia’s stable and resilient economy.

However, no technological breakthrough and no advancement in the development of cutting-edge weapons can ever substitute the courage and professionalism of our service personnel.

The decisive factor in the success of the special military operation is the military contingent itself, guided and led by its officers. As Peter the Great once observed, “Every officer [in the army] is like a soul in the human body.”

Military leaders and commanders set the standard for honour and valour, serving as examples for those under their command. That is why we will continue our consistent efforts to strengthen the authority and social standing of the officer corps, which remains the backbone of the Armed Forces today, and will continue to do so in the future.

Comrades,

Important responsibilities also await those of you who will go on to serve in the Federal Security Service, the Interior Ministry, the National Guard, the Emergencies Ministry, the Federal Guard Service, the Investigative Committee, the Military Prosecutor’s Office, and the Federal Penitentiary Service.

We are seeing tangible progress across many areas of these agencies’ work. It is essential to build on these achievements, strengthen positive trends, and continue to crack down on terrorism, corruption, and crime, while ensuring the rule of law, public security, constitutional order, and the protection of the rights and interests of our citizens.

It is also important to continue supporting our servicemen participating in the special military operation and to contribute to strengthening security in Russia’s liberated historical regions.

I am confident that each of you will put in your every effort to defend our country and promote its prosperity, to become a tower of strength for the state and society and a worthy successor to the military traditions and heroic deeds of our fathers, grandfathers, and great-grandfathers.

I would also like to express my gratitude to your commanders, instructors, and mentors – to all those who generously shared their knowledge and experience and guided you towards such outstanding achievements.

And, of course, my warmest wishes go to your families and friends.

Once again, I congratulate you and all graduates of Russia’s military academies and higher military educational institutions of the class of 2026 on your graduation.

I wish you every success.

Putin’s informal address:

Defence Minister Andrei Belousov: Comrade Supreme Commander-in-Chief,

Comrade officers,

On behalf of the Defence Ministry and myself, I congratulate the graduates of military universities on the successful completion of your studies.

The knowledge you have acquired forms the bedrock of your further service. However, an officer’s true mastery is reflected in their daily service, which requires rigorous fulfilment of duty and utmost composure.

Modern times pose entirely new challenges: the configuration of threats is changing fast while countering them requires an in-depth understanding of the latest technologies. Today, the Armed Forces are actively implementing artificial intelligence, robotics, and integrated control systems. Your task is not only to skilfully use this equipment but also to improve the tactics of its combat employment.

You should remember that behind every algorithm and every machine, there is always a human element. This is why the ability to manage people effectively remains a fundamental skill. You must become commanders capable of organising effective teamwork, ensuring strict order, and you must also take responsibility for the end result.

Many of you already possess unique combat experience gained during the special military operation. It is crucial to fully comprehend this experience and integrate it with modern tactics to improve combat effectiveness of your units. This will help you consolidate the gains.

Comrade officers, graduates,

Understanding that an officer rank is not a privilege but, above all, a sacred duty to the Fatherland must become an absolute truth for you. The security and safety of our citizens and the Fatherland depend on your expertise, courage and resolve.

I wish you every success in your service, strength of spirit, and well-being to your families and friends.

Graduate of the Military Academy of the General Staff of the Russian Federation Armed Forces Major-General Oleg Zakharov: Comrade Supreme Commander-in-Chief,

Speaking on behalf of all military academy graduates, allow me to express our deep gratitude to you for your personal words of encouragement for our military service to defend our Fatherland.

On May 9, our country and its multinational people celebrated the 81st anniversary of the Great Victory, an event whose historical significance transcends time. Today, just like it was for many centuries in the past, our Motherland and its Armed Forces are fighting on the battlefields to defend freedom and independence our great forefathers won for us. Their names have been immortalised on the walls of the Kremlin’s St George Hall.

Throughout its history, Russia has always possessed a strong army capable of defeating any enemy. Our task is to preserve and strengthen the might of the Russian army and the greatness of our Fatherland.

We received profound knowledge and strong skills in using modern weapons at our military schools. We recognise that we need them now more than ever before to attain the goals of the special military operation. The lives of our subordinates, the future of our children and Russia itself depend on us and our decisions.

