Trump’s threats of tariffs and sanctions against Russia, due on Friday, appear to have been postponed at least until after the upcoming summit talks between Trump and Putin scheduled for Friday in Alaska.

The likely purposelessness of these talks, not to mention the danger of Putin attending them, is endorsed by the comments of Zelenskiy and European spokesmen that confirm that they are holding completely to their previous positions (ceasefire before talks; no territorial concessions; security guarantees for Ukraine etc.) and probably to some of their lunatic consequences (e.g. coalition of the brain-dead peacekeepers in western Ukraine).

In short, there is no potential productive outcome so far as an end to the conflict in Ukraine is concerned. Perhaps the principal outcome of the talks would be to provide confirmation of Ukrainian and European intransigence, and justification for the US to walk away and leave it to Europe and Ukraine, at their expense, to decide how they are going to deal with the certainty of Ukrainian defeat (where, on the battlefields, Ukraine now fields no more than 300,000, against a Russian force on Ukrainian territory of 640,000 anbd a total of 1.3 million active duty soldiery). On the battlefields, Russia is currently redeploying forces toward the frontlines in Zapporizhzhia, even as it encircles Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, Lyman and other metropolitan centers.

Reporting from Moscow this morning, Scott Ritter’s Russian interlocutors tell him that the mere fact of a conversation between Russia and the US is broadly welcomed in Russia but that Russians do not want peace at any price. They display far more trust in the competence of Putin than do western media have in either Trump or Putin. These interlocutors do not appear to rule out humanitarian ceasefires to provide opportunity to collect bodies and that kind of thing although the Ukrainian record of good faith in these arrangements is not particularly good.

These views betray a growing confidence in Russia that the parties to the conflict are approaching a solution, but as I argued in my post yesterday there is a dangerous temptation inm what may seem to be the warm glow of an apparent distancing between Trump and Europe, that the Russians will try to persuade themselves that the US wants something different to its remaining the global hegemon and ultimately, therefore, committed to defeating all of Russia, China, the BRICS and anyone else that threatens its claim to hegemony, and that they can do business with Trump. They can, but only to their ultimate disadvantage, and that ultimate disadvantage is likely to reveal itself sooner rather than later, as suggested by US interference in Georgia, US assistance to Ukraine on the battlefields and in covert operations on Russian assets and Russian people, even on the life of the Russian president, US threats in the South Caucasus to Russian and Iranian interests (note that Iran has declared its firm hostility to the US deal with Armenia and Azerbaijan) that might also create a division between Russian and Chinese interests, the absolute culpability of the US for the genocide in Gaza and for Western indifference to and complicity in Zionist murderous expansion into Syria (whose Turkish-supported, terrorist, HTS regime seems only to know how to massacre minorities, even with Russia still present militarily - a disturbing enigma) and Lebanon and Iraq.

Repeat: the only US foreign policy objective of any real importance is to sustain its global hegemony at any cost. That is why last week Trump described Russia as a security threat to the US.

The US will never be Russia’s “friend;” short of a major upheaval in the global order, and that is certainly not on the horizon any time soon, there is no scenario in which there can be peaceful coexistence between the US and Russia.

Russia has been correct all along in insisting that any resolution must respond to the “root causes” of this conflict. Tiredness with war is not a sufficient justification for dismissing the very fundamentals that Putin has labored for so long to keep uppermost in the minds of those who would speak of peace. There can and should be earnest debate as to what exactly these “root causes” are, but that is the only domain in which the concept of a lasting peace begins to be plausible.

The US is in a phase of existential weakness. US industrial muscle is soft; it has forced its most important ally, Europe, into industrial decline; the reserve status of the currency is threatened by the rise of the BRICS; no matter what weaponry it provides - and those weapons stockpiles are badly in need of replenishment, even though the US seems unable to catch up with the pace of Russian and Chinese weapons making capability; it is unable to win its proxy wars over Ukraine, Iran and Taiwan.

But Trump, given who he is and those who are paying him, those he has surrounded himself with and the prevailing views of his political allies, has no leeway to do anything other than ignore the reality of existential weakness and maintain the MAGA delusion.

Putin is unable to talk “sense” to Trump, because Trump and the Trumpworld has no such “sense.” Sense is not written into the Trumpworld DNA - only power, and it is running out of that. But the disease was not generated within Trumpworld; the source of the contanimation is the schlerotic mindset of Washington DC under neocon ideology that has evolved over the past few decades. What makes Trump seem different is the degree of desperation and his Administration’s responses to its growing fissures.