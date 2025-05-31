Tariffs

The global economy continues to be a victim of a dicey experiment conducted by an eccentric, grumpy old man whose main experience appears to be showbiz and real estate, is suspected by many to be mentally unhinged, and whose plans, many well-credentialled experts believe, will wreak great harm to the US.

A legal challenge to Trump’s authority to impose and remove tariffs at will, and abruptly, with little or no democratic process let alone economic rationality, is temporarily in abeyance while the White House prepares its appeal. During the week a federal court had blocked the imposition of Trump tariffs, but an appeal court then temporarily lifted the block. One matter at issue is whether Trump can claim unilateral authority to impose tariffs by declaring emergencies over such things as trade deficits and fentanyl. The bulk of the sanctions, I believe, have been justified by the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977. There is no measure as yet that would put a stop to Trump tariffs on certain sectors such as steel and aluminum.

Trump today bitterly criticized China for supposedly violating something that it had apparently agreed when Trump climbed down from the imposition of a 145% tariff on Chinese imports to the US to an increase to “only” 30%, while talks continue, and China climbed down from its retaliatory 120% rate to 10%. Exactly what China had violated was not clear - reasons are unnecessary in an autocracy transitioning to fascism - but may have had something to do with China not moving at Trump’s chosen speed to remove the “countermeasures” that China had imposed in retaliation for the earlier US tariff increases such as blacklisting US companies and restricting the sale of rare earths.

The grumpy old man’s best mate, and main beneficiary of Trump tariffs that will help his mate having to compete directly with cheap and efficient Chinese cars, has today departed from DOGE to attend to things he knows something about, having successfully (but temporarily?) wrought havoc on the Deep State’s activities in USAID and the like, but messing up a lot of other stuff irreparably.

Negotiations between the US and China on longer-term tariff arrangements have stalled for the past week or so, quite possibly because Trump is under pressure from Lyndsay Graham and from what Graham claims is his army. This is a list of over 80 other senators ready to impose “bone-cracking” sanctions on Russia for not living up to Trump expectations in negotiations with Ukraine. If it really exists this army may conceivably be ready to impeach Trump if he is not hard enough on Putin. This of course inspires Trump to try and sound hard, which of course then encourages Putin - or his attack dog Medvedev, to sound even harder.

Graham’s bone-crackers would principally take the form of secondary sanctions on the main consumers of Russian energy, who happen to be China and India. China would be foolish to proceed on the presumption that somehow these two sets of sanctions are unrelated, which could well explain why it is going slow on the negotiations until things become clearer. Commerce secretary Bessant has talked of there being a need for a phone-call between Putin and Trump.

If only such events actually helped.

On the same day, Trump, doubtless bloated with pleasure at Nippon Steel’s crawling obeisance in agreeing to open a $15 billion steel facility in the US - presumably a response to US tariff pressure on US imports of Japanese goods - announced a doubling of tariffs on steel imports to 50%, a measure that will impact China first and foremost.

Helping along the Trump administration’s celebrated goodwill towards the human condition (sarcasm alert: I am referring of course, to the Trump administration’s domestic transition to fascism, in a bid designed to render US elites invulnerable to popular whiplash against their reckless experimentation with or even destruction of the US economy and its free speech protections) is the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold Trump revocation of the Biden parole programe, a measure that will push between 500,000 to one million legal Latin American immigrants out of the US. When could be a better time then to also revoke the visas of Chinese students studying in the US, in retaliation for a legal reprieve by a US District Judge against Trump’s attempt to terminate Harvard University’s recruitment of international students (also a trade phenomemon, as all international students in the US bring in $40 billion a year to the US economy). The DHS has given the University 30 days to prove it merits the requirements of the Student and Exchange Visitor Programme.

Ukraine

The next round of talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul had initially been expected on June 16, but have been brought forward by Russia to June 2. US and European representatives are expected to attend, although as yet, Russia has not shown its promised “memorandum” to the other interlocutors and may not do so until the day itself.

