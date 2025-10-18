We saw Trump flirting for several days with the possibility of sending Tomahawks to Ukraine amidst considerable debate as to whether the US had the means to launch these missiles from the ground in Ukraine or, still more doubtfully, could launch them from mobile launchers; whether it had many such missiles to spare right away (1500 upper limit); the fact that - as the Financial Times has reported - these cannot be launched without American military support in charge of the entire operation (they cannot, so the US would be directly, flagrantly, firing them on Russian targets); whether many or any of them would escape Russian air defense systems, especially given the absence of certainty as to whether all their warheads are conventional or whether some might be nuclear; and whether they would make any difference to the overall calculus of Russian destruction of Ukraine.

Sure Ukraine has had some success, probably with US help, in hitting Russian oil refineries. But Trump’s claims that these are striking panic in Russia and causing high gas prices, fuel shortages, and long queues at the pumps, have been debunked by Americans visiting Moscow this week.

Without much evidence of careful consultation with their colleagues in China and the BRICS, Putin and Lavrov have been sold on the idea of continuing the Anchorage process, and were reluctant at first to concede any huge significance to the Tomahawks, a nonchalance that has ignited some real anger and frustration among Russians who understandably suspect that their country’s leaders are being played by the most untrustworthy and inconsistent leader on the planet. They may have noticed that even during the Anchorage meeting Trump was green-lighting the attacks on refineries, calling to mind how Merkel played Putin, first in getting him to agree to Nord Stream (Russian big oil was skeptical) and later in seeming to play along with the Minsk accords with a view to buying more time for Ukraine to prepare for war.

Putin does seem vulnerable to some outdated and incorrect images in his head of what the West truly represents.

Peter the Great suffered a similar affliction.

Putin and Lavrov now appear to have accepted the reality that the threat of Tomahawks is not so much a military threat but a threat to Russian national pride and that if they do not show some real metal now, then their own security will be undermined.

The meeting in Budapest, possibly proposed by Orban, is an opportunity for Putin to make Trump understand that the use of Tomahawks is as good as a declaration of war by the US on Russia and that Russia will have to respond with considerable force, most likely with nonnuclear but nuclear-force Oreshniks now coming off the production line - against what we do not know, but Brussels might be an attractive target.

Trump may not get it - his capacity for both vanity and stupidity has few parallels, although European leaders - who should be constraints on Trump’s dementia - are now aping his worst flaws.

This is not a conflict however that can be resolved with a brotherly embrace between Trump and Putin - not that that is likely. Hegemony is written into the US DNA. Embraces notwithstanding, the US is Russia’s mortal enemy and the US would like to choose its time carefully.. The US does not want world war now.

Russia and China may reasonably decide that now is best, but neither is sufficiently in tune with the fearsome logic of war. Both would prefer to cling on to the good life a little longer. In the slightly longer term, war is unavoidable without a sea change in the West’s perspective on the rest of the world. Western oligarchs, who control almost all information platforms, don’t want to entertain that. So we won’t get it.