Comrade Supreme Commander-in-Chief,

Allow me to express our gratitude to you, the leadership of the Defence Ministry, our professors, commanders and mentors for their example of service to the Motherland and for sharing their knowledge with us.

We assure you that every one of us is ready to selflessly serve our Fatherland, protect our national interests and strengthen Russia’s combat capability.

Vladimir Putin: Friends,

The years flew past quickly. You have acquired knowledge and skills which, as I said in my opening remarks, will certainly serve as the basis for building upon your knowledge and practical experience during your service.

In military service, just like in any major undertaking – and military service is indeed a major undertaking, an art combining courage and heroism – there are always many routine issues, a lot of daily grind, which can sometimes be boring and unpleasant.

But you must never forget that from this day on, the future of millions of Russian citizens, our people and our country is in your hands. The daily grind must never overshadow the key thing – the Armed Forces always protect the interests of the Russian state.

Good luck to all of you! God be with you!

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Once again, congratulations on your graduation. All the very best to you. Take care of yourselves, take care of your country, and look after the people entrusted to you.

Remark: <…> NATO countries have allowed for launching drones from their territory at our facilities. Do they even realise the consequences?

Vladimir Putin: Apparently not – though there is growing unease within their societies, and those forces that do not want confrontation, that publicly call for building relations with our country, are gaining ground.

Look at what is happening in Germany. All the political forces that advocate aggression against Russia, that push for escalation and armed conflict – their ratings are plummeting. Every party that champions that path is seeing its support steadily decline.

Conversely, those who want to restore normal relations with us, to stop this endless drive for a strategic defeat of Russia, are on the rise. All those who want normal relations with us. I think it will happen; it will eventually work out.

They have not yet gone so far as to launch anything from their own territory; they understand that would invite a retaliatory strike. I think everyone realises that – or ought to – and so they are doing everything they can to keep their distance. When Ukrainian drones go astray into the Baltic states, for example, they do not point the finger at Moscow. They admit they are Ukrainian: a mistake, a system glitch, diverted by electronic warfare, something along those lines. They have not crossed that line yet, though they do host defence production facilities. And of course, weapons are still flowing into the combat zone in vast quantities.

By the way, you are an experienced man, Colonel, far more experienced than these very young lieutenants, and you certainly know that they always point the finger at us while they keep doing that.

If you noticed, it was no coincidence that I made a small remark. Did you notice? When I turned the page? Because just before I came here, practically in this very hall, I had finished writing these notes. We have always, at virtually every stage, been provoked, provoked, and provoked. As soon as we began defending our interests, the response was: “Look, Russia is being aggressive.” And then they immediately proceeded with everything they had originally planned.

I would also ask that this story, this account, be made available to the media.

Before World War II, the Soviet Union did everything possible to prevent the conflict. It proposed an alliance to all the European powers against the aggressive Nazi regime in Germany. But these proposals were rejected, and those same countries began signing agreements with Hitler themselves.

Who signed the agreement in 1938? Those same Western countries: France and Great Britain. The British Prime Minister returned to London, stepped off the airplane waving the agreement and shouting, “I have brought you peace.” Though, to be fair, there were sensible people in Great Britain who said, “Now war is inevitable.” And that is exactly what happened.

After that, they turned against the Soviet Union, and at the same time Nazi Germany began accusing the Soviet Union of allegedly preparing an attack and planning aggression. It was nonsense. Yet these accusations continued, and unfortunately, they continue to this day.

I have spoken about this many times, and you understand it well. A coup d’etat was staged in Ukraine, bringing to power a frenzied anti-Russia regime. Then military operations began: first they began fighting in Donbass, using aircraft, tanks, artillery, and other weapons against what was essentially a civilian population.

For eight years we’ve been patient, trying to reach agreements with them time and time again. Then, they openly stated that they would not seek a peaceful settlement and would not implement the Minsk agreements. We were forced to stand up for the people living there – people who consider themselves Russians, who consider themselves part of the Russian world, for whom Russian is their native language, and who feel themselves to be part of this shared history. All of this ultimately led us to do what we did.