Russia wants to avoid giving time for Ukraine and its European sponsors to shape the narrative to their own advantage on negotiations that are very unlikely to secure their support (not least because they coincide with publication of an unrealistic European plan to take control of the Black Sea - adding further credence to the notion of French troops striking out against Russian forces in Odessa). Russia also wants to avoid a situation that would make it easy for its interlocuters to ignore Russian proposals and pretend they did not exist, as happened in April 2022. Some sources have suggested that the memorandum may go beyond Russia’s “Istanbul Plus” position to require not only that Ukraine, the US and Europe acknowledge Crimea and the four oblasts as Russian, de jure, and that not only Ukraine but also Georgia and Moldova and other former Soviet Union republics should not be allowed to join NATO, and even, that in addition to Ukraine’s army being capped in size and unable to host either Western arms or military, Ukraine’s military-industrial complex be dismantled.

General Kellogg, one of Trump’s two peace envoys, has said that some members of NATO, including the US, would not want Ukraine to become a member of NATO anyway, a remark that drew approval from Kremlin spokesman Peskov. Nonetheless, it is difficult to imagine how Ukraine and Europe could bring themselves to sign any deal that Russia has to offer or vice versa, or why it is that Trump has persisted in believing for so long that a deal was possible other than that he has persistently underestimated the strength of Russia’s hand.

The main US outcome from Istanbul will likely be Trump’s “walking away,” from the conflict, ostensibly leaving the conflict in European hands, under the de facto leadship of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz who appears to be itching to get Taurus missiles to Ukraine (meaning that they have almost certainly arrived). He has claimed that Germany is a party to a secret deal whereby European countries have lifted all range restrictions on missiles provided to Ukraine.

Struck by any such missiles on its own soil, Russia, as it has indicted before, will have every right in its own national self-defense to retaliate against facilities and perhaps even cities of those countries who supply, crew and target such weapons against it. Russia has particular reason to resort to such measures, given the extraordinary damage that Nazi Germany inflicted on Russia in World War Two, and given what is an emerging alliance between an increasingly militant Germany, the neo-Nazi Banderite cabal that has secured dictatorial power over Ukraine, and, ultimate paradox, the Nazi genocidal tactics now being implemented byt Zionist Israelis in Gaza and the West Bank. Putin is also coming under ever stronger pressure to response much more strongly to these Western and Ukrainian provocations and to get the war over and done with, in its favor.

Gaza

Witkoff’s negotiations with Hamas seemed to have reached the point a few days ago of a draft that would have mercifully allowed adequate aid into Gaza immediately under conditions of a temporary ceasefire (extendable under agreed conditions to a permanent ceasefire), the calibrated release of hostages, and a prisoner exchange.

Of course, this was all much too reasonable, so Witkoff went to the Israelis who added all sorts of unreasonable changes to a draft that Israel says it has “agreed,” but which makes no sense whatsoever for Hamas to endorse.

So the genocide continues. The new draft, which a Hamas representative told the BBC earlier today it has rejected, would have involved a 60 day temporary ceasefire with no measure for automatic extension, no mechanism for enforcement, no binding guarantees of an Israeli military withdrawal, no fuel or construction materials or a lifting of the blockade, nothing on the highly problematic role of the Israel-funded Gaza Humanitarian Foundation’s (GHF) aid distribution arm (whose first endeavor to provide aid involved it shooting and killing supposed beneficiaries), only a promise to stop Israeli “offensive” actions, and no plans for the future governance and reconstruction of Gaza.

Simply put Hamas has explained that its rejection of the plan is based on the observation that the latest draft does not include immediate cessation of hostilities and an end to the humanitarian crisis. The deal does not include guarantees that the temporary truce would lead to a permanent ceasefire nor a return to allowing hundreds of trucks of aid into Gaza on a daily basis, as had occurred in the previous truce.

Max Blumenthal has helped expose the GHF as an umbrella network of private mercenary firms, whose leadership involves former USAID and CIA personnel, which Israel is using to supplant the role of UN and UN’s UNRWA in feeding Palestine. According to an Israeli opposition member of the Knesset, it has received hundreds of thousands of dollars from Mossad and the Israeli Ministry of Defence. It is in fact part of a plan to force the Palestinian population into four small feeding points or concentration camps (where Palestinians can be murdered at will) and to allow the IDF to take control of 75% of the strip.

