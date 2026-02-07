Nothing very satisfactory on the question of a Saudi nuke but I think Ray McGovern’s verdict - poppycock - is the one to go with. Saudi Arabia is a signatory to the NPT as is Iran. It did help Pakistan finance the Paki nuclear program, perhaps even the nuclear bomb, but it is quite a leap to go from there to saying that Pakistan gave the Saudis 4 to 7 nukes, as Clarridge claimed in 2015, although slightly more plausible is the idea of an understanding for a Pakistani nuke umbrella for both Saudis and Iran or even “access” to Saudi weapons.

What would be the implications of a Saudi nuke? I think the US and Trump’s Zionist backers would manifest far less recklessness since right now there is a far better relationship between the Saudi and Iran and that both countries are on good terms with Pakistan.

For this weekend the overriding story is one of greater hope that Trump will refrain from using his armada to attack Iran: the roots of this hope include (1) China and Russia sending ships for naval exercises with Iran ; (2) Expressions of concern from Israel that the only way it can prevent significant Iranian damage to Israel in renewed conflict is if Israel resorts to a nuke but perhaps not even then; (3) Expressions of concern from the Gulf states that everyone stands to lose and to lose badly if Iran closes Hormuz. Meanwhile US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Besant keeps boasting about how the US has conducted economic war to destabilize and regime-change Iran.

It looks like Mexico so far has been able to keep oil flowing to Cuba, though this looks very fragile to me; perhaps Steinbaum can hold out long enough for Russian and Chinese tankers to arrive without inciting Trump to start bombing presumptive narcotics targets in Mexico.

There are multiple hair triggers setting the world for nuclear annihilation: US attempts to maintain the blockade of Cuba is one; US or European attempts to stop Russian “shadow fleet” vessels flying Russian flags (which kind of takes them into the sunshine?) is another; presumptive US green-lighted Ukrainian assassinations of high level Russian officers is another.

Europe continues to act as though there is a rift between it and the US but lacks the means and the will to strike out against the US. It is now 80% dependent on US LNG for LNG supplies. Agreements with China and India signal an interest in diversifying supply chains but anything significantly irritating to the US will invite TTT. On Ukraine, the same tedious idiocy, foregrounded by Germany’s Merz perhaps on direct behalf of Washington and Blackrock.

There is as yet no actual evidence to my knowledge that India has cut off its supplies of energy from Russia.

As for the attempted assassination of intelligence chief deputy Alexseyev yesterday, the rumors are that the culprit was from the UAE, that he is being returned to Moscow for questioning and that Alekseyev was an actual participant in the trilateral negotiations in Abu Dhabi whose Ukrainian protagonist is former military intelligence chief Budanov. Zelenskiy didn’t want the talks, the talks are going nowhere and are now guaranteed to go nowhere further. Russian attacks on Ukraine will sustain their current high intensity.

Brief this weekend, as I am travelling.