And now, those who have come from the front know perfectly well that our soldiers are pressing forward, advancing along the entire line of contact. Everywhere. There is not a single area where the opposite is true. These drone attacks, these strikes on civilian infrastructure – what is the purpose? The purpose is to destabilise society. With the entire West working on their side, with a massive flow of drones being supplied, the objective is to create uncertainty regarding the actions of the Russian Armed Forces. Meanwhile, they ignore what is actually happening on the frontline. Our troops are advancing every single day.

And we will reach the point we have set for ourselves

Remark: We will help.

Vladimir Putin: I have no doubt about that. None at all.

Remark: What about the letter comrade Zelensky sent you back then – the one you called “that piece of paper” at the St Petersburg Economic Forum – does that not create any prerequisites for negotiations?

Vladimir Putin: No, such overtures do not create any prerequisites. If anything, they create conflict potential. So he sent me that piece of paper. They keep saying, “We want personal meetings, we want a face-to-face meeting.” So what? Three days later, a strike on Starobelsk. What was that about? Is it their idea of prerequisites for personal meetings and negotiations?

And then – you probably know this, but if you do not, I will tell you – their understanding of the line of contact is still very different. Our troops are now practically taking the last parts of Konstantinovka. Well, there are still some people hiding in basements, shooting back. They call it a grey zone. Wonderful. A grey zone.

We told them back in 2022: leave Donbass. People do not want to live with you. They held a referendum, they declared their own sovereign state – in full accordance with the UN Charter. Article 1 of the UN Charter states: “All peoples have the right of self-determination.” The people living in Donbass, in the Donetsk Republic, in the Lugansk Republic, exercised that right granted to them by international law, by the UN Charter, and declared independence. They had every right to do so.

And after that, did they have the right to conclude a treaty with us? Yes. And they did. Our parliament ratified it, and we were under the obligation to help them. We did. There are no violations whatsoever – it is just that no one wants to notice. Do you see? No one.

No one notices what is in our country’s interests – because no one needs it except you and me. But we do.

Remark: Yes sir!

Vladimir Putin: Thank you, guys. All the best.

Putin’s Choice

I have countless times in this space summarized my interpretation of the events of 2013-2014 in Kiev - principally as a US-instigated and abetted coup d’etat against a democratically elected president who was due to fight an upcoming election within months of the coup, and that this coup was the latest and most insulting manifestation of US/European egregious bad-faith over the numerous, documented assurances given Soviet President Gorbachev that NATO would not advance one inch further westwards after Russia had signaled (disastrously, in my view, as we will probably all live to see) that it would be content with the reunification of Germany. The purpose of the coup was to lock an economically shaky Ukraine into a system of debt to Europe at a far higher price than its debt to Russia.

I have many times summarized, usually in ways that are broadly complimentary of the actions then taken by Putin with respect to (1) Crimea, which, upon request by Crimea - and no, this is not a consent that is for one moment to be treated contemptuously as the West would pretend, and was a great deal more defensible than Western support for the secession, without any kind of election, of Kosovo from Serbia in 2008 - was incorporated within the Russian Federation; (2) the Donbass (whose claims from 1991 for autonomy within Ukraine were promoted and supported by Russia); (3) the war between the Russian-supported independent republics of the Donbass and the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF), leading to a military victory for the republics at Debaltseve in Donetsk in 2015; (4) the subsequent negotiation by Russia of the Minsk agreements with Ukraine and Europe; (5) the many ways in which Ukraine, the US and Europe violated the Minsk agreements, and how these constituted just one of the reasons for Putin’s launch in 2022 of a Special Military Operation.

Specifically, the SMO was launched when it became clear that Europe was no longer serious about Minsk and probably had never been serious, that Europe and the US had used the time between 2015 and 2022 in rearming the UAF, building complex networks of fortifications in preparation for a war with Russia, providing weapons to Ukraine, and that the US was not serious - as Biden had deceptively and momentarily indicated - in providing Russia with assurances that the US would not proceed with nuclear defensive/offensive facilities in Poland, Romania and - as Zelenskiy was specifically requesting - Ukraine.

For at least two decades the predominant message from the West to Russia was that the West cares not one wit for Russia’s legitimate security interests and is simply going to ignore any attempt by Russia to engage Europe in a conversation about Eurasian security architecture. Further, and most pressingly in February 2022, there were clear signs that the UAF was preparing a new assault on the independent republics.

