Tensions between the US and Iran escalated after an Iranian drone struck a cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz yesterday. The tanker appeared to be using a southern route close to Oman, in direct contravention of Iranian insistence through the recently agreed US-Iranian framework for agreement - the MOU - that the Strait of Hormuz is under Iranian control, perhaps indicating some kind of a deal had been struck between the US and Oman, possibly mediated through the UN’s International Maritime Organization.

If there was such an agreement, then it would seem to scupper the possibility of a joint Iran-Oman authority over the Strait of Hormuz. In any case, the tanker was clearly trying to evade Iranian authority and in a manner that contravened the spirit, if not the letter of the MOU. It was also an unproductive measure because it was struck by a drone that possibly came from Iran (not yet absolutely confirmed, to my knowledge; some kind of false flag incident may conceivably be at play), although it does not appear as though much damage has been done or that anyone has been hurt.

Statements by US secretary of state Marc Rubio, backed by Trump, indicate US opposition both to acknowledging the reality of Iranian-controlled waters up to twelve-and-a-half miles from its coastline, and Oman’s similar waters on the far side, leaving, possibly, a narrow strip of water in the center that may be considered “international,” currently deemed unsafe because of mining.

President Trump condemned the strike near Oman as a “foolish violation” of the memorandum of understanding. He did not compare it to his own “foolish violations” over the weekend when, in violation of the MOU he threatened to kill Iran’s negotiators and annihilate Iran. This latter outburst from the irascible and possibly demented leader of the “free world,” precipitated the walkout of Iranian negotiators from discussions in Geneva, although “technical consultations” continued, I believe in Qatar. For the moment it seems we have a divorce between talks between the principals - that have been suspended - on the one hand, and so-called “technical” talks (in four distinct committees) that are continuing at a humbler level.

This pretty much sums up the outrageous contradictions of an outrageous war initiated at enormous cost by said leader of the “free world,” with no benefit whatsoever either to that leader or his world - quite the opposite, in fact - either to prop up the apartheid, genocidal nation of Israel (why - to free up Mediterranean real estate for Jared Kushner and make up for his missteps in Albanian environmentally protected lands?) and/or to strike at chokeholds in the supply of energy to US nemesis, China.

(Shortly after I posted this today, I saw a report in the Wall Street Journal that the US had launched a fresh attack on Iran, claiming to strike Iranian missile and drone storage locations and coastal radar sites. US President Trump claimed that Iran had fired four one-way attack drones at ships transiting the strait on Thursday - so suggesting that the Iranian attack was more extensive than initially reported. The US, Trump claimed, had shot down three. Following the attack, tankers made abrupt U-turns out of the area.)

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has warned Tehran that the US will ensure the Strait of Hormuz remains toll-free, drawing red lines against Iranian attempts to control the waterway or levy fees.

This too is a violation of the MOU as I see it. It attempts to preempt the trajectory of the negotiations, it fails to acknowledge Iran’s legitimate control over its national waterways, it fails to acknowledge that there are comparable cases where nations demand fees in return for passage through their waterways - the case of Turkey’s Bosphorus and the Dardanelles being one - and that are the outcome of international agreements (e.g. the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne), precisely of the kind that could result from good-faith negotiation over the MOU. Rubio deliberately confuses the distinction between fees for services rendered, on the one hand, and tolls, which are payments that are imposed without any service necessarily being provided.

Iran has promised that it would not collect money for passage through the Strait during the 60-day ceasefire period of the MOU, but that it would impose fees after that time. International regulations distinguish between passage through routes that are determined solely by natural configurations of land and water (where tolls are forbidden but where limited fees - in return, for example, for keeping waterways clear by dredging - may even be advisable), and those passageways, such as in the case of the Suez and Panama canals, that are the result of human construction and ingenuity and where tolls may be considered fair opportunities for the recovery of sunken costs.

As of the time of writing it is not clear whether the decision to fire on the tanker in question resulted from considerations by the government in Tehran, or by the negotiators, or by the official command structure of the IRGC, or was a measure resorted to by a local element of the IRGC without consent from above. Or perhaps none of these. Tehran has nonetheless reasserted its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, warning that ships bypassing Iranian-approved routes into Omani waters “will be dealt with accordingly”

In terms of its threat to the prospects of successful negotiations, the event is as nothing by contrast to what has up until just now been the flagrant violation of the MOU - either by Israel in its invasion and killings in Lebanon, although Israel is not a direct signatory of the MOU - or by the US which is unwilling or unable to control Israel (just as it has proven to be unwilling or unable to control Ukraine in the context of now failed attempts at negotiation between Russia and Western-sponsored Ukraine).

Recent Israeli military operations and drone strikes across the Gaza Strip, Lebanon, and the occupied West Bank continue to result in fatalities. Despite ongoing diplomatic negotiations and existing framework agreements, targeted attacks and raids have caused new casualties. An Israeli airstrike hit a civilian car near the entrance of the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza today, killing three Palestinians. The Palestinian Interior Ministry identified the victims as civil police officers. An Israeli strike earlier in the week killed two Palestinians and wounded six others near the beach in the Muwasi tent camp. Although a ceasefire agreement was nominally introduced in October 2025, ongoing violations and near-daily strikes have killed 1,031 Palestinians since that truce took effect.

On Thursday, an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle on the road between Zawtar and Mayfadoun in the Nabatieh Governorate, killing three people and wounding one other. Separate artillery shelling and airstrikes in southern Lebanese border villages killed two individuals. Local sources also reported that Israeli troops bulldozed and burned homes in the town. A major wave of strikes hit the Nabatieh district, the Bekaa Valley, and the Tyre district, killing at least 16 people.

