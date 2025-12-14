Empire, Communication and NATO Wars

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
djrichard's avatar
djrichard
8mEdited

Oliver, to use a turn of phrase, "the deficit doesn't matter". The MMTers will say the same thing (with caution) but they get themselves tied in knots over the interest on the national debt.

I'm not a MMTer and my position is that even the interest on the debt doesn't matter. Here's one of my more recent responses on Twitter that explain my position https://x.com/drjichard/status/1995138698816405864

It's kind of an amalgam between two other tweets I have on the topic that are pinned at the top of my profile: https://x.com/drjichard/status/1793109865679696015

https://x.com/drjichard/status/1981507537154535911

I used to post a lot on this topic over at nakedcapitalism.com . That was preaching to the choir so trying to spread the message any way I can.

Anyways, I've enjoyed your substack for awhile. Thanks for all you've been doing.

Regards

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Oliver Boyd-Barrett · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture