Who Will Hold Out Longest?

I quite like John Helmer’s adoption of the neologism “hopium.” He used it recently to describe the position of those who would risk Russian escalation towards nuclear status in order to re-establish the deterrence power of Russian deterrence which, frankly, I think Russia has lost. I acknowledge the wisdom of dread that lies behind the argument but would also point out that those who continue to provoke Russia are drawing on their own deep reservoirs of “hopium” too.

And there’s no shortage of Western “hopium” in this and other conflicts unfolding.

In the past few days, we have seen a major US escalation in the Gulf and strong evidence of continuing Iranian capability to strike back at US military assets in the Gulf and to sustain its control over the Strait of Hormuz, even as the US restores its blockade.

US military assets still in the Gulf include two nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, the USS Abraham Lincoln, and the USS George H.W. Bush; up to six escort guided-missile destroyers; the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton alongside multiple destroyers to provide Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD); the USS Boxer ARG (including USS Comstock and USS Portland) and the USS Tripoli ARG that support the 11th and 31st Marine Expeditionary Units, respectively, in nearby waters; the USS Tulsa operating out of the U.S. 5th Fleet hub in Bahrain; the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Miguel Keith operating in support of combat operations.

Iran appears to have calculated that it can out-sustain the US, no matter what the US throws at it in a war in which Iran lacks the key US advantage - which is that the US can hit Iran’s civilian infrastructure and other very sensitive targets while Iran cannot respond in kind on the US homeland. Iran certainly has the ability to negatively and severely impede a quarter of global oil trade and related commodities through the Strait of Hormuz, putting immense pressure on the West to find a quick solution, and we are also told from many authoritative sources that oil reserves in the US, and globally, are falling to dangerous levels. Iran and its allies can exacerbate the situation to their advantage by working with the Houthis of Yemen to close down Saudi pipeline deliveries and prevent the passage of ships through the Red Sea.

Yet the response of markets remains tepid, certainly below panic levels. It is difficult to assess why this is so. The most obvious explanation is that alternative routes and workarounds - other than the alternative south Omani route that one must presume is now shut down by Iranian fire - have been established, including additional supply from South America and Kazakhstan. Counterbalancing these are counterproductive strategies of the US, Europe and Ukraine to cut off supplies of oil and gas from Russia, strategies which may have (but have not actually had) the effect of reducing the volume of sales even as the profitability of sales increases (notwithstanding Europe’s pathetic attempts to impose a meaningful price cap on what does get out).

Iran must understand that whatever leverage it has over the Strait has a strict time limit, as markets will most certainly find long-term workarounds, as I explained in my post yesterday.

As the situation grows more perilous in the short term, as it surely will, the question and manner of Russian and Chinese interventions become more pressing. Anything that Europe is likely to do just ends up with enhanced dependence of Europe on US LNG at very high prices, contributing to a weakening of European chances of economic recovery.

Over the past 12 hours, the US-Iran conflict escalated with US forces completing a sixth consecutive night of airstrikes in southern Iran, targeting military logistics, air defenses, and civilian infrastructure like bridges. In retaliation, Iran fired missiles and drones at U.S. allies in the Gulf, while successfully keeping oil prices moderately elevated, weakening stock markets. The warrior forces of the USA, in addition to (danger: irony ahead) bravely forcing the evacuation of cancer patients of a children’s hospital, Shahid Baghaei, in the southwestern city of Ahvaz, also completed strikes on dozens of Iranian military targets and coastal air defenses. US naval and marine forces continued to board, redirect, and disable commercial vessels trying to run the US port blockade in the Strait of Hormuz. US forces successfully destroyed an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) radar and surveillance tower at the Chabahar port, limiting Iran’s ability to target commercial shipping.

Details of US attacks provided by Drop Site News (DropSite) include the following:

The US struck at least six bridges, a railway junction, an airport, and a telecommunications tower in the country’s south, according to officials in the Hormozgan province. One of these attacks, on the Bandar-e-Khamir bridge, killed at least seven and wounded nine others, according to Fars News agency.

Iran’s energy ministry confirmed damage to power lines in the area of Bandar Abbas and said that electricity had been restored in some areas and that the country’s grid had been stabilized.

The US also struck a maritime control tower in the southern city of Chabahar for a third time in a week, according to Iran’s Mehr news agency.

The US struck Qeshm Island on Thursday evening, Iranian media confirmed.

Explosions were reported across other southern and southwestern sites, including Sirik and Bushehr, and farther west in the oil-rich Khuzestan province, Ahvaz, Behbahan, Hamidiyeh, Susangerd, and the Karoun area. Explosions were also heard in the Lorestan province, and civilian infrastructure was reportedly damaged in the northern province of Semnan.

Additionally, CENTCOM claimed that U.S. Marines boarded the tanker M/T Wen Yao in the Gulf of Oman as part of Washington’s renewed naval blockade of Iran, which it claims had redirected three commercial vessels and disabled one that refused to comply.

Iranian Health Ministry spokesperson Hossein Kermanpou said on X that renewed U.S. airstrikes have killed at least 38 people and wounded more than 400 so far in July.

Despite the US strikes, Iran proved it can still inflict damage, launching coordinated retaliatory attacks on U.S. interests and allies in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar. The continuation of hostilities has effectively halted most shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, pushing global crude prices back up to the $85 - $86 a barrel range.

Details reported by Drop Site News (previously cited) include:

Iran launched attacks on US military installations in the Gulf, hitting targets in Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain. It also widened its range of targets, hitting locations in Jordan, Syria, and Iraq.

Iran launched Arash attack drones at the Isa Air Base in Bahrain, its army reported, targeting U.S. helicopters and reconnaissance aircraft.

Iran attacked a base in Kuwait, claiming to have targeted its defensive radar capacities, weapons depot, HIMARS launchers, and missile stockpile. Kuwait said Friday one of its power generation and water desalination plants was hit in what it called a “sinful Iranian attack,” sparking a fire and damaging the facility and several electricity generation units.

Iranian missiles struck Qatar, with debris from one attack injuring a child, according to the country’s Interior Ministry. The country’s Defense Ministry reported multiple missile interceptions on Thursday and Friday, and condemned Iran for its “sinful aggression.” Iran’s Revolutionary Guard claimed to have destroyed a “long-range radar system” and several military targets in an attack on the U.S. Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard also claimed that it carried out a “surprise attack” on a U.S.-led coalition special operations center in Al-Tanf, southern Syria. The U.S. announced that it had left Al-Tanf in February, and it is not clear whether any U.S. personnel were at the facility at the time of the attack.

The Iranian navy reported early on Friday that it had targeted a maritime-control radar installation on Oman’s As Salamah islands and air-control radar in Oman’s Ghanam region.

Iraqi authorities said five drones struck the city of Erbil on Thursday, adding that two of these crashed and one was shot down. Satellite imagery published by an open-source intelligence account suggests that an Iranian Shahed drone hit a U.S. Patriot missile launcher in the city, though no official confirmation has been issued and Iran’s military had not claimed responsibility for the attack.

Satellite imagery published on Thursday by the mapping firm Soar appeared to contradict earlier claims by the UAE that a fire at the Zayed Military City was on July 13 “accidental,” potentially adding to the list of confirmed Iranian strikes over the course of the last week.

NATO’s (Formerly) Proxy War against Russia over Ukraine

In addition to the threat to global stability from rising energy and commodity prices as a result of the US war against Iran, we have the added threat of rising fertilizer and food prices resulting from NATO’s war against Russia.

While Alexander Mercouris has been at pains to minimize the impacts of Ukrainian drone attacks on the Russian economy, he has gleefully embellished the impacts of Russian attacks on Odessa. He does make the entirely important observation, however, that Ukraine's ability to wreak havoc on both Russian shadow fleet tankers and grain ships in the Azov (and in the eastern Black Sea) has counterproductively given Russia the excuse that it needs to abandon entirely its grudging compliance with the original 2022 grain deal that has for the past few years protected Ukrainian grain exports from the three major ports of Odessa.

