Well, relax, because how could Britain possibly do anyting so obnoxious? In the world of AI, Britain has not physically “stolen” Venezuelan gold; rather, a significant portion of the country’s gold reserves held in the Bank of England is currently frozen due to a protracted legal battle over who is the legitimate leader of Venezuela. The UK government’s recognition of an opposition figure over the de facto president created the complex situation that prevents the gold’s repatriation.

What proportion of Venuzuelan gold is in London? Britain holds a significant portion of Venezuela’s disputed gold reserves, specifically around 31 tons valued at approximately $2 billion, held in the Bank of England’s vaults, though the exact proportion of total Venezuelan gold is harder to pinpoint as some has been sold, but this frozen amount represents a major chunk of its accessible international reserves, stuck in a long-running legal battle over recognition of Venezuela’s leadership. While not stated as a precise percentage of all Venezuelan gold ever mined, it’s a substantial, inaccessible portion of its foreign reserves, with figures often referencing it as a large part of the nation’s ~$21.4 billion total reserves (which includes assets not in the UK).

Background of the Dispute

Gold Deposit: Venezuela deposited a portion of its gold reserves in the Bank of England a common practice for central banks seeking secure storage and custodian services.

Political Crisis and Sanctions: Following the disputed (disputed by the fiercely anti-Bolivarian West, now with the help of Brazil which is trying to worm itself into Trump’s affections) 2018 election of Nicolás Maduro, the UK, the US, and many other nations recognized (without any legality whatsoever) the (largely fictitious candidate as) opposition leader Juan Guaidó (now long forgotten; his fictitious replacement is “Nobel Peace Prize” winner, Machado, as a result of her nomination for such by Marco Rubio) as the interim constitutional president of Venezuela. The US subsequently imposed sanctions on the Maduro government, which influenced the UK’s actions.

Refusal to Repatriate: In late 2018 and early 2019, the Bank of England refused requests from the Maduro-controlled Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) to repatriate approximately 31 tons of gold (valued at over $1 billion), citing the British government’s official recognition of Guaidó.

Legal Battle: The BCV, under Maduro’s control, sued the Bank of England to force the release of the gold, stating the funds were needed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and purchase humanitarian supplies through the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Court Rulings: The case has gone through multiple UK courts, with conflicting initial rulings based on the “one voice doctrine” (which holds that the judiciary must align with the government’s stance on foreign government recognition). The UK Supreme Court eventually ruled that the British government’s recognition of Guaidó as the legitimate head of state was binding on the courts, effectively blocking Maduro’s access to the gold.

Current Status: The gold remains frozen in the Bank of England vaults. The legal situation became further complicated after Guaidó was ousted from his position as head of the opposition in early 2023, dissolving the legal basis for his claim. The case was sent back to a lower court to determine who now legitimately represents Venezuela’s interests.

In summary, the gold has not been seized by the British government for its own use, but has been held in the Bank of England’s vaults, inaccessible to the Maduro government, due to the political dispute and legal complexities arising from the UK’s foreign policy.

These analyses explain the historical context and current status of Venezuela’s gold reserves held in the Bank of England due to political recognition.