In the occupied West Bank, early Thursday, Israeli forces shot and killed 32-year-old Mustafa Taha Mustafa Al-Khatib during an operational raid in the village of Sarta, near Salfit. On Wednesday, Israeli special forces besieged a home in the town of Yamun near Jenin, fatally shooting Mohammed Nazem Zaid. Earlier in the week, two Palestinian teenagers (aged 15 and 19) were shot dead by Israeli army fire near the Karmei Tzur settlement. These latest fatalities bring the total number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces and settlers in the West Bank since the beginning of 2026 to 72 people, including 17 children.

Earlier this week the UN’s Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory including East Jerusalem, and Israel published a report that examined violations and crimes against and affecting Palestinian children, including serious physical and psychological harm by the Israeli security forces since 7 October 2023 resulting in the death of at least 20,179 and injury of 44,143 children.

Here is the summary of that report:

“The paper describes the deliberate targeting and killing of Palestinian children, including post-ceasefire since the October 2025 Gaza peace plan. The Commission also examines a sharp increase in violence perpetrated by members of Israeli settlers against Palestinian children in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

“The Commission examines the use of torture, inhumane and degrading treatment, including sexual and gender-based violence, against Palestinian children, particularly during mass arrests and in detention. It analyses pattern of Israel’s targeting of critical infrastructure essential to children, such as healthcare facilities and its short- to long-term consequences, as well as the impact of reproductive violence on newborns, resulting in poor neonatal health and birthing outcomes; attacks on orphanages and schools, impacting the loss of care for orphans and unaccompanied children, and inducing academic harm and learning disruptions for children, respectively.

“The Commission examines the impact of the conditions of life imposed by Israel in Gaza resulting in preventable mortality of children, exacerbating morbidity, and serious mental trauma from the relentless and widespread attacks by Israel over two years – collectively revealing severe, multi-layered harm to Palestinian children’s survival, health, and development. Further, the Commission examines how Israeli soldiers mock and weaponize symbols of childhood in Gaza, raising ethical, disciplinary and legal questions about the conduct of the Israeli security forces during the ground invasion of Gaza.

“Lastly, the Commission provides recommendations to diverse stakeholders for the cessation of attacks, reparations, accountability and international enforcement of sanctions – aimed at advancing child-responsive justice.”

A short time before composing this post Reuters reported that Israel and Lebanon signed a framework agreement in Washington following several days of talks to secure an end to fighting between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah militants, though ‌both sides framed the deal as merely an initial step. If this is just an agreement between Israel and the US-captured Lebanese government in Beirut, I would venture to suggest that we can expect little to result from it. Of greater interest and concern is Trump’s recent suggestion of removing the locus of Western opposition to Hezbollah from Lebanon to the illegal government of Syria in Damascus whose leadership is deeply implicated in terrorist groups supported by Turkey. Such a development would very likely ignite more internal dissension within Syria, which has already - under former Al Qaeda/ISIS leader Ahmed al-Sharaa - persecuted and killed large numbers of members of Syria’s many minority populations. It would also open the door to more extensive invasion of Syria by Israel, perhaps exacerbating tensions between Turkey and Israel, and, more potently still, invite the involvement of Russia and China who would see their security interests threatened by such a development.

Returning to the Gulf, the United Nations has played a dual role in managing and protecting the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman waterways. First, its specialized maritime agency, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) attempted to establish and secure safe transit routes, such as coordinating a framework along Oman’s coastline. Second, UN member states are supposed to debate these actions in the Security Council to enforce freedom of navigation and condemn attempts to weaponize the choke points.

Following escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran, the IMO worked alongside Oman to lay out safe transit corridors to free trapped commercial vessels and evacuate stranded seafarers. This voluntary framework provides an alternate pathway hugging the Omani coast to bypass the central corridor, where mines were previously deployed and passage is disputed by Iran.

The UN’s active role in this initiative was disrupted by security threats when the above-referenced cargo ship transiting the new Omani-backed route (the Singapore-flagged Ever Lovely) was struck by a projectile, suspected to be an Iranian drone. The IMO temporarily paused its evacuation effort until it could reconfirm that necessary safety guarantees are in place for the ships and seafarers involved.

In this case we should consider whether the IMO has become another UN agency (much like the OPCW and the IAEA) that, through the selection of top officials, has been captured by pro-neocon, pro-Western interests. It was clearly inappropriate for this agency, in the midst of the most sensitive negotiations and in the absence - so far as I know and, of couse, I may be wrong - of much broader and transparent consultation and without reference to Iran, Russia or China, to agree anything concerning navigation through the Strait.

These developments notwithstanding, prices of crude oil remain fairly steady at their new, relatively low levels in or around $72 a barrel. International markets are either confident that these latest problems will be short-lived or confident that the more time that elapses the more likely that workaround sources of supply and alternative routes will be established. It does appear that the US has lifted its naval blockade and that tanker traffic is ramping up, with an all-time record of 19 million barrels of oil reported flowing through the strait in a single day. Because of the Iranian attack yesterday, transits through Hormuz dipped to 54 from 70 the previous day and appeared to have slowed down further today with 15 crossings around midday (11 of which used the southern corridor backed by the IMO).

Iran continues to insist thast all vessels have to inform Tehran before crossing. The Revolutionary Guard has threatened further attacks on ships that do not use the approved crossing. Shipps flagged as friendly to Iran are still passing through.

The overall increase in the flow of oil, however, will be of considerable benefit to Iran, amongst many other parties, because Iranian oil is now free to continue on its way to its important destinations in Asia, the most significant of all of these being China.