There has still been no US strike on Iran or Iranian assets in retaliation for the killing of 3 Americans some days ago at the Tower 22 Jordanian end of the illegal Al Tanf US base in Syria. There have been back-channel discussions between Iran and Washington, in an effort to establish each side’s red lines and in particular to gauge how Iran would react to at least a relatively “symbolic” hit on Iranian soil: a process that cynics might say is foreign-policy-as-theatre played out for the benefit of a mainstream media system already servile and dumbed-down. The necessity for such theatre illustrates the relative weakness of the USA in the eyes of Iran and the entire Middle East. Alongside this weakness is growing evidence of dissension in the Administration between fanatic neocons who want war with Iran and in the Ukraine, simultaneously, and others who are more cautious, even fearful, as they contemplate the end of the Biden era and possibly the end of unipolarity (note that Iraq is proceeding to trade oil outside the dollar).

It is also not implausible that Washington is waiting to see if Israel and Hamas can strike a ceasefire deal, which yesterday looked close as a result of Qatari mediation. If there is a significant pause to the genocide, the Houthis may call off their threats to Red Sea shipping, and the US, which misleadingly paints the autonomous Houthis as brainless proxies for Iran, might at that point decide to de-escalate with Iran.

But the Hamas-Israel deal has not yet been confirmed. It depends on a hostage exchange element and the Netanyahu cabinet are said by Max Blumenthal in interview yesterday with Judge Napolitano to be uneasy about releasing some of the names Hamas is coming up with as these could likely help Hamas form a new coalition government for Palestine (Gaza and West Bank) in which Hamas would be influential but not dominant. Also there is concern that no Israel-Hamas deal is possible that would not tear apart the Netanyahu coalition, which is on a razor edge already, and effectively send Netanyahu to prison.

Meantime there is evidence of continuing construction of a buffer zone between between Gaza and Israel which would make the work of any new umbrella Palestine governing structure more difficult and further exposes the fallacy of one-state and two-state solutions that are not premised on a root-and-branch reconfiguration of the UN’s 1947 settlement.

More difficult still to articulate the strategy of Russia’s buffer or demilitarized zone in the northeast of Ukraine in the Kharkiv area. US promise of longer-range missiles may have encouraged Russia to attempt create a much wider non-combat zone so as to push back the launch pads or firing points for the new missiles as far as possible, while subjecting the entire buffer zone to Russian 70kms-range artillery cover from the Russian line. Now all this talk could signal that Putin is preparing a scenario that would enable a ceasefire but give Russia greater security in the event there would be anyone to negotiate with, and allowing for a new Ukraine quite a bit larger than the “rump-state” Lvov-centered entity that some have lately been assuming is the current trajectory of the conflict. It seems strange to be a building a buffer zone if you envisage that the territory on the other side of the buffer will soon be occupied by your own troops. The conversation is beginning to render more concrete what would actually be involved in the event of Russia simply annexing Kharkiv, say, or Kiev or Odessa , when it’s original demands involved only Luhansk, Donetsk, Zapporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts in addition to Crimea.

Further extension only by annexation is more like a traditional occupation, and occupations are tricky to pull off for long periods. Israel offers one example and it is neither pretty nor something any sane person would applaud. And Israel offers a perfect example of insane government.

To close I note that Putin is claiming that the Ukraine shooting down of a Russian plane carrying Ukrainian POWs, many of them Azov fighters captured in Maripol, was deliberate. I am reminded, as discussed yesterday, of the basic western premise of MH17 namely that Russia was bound to have done it and should be treated as a culprit, whereas the far more likely culprit, and the stronger evidence, in my view, was Ukraine and that it was Ukraine who should have been barred from the investigation team, not Russia.