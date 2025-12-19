The European Council bid (the proposal for which Germany’s President Merz takes credit for) to expropriate frozen Russian assets (specifically those held by EuroClear in Belgium) to use as collateral for a loan of Euro140 billion to send to Ukraine has fallen flat. EuroClear holds most of these funds (Euro 180 billion), while Japan has Euro 28 billion; the UK Euro 26 billion;France Euro 19 billion, Canada Euro 15 billion; Luxembourg Euro 10 billion; Switzerland Euro 6.2 billion and the US Euro 4.3 billion)

Why did this initiative fail? (1) Most respectable financial institutions including the IMF, the European Central Bank, the City of London warned against it on the grounds of its likely illegality and the resulting loss of credibility. Russia had already initiated a legal action; (2) EuroClear and the Belgian government were strongly opposed, and insisted on guarantees that in the event - the certain event - that the loan was not repaid, then the burden of the debt would fall on all 27 members of the Union, not just on Belgium; (3) There was considerable opposition within Europe, including from Cyprus, Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Italy and others while France mobilized for the alternative Plan B; (4) This opposition was hardened by talk from Ursula von der Leyen (UVDL), Merz and others that if necessary the voting system would be changed from an unanimous to a weighted system that favored the larger economies of Europe.

The Council leadership therefore moved to a fallback position which amounts to raising a loan from members of Euro 90 billion to be transferred to Ukraine. Successful passage did not require changing the voting system but the support of Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia was secured by promising these countries immunity (which will have the consequence of increasing the amount that every other country will have to pay). Given that, just as with the earlier (Russian assets) proposal, it seems that Euro 40 billion is already earmarked as money to be repaid by Ukraine to Europe for an earlier European loan, the actual amount that Ukraine will receive will be around only Euro 50 billion. As Ukraine was anticipated to be bankrupted by next April in any case, this further money is highly unlikely to see the country survive through the entirety of 2026. Who will finance Ukraine after that? If it is to be Eurobonds, then the Union can anticipate legal action and popular revolt.

In effect, the result is a win for Russia whose assets, even if not accessible, are still intact so far as EuroClear is concerned. I do not believe that the security of the assets in other countries can all be vouched for, and use of some of these may explain continuing bursts of generosity from the Coalition of the Willing and its satellite enthusiasts.

The win for Russia comes at the end of a strange week, at the beginning of which Ukrainian and European leaders came together in Berlin with US emissaries Witkoff and Kushner to demolish the White House 28-point plan - which Russia was prepared to discuss even if many of its contents were unacceptable to it - in favor of one that basically supported Ukraine in every main respect and which Russia was certain to reject. This may have been a typical Trump volte face not dissimilar to the one shown Russia following the brief period of optimism that reigned at the Anchorage meeting when Russia seemed to think there was the possibility of an acceptable outcome.

Astonishingly, Witkoff and Kushner gushingly declared that this new, totally hopeless Berlin plan - preferred over an almost hopeless plan - represented an important step to peace in Ukraine (which they must have known it did not). In other words, the Ukrainian and European warmongers had won out again. Which is why Witkoff and Kushner retired to Miami rather than Moscow (which had been originally canvassed) possibly with a view to further talks with Russian emissary Dmitriev and even Ukraine’s Umerov. There can be no realistic hope of a good outcome. Trump simply did not and does not have the leverage to secure his 28-point plan, even if - and it is a big “if” - he was acting in good faith. So he should not have put everyone through this ordeal.

Putin appears to have held out against the pessimism several weeks ago of both Lavrov and Rybokov (who had said flat out that the war would contine), even skirting around the possibility of their dismissal, but now, far, far too late, may now be coming to terms with the fact he has been chasing a chimera, out of stubborn insistence that rationality counts for anything for any of his opposite numbers, whether in Ukraine or Europe or in the US.

There is no likelihood that Putin is about to give way on any of his key demands of June 2024 (“Istanbul Plus) and a very strong possibility that as Rybokov, Medvedev and others of his advisory team have long indicated, Russia will calculate that it is to its advantage to maximize its territorial gains and reduce Ukraine as far as possible to rump but buffer state status. This could include extension of war aims to include Odessa, which Russia has subjected to heavy bombing of late, although this may also be explained as a defense against long-standing Ukrainian and European plans to attempt an invasion of Crimea by pushing existing European forces based in Romania through Transnistria against Russian positions. In the north, Russia is constantly widening its buffer zone on Ukrainian territory in Kharkiv and Sumy.

The legality of the new European loan is open to challenge if, in order to finance it, the Commission has to issue Eurobonds in contravention of the European charter. It is certainly open to challenge on other grounds, not least its sanity, given that: (1) Ukraine is not even a member of NATO, nor of the EU; (2) nor is Ukraine being asked to put up any collateral of its own; (3) the loan is issued without conditions; (4) cannot rationally be expected to be repaid by Ukraine; (4) the burden must fall on European taxpayers; (5) Ukraine is losing the war; (6) the constitutionality of the present regime and its President is questionable and (7) he country, now with a 100%+ debt-to-GDP ratio, is effectively bankrupt.

This may be inevitable but of course is also very dangerous given the hysterical level of European anti-Russian rhetoric and sentiment, both from Britain (whose newest head of MI6, confirming Russia’s worst suspicions and making of the UK a prime target in the event of nuclear war, talks of Ukraine and Russia as a playground for would-be James Bonds) and Germany. Jeffrey Sachs has written to Chancellor Merz warning him to cool it, reminding him of (1) Germany’s culpability in violating the assurances it gave Gorbachev that NATO would not move one foot further eastwards after the reunification of Germany (in the very period in which the US was dismantling the structure of nuclear safeguards by pulling out of the ABM treaty in 2002); (2) fomenting the Banderite coup d’etat in 2014 (when Germany, France and Poland failed to live up to their assurances of stability on the streets of Maidan just hours before former Ukrainian President Yanukovych was forced by the Banderite mob to yield to the authority of an extra-constitutional regime, lying that Yanukovych had resigned); (3) Merz’s predecessor Angela Merkel’s responsibility for deceiving Russia in pretending to support the (UNSC-approved) Minsk accords of 2014 and 2015 (which would have given more autonomy to the Donbass republics within the framework of a unified Ukraine) and instead allowing Ukraine to use the time to build up its army and defenses in preparation for war with Russia; and (4) Merz’ rabbiting on about the sanctity of European borders when Germany was party to the disintegration of Yugoslavia, and the hiving off (without an election) of Kosovo from Serbia, allowing Kosovo then to become a major US military base.

The EU decision to raise a loan of Euro 90 billion will fall hard on its members, especially Germany, which faces growing youth unrest against the elite’s call to militarism and war, and growing anger over the Merz government’s increase of military expenditure while cutting back on social spending, at a time when Germany’s industrial decline (the result of former Chancellor Scholz’s connivance with US President Joe Biden’s promise to destroy Nord Stream) undermines the strength of Europe generally.