Of course, Russia was taking a huge leap into the dark when it launched the SMO, because this seemed to be and was immediately condemned by the Collective West as an act of unpardonable, invasive aggression against a sovereign nation as egregious (although they would not dare utter any of this) as the US-led invasion of the sovereign nation of Iraq on an egregiously fabricated pretext (WMD) in 2003, or the NATO-led invasion and regime change operation against the sovereign nation of Libya in 2011 on equally false and illegal pretext, or the destabilization of Syria from 2011 (well, to be honest, from long before 2011, but that is a complicated tale) by the US hand-in-hand with European powers and the theocratic Sunni monarchies of the Gulf.

The initial character of the SMO has been much criticized by many, and I don’t deny that there is an interesting debate to be had about this - of course, nothing here is simple - but I think it is more important to focus on the fact that within a few weeks of the launch of the SMO Russia was drafting and signing an agreement with Ukraine that would have left the Donbass within Ukraine, subject to conditions of greater autonomy and in return for a clear renunciation by Ukraine of any intention to join NATO. That agreement was scotched by then British prime minister Boris Johnson, almost certainly in agreement with NATO partners, who promised that Ukraine would be given all the resources it could possibly need to vanquish Russia on the battlefield. Zelenskiy who was conceivably already a Western intelligence asset at this point or maybe became one, was persuaded by Johnson. France’s Macron helped the plot again by encouraging Russia to withdraw its troops from around Kiev so as to solidify the chances of a smooth route to peace but in reality to provide Ukraine with a military advantage when Ukraine, under pressure from Johnson and NATO, sabotaged any chance of peace.

So here I want to come to my main point. Vladimir Putin and his colleagues had taken a huge leap into the void of what had primarily been a Western-driven system of international law through a greatly flawed system of the UN and its hopelessly lop-sided - so often, so typically ineffectual - UNSC policing mechanism.

Helped along by Western disclosures of their own perfidy - as in the 2019 RAND report on “Extending Russia” - Russia knew by 2022 that the West wanted to see the disintegration and Balkanization of the Russian Federation, that the West was contemptuous of Russia and considered that the dismemberment of the Soviet Union was a defeat for Slavic civilization. Instead, their system of exteme if not vicious monopoly capitalism claimed the end of the Soviet Union as a great victory for imperial Western white men and the “civilization” they took so much pride in.

That is to say a “civilization” which included, among so many comparable stains, two World Wars, half a millenium of colonization and bloody, internecine warfare between the different imperial contenders, the genocide of native Americans, the Holocaust, 29 million dead Russians by 1945. But, of course, we are given to understand - it is hammered into young minds from the beginning of compulsory “education” - that this is as nothing once you gaze upon a Rembrandt, read John Locke, step into Notre Dame or drive a Porsche. Just forget about China’s two millenia of cultural history, or India’s, or that of the musulmanes of Spain, or of the West African Sahelian empires or of the empires of Srivijaya, Majapahit or Khmer.

The Russian SMO was a carefully constrained and compacted operation that clearly signaled for any who had sufficient intelligence to read signals, that Russia wanted the West only to provide what it had originally promised - respect for its legitimate security interests along a border that the West, with its relentlessly aggressive annual military “exercises,” had routinely pissed on through the first years of the twenty-first century.

Putin had to demonstrate that Russia would no longer tolerate Western aggression because if he did not demonstrate that now then the West would, indisputably - no margin for doubt set up its escalatory and murderous trajectory. If Putin did not act right away, then the only long-term, foreseeable outcome was that the West would be further emboldened and the security of Russia even more badly compromised.

Putin almost certainly expected or, at least, reasonably hoped - he is a man driven by reason but also by a moral framework configured by religious and patriotic imagination - that the West, its Western lust for imperialistic gain notwithstanding, would finally understand that it had exhausted its limits, reached the boundaries of the possible.

It is now perfectly clear, although perhaps not quite clear enough for Putin, that the West is not going to learn this lesson, that its appetites are unabated, unsated and that if Russia does not accept that there is no discernible likelihood that the West will rein in its lusts, the Russian Federation will be eternally targeted and harassed, targeted by a force that will likely grow more dangerous the longer that it is allowed to fester. Yes, one can do military calculations this way or that way and reach whatever conclusion is convenient to you about who might win a conflict in this year or that year.

A good military strategist gives luck no such quarter.

Russia must calculate, against a rhetorical background in which Europe publicly affirms - and gives every impression of believing its own rhetoric or of believing in its own assessment of the chances that the US cavalry must eventually ride to its rescue - its intentions to go to war with Russia in, perhaps, 2028, or 2029 or maybe 2030.

When you or I see that our enemy is planning to kill us at 7:00am next Monday, is it not certain we will launch our well-considered plans to kill our enemy at 6:50am, or better still, some time on Saturday or Sunday, before he is truly prepared for combat?

That is kind of where we are at. Russia cannot afford to make too many presumptions about an essentially unknowable future when the balance of forces may be much different to how they now are and much less advantageous, due to factors that maybe it cannot presently see.

What it can see is the NOW, and in the NOW what does it see?

It sees that its principal peer power, the USA, is in deep trouble. Why? Because it has a demented, irascible old fogey in power who is playing the part of King George III and who follows very bad advice from very dubious people in Tel Aviv and toadying beaucrats and legislators at home who can only bring themselves to say “Boo” when they know the “Boo” will be totally ineffective, and, to the national humiliations of defeat in Vietnam and in Afghanistan, has now added the even more inglorious defeat in the Gulf that has left the US looking and being extraordinarily foolish, corrupt, destocked of weapons and simply out of touch with every decent moral sinew of which the human speciesm is capable, and in the clutches of a form of monopoly capitalism that will destroy before it serves - that is to say, will destroy EVERYTHING before it serves - rather than having to serve - a common, public good.

That is what Russia sees or should be seeing. A crippled superpower, held aloft in the greasy, trembling hands of a rabble of undereducated, overprivileged coiffured domestic and European lackeys whose most refined skill is the diversion of their taxpayers’ money to a corrupt gaggle of neo-Nazis in Kiev.

And if it turns its gaze from the US, Russia will more fully appreciate the magnitude of its advantage in alliance with the true great power of our era, the power of China and, behind it, the nations of the BRICS, Central and southern Asia and of the global South - a collectivity that represents the majority of the human population. As to the resilience of this alliance, Russia can take comfort from their mutual dependence - energy in return for markets and labor, for example - and their proven ability for coordinated action as in the case of Iran, and action on Western sanctions and tariffs. BUT, Russia must also weigh the caution, the non-transparency, of Chinese policy-making, for it cannot move without China or without an accurate understanding of where China’s real interests lie.

Russia and China will appraise the advantages of their own, unique political and economic structures which are not, as in the West, given over whole cloth to the lusts and idiosyncrasies of oligarchs, to systems of weapons production that are so absurdly profit-driven and detached from the constraints of real security consideration, so expensive that they become impractical, unmoored from credible, dependable, trusted and trustworthy value systems in which the vast majority of the people are invested.

Russia and China demonstrate a pace of weapons innovation and production that leaves the West behind, even though the West has failed to digest just how far behind it now is. That AI will make much of a difference to this equation must be doubted and, besides, the AI revolution has only just begun.

NOW, therefore, might well be seen by a military strategist in Russia as the ONLY time worth considering. We can only speculate its form. Criteria are likely to include: blows that are both substantial and symbolic; blows that target the true instigators of the conflict, not its proxies, in their own homelands; blows that inflict significant pain without inviting the US to resort to its nuclear stockpiles, and which depend, therefore, on non-radiation, non-nuclear devices capable of great precision as well as destructive force; blows that have sharp, negative economic implications for the collective West but that do not have a correspondingly negative economic impact for the allies; blows that will force the West into positive appraisal of the benefits of a new, multipolar order that will weigh Western security interests as comparable to but not greater than the security interests of the rest of the world, and that will liberate the world from the idiocies of war, weapons and destruction, freeing up massive resources for protecting the human species from the existential dangers of climate change and obscene inequalities of wealth and health, and for investing in institutions and enterprises that truly make life worth living for all.