After several months of Trump’s grotesque, iniquitous, involuntary tariffs imposed worldwide on friends and enemies alike, together with pressure on other countries to invest billions in the US economy in order to secure somewhat lower tariffs for themselves, together with widespread trading and other sanctions on potential competitors, and deals such as the one we have just witnessed in the Congo which will give the US privileged access to Congolese minerals (to the disadvantage of existing Chinese cobalt operators), not to mention the US being poised to secure control over massive oil deposits in Venezuela, and even to seize Greenland, I thought it would be relevant to check what is happening to US national debt which is apparently still growing at the rate of $2 billion a year. This is partly due to the massive, unnecessary and ineffective expenditures on militarization of US cities; the forced deportation of active, tax-paying workers; tax relief for the billionaire class; and lop-sided US productivity that is dependent on non-wealth generating sectors such as (inordinately expensive) health care.

Here is what I learn from an AI query (my italics):

The U.S. national debt is over $38 trillion (around $38.4 trillion as of early December 2025) and continues to grow rapidly, driven by deficits from mismatched spending and revenues, exacerbated by events like the pandemic, wars, and tax cuts, raising concerns about long-term economic stability, potential for higher interest costs, and fiscal sustainