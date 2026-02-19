In the subtle words of Scott Ritter, Europe has been just a “cheap trick” for the US even if at first she was the high-class hooker that the US put up in a four-star hotel.

In the meantime the hooker is falling apart. Even as Europe debates yet another sanctions package against Russia two of its members, Hungary and Slovakia are to impose sanctions on Ukraine. Here is EuroNews:

Hungary and Slovakia said they have suspended diesel exports to Ukraine after Russian oil flows via the Druzhba pipeline were disrupted. Both governments accuse Kyiv of failing to restore the pipeline, but the European Commission said their energy security is not at risk.

The pipeline, a critical energy lifeline for both countries, was reportedly damaged by a Russian drone strike on Ukrainian territory. Hungarian and Slovak officials have accused Kyiv of preventing repairs for political reasons, specifically to pressure Hungary into dropping its veto against Ukraine’s EU membership. Beyond halting diesel exports, Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico has threatened to cut off electricity to Ukraine. Hungary is also considering suspending gas and power exports.Hungary has requested an emergency exemption from EU sanctions to import seaborne Russian oil via Croatia’s Adria pipeline. However, Croatia has cautioned against this, citing opposition to importing further Russian oil.

The European Commission has called an emergency meeting for next Wednesday to address the current supply disruption and explore alternative fuel options for the region.

Both Hungary and Slovakia are currently blocking Europe’s 20th sanctions package against Russia, which includes a proposed total ban on maritime transport of Russian oil. They are demanding reassurances that their energy supplies will be protected before approving the package. In December 2025, the EU implemented a permanent lock on frozen Russian assets to prevent Hungary and Slovakia from using their veto power to block these funds from being used for Ukraine’s reconstruction.It had appeared in January that the EU had abandoned the frenzied attempt to get its hands on the frozen assets (something which would destory the credibility of the European financial industry) in favor of a 90 billion euro loan. French president Macron temporarily blocked this loan, and European Commissioner Ursula van der Leyen appears still appeared to be searching for ways to return to the issue of the frozen assets.

However the 90 billion Euro loan, intended to cover Ukraine’s financial needs for 2026 and 2027, has moved past the negotiation impasse. On February 11th, the European Parliament officially approved the proposal with an overwhelming majority (458 votes in favor). The agreement is scheduled to be formally signed on February 24 during a special session marking the anniversary of the full-scale invasion. The first payments are expected to reach Kyiv in the second quarter of 2026.

In the meantime, other countries besides Hungary and Slovakia are blocking the unanimous approval required for the 20th sanctions package. Greece, Malta and Spain are concerned about the proposed full ban on maritime services for Russian crude oil. They argue that without G7-wide coordination, the ban would simply shift business to non-EU competitors. Italy reported resistance regarding sanctions on a port in Georgia (Kulevi) due to its role in importing gas from Azerbaijan.

If agreed, the package is expected to include:

Energy : A full ban on maritime services (including insurance and port access) for Russian crude oil, replacing the current G7 price cap.

Shadow Fleet : Blacklisting 43 additional vessels, bringing the total to 640.

Finance : Adding 20 Russian regional banks to the sanctions list and introducing new restrictions on cryptocurrency platforms to prevent circumvention.

Trade : New export bans on high-risk goods like tractors and rubber, plus import bans on metals, chemicals, and critical minerals worth over €570 million.

Anti-Circumvention: The first activation of a tool to prohibit exports to third-country jurisdictions where there is a high risk of re-export to Russia.

EU ambassadors are scheduled to discuss the proposal again on Friday with the hope of final adoption by foreign ministers on February 23