The blockage of grain cargo ships in the Sea of Azov is highly significant for Russia. It has paralyzed roughly one-quarter of Russian grain exports, driven global wheat prices to six-week highs, and triggered a severe logistical crisis for farmers just as the new harvest enters the market. Ukrainian drone strikes on numerous commercial vessels and oil tankers in the Sea of Azov forced Russian border guards to halt transit through the Kerch Strait and the Azov-Don Canal. This effectively trapped dry-cargo ships and halted the region’s agricultural trade. Because Russia and Ukraine together supply roughly a third of the world’s wheat, any threat to export lifelines causes immediate ripples.

Wheat futures on the Euronext market rose as much as 4% during the initial port freeze. Russia’s agriculture ministry claims they can reroute shipments to deep-water Black Sea terminals like Novorossiysk. However, experts from StoneX and local analysts note this requires shifting to an already heavily utilized rail network. This diversion significantly drives up inland transport, handling, and freight costs. Grain-producing regions like Rostov are experiencing severe standstills. With port deliveries suspended and buyers unable to move inventory, local farmers face a catastrophic storage glut, hindering their ability to pay for crucial inputs like diesel and fertilizer.

And of course, Russia is also adding to the price of grain by successfully attacking Ukraine grain ships in Odessa, as I have detailed in recent posts. Ukraine does have alternative routes for exports, both by land and by sea, including vis the Romanian port of Constanta, although this is not set up for grain ships.

So, there are workarounds, as there almost always are, but these take time to implement. There may be diplomatic routes to a solution that fall back on versions of the original grain deal although at a minimum Russia will insist that this time the EU has to hold its end of the bargain by lifting its sanctions on Russian fertilizers which it “forgot” to do the first time around in 2022.

In the meantime, Ukrainian attacks on the Azov Sea have declined in recent days in favor of very effective attacks on Russian ships in the Black Sea south of Crimea and along the eastern Black Sea coast ports.

I commented in my post yesterday on the dispute as to the state of Russia between Scott Ritter and Gilbert Doctorow. I found some fair points had been scored in Scott Ritter’s counter to Doctorow’s essential argument (which is, namely, that Russia’s victory in the territorial way is a phyrric victory that has been undone by the drone war). But I argued that I did not think that the dispute covered nearly enough ground. (The Natylie’s Place site which had given space to both sides earlier that day curiously reposted only a half of that post, neglecting to include the section on Ritter v. Doctorow).

Today, Doctorow cites evidence provided at a recent, Russian-organized teleconference in Vienna and whose attendees included the (presumably Russian) governor of Kherson to the effect that in the oblast of Kherson which Russia is struggling to control, all electricity had been cut off and living conditions were generally unsupportable. Doctorow also referred to personal friends whom he has cited on previous occasions and who summer each year in Crimea. He reported they had to cut their vacation short on account of difficulties of transport due to the absence of gasoline, and shortage of drivers and buses. They noted that the automobile branch of the Kerch bridge was frequently suspended for long periods, causing major traffic back-ups, and their return home by train vis Krasnodar was marred by fear of constrant drone threats.

We have too few accounts of life in eastern or even western Ukraine with which to compare this (and where the quality of life, for all I know, may and probably is similarly degraded, or worse), and the report in itself is neither evidence of a war being fought nor of a war being lost. But it is a healthy corrective to the impression sometimes given that this war has no downside for Russian citizens.

Ukraine, meantime, is still in a state of disarray from street protests throughout Ukraine over the dismissal of popular Defense Minister Fedorov. Zelenskiy’s original choice for a replacement, a former chief of police, appears to have been abandoned. A temporary replacement has been appointed in the person of a former head of the SBU, who is said to be initiating investigations into allegations of Fedorov’s “corruption” - I imagine it would be hard to find anyone in Kiev governance who is not vulnerable to such charges. The whole episode, since it is also tied up with the issue of mobilization, seems to confirm the urgency for Zelenskiy to resolve a real manpower shortage in the Ukrainian armed forces in a situation where, drone war or no drone war, Ukraine is losing highly valuable territory, especially in Donetsk and in the northern and northeastern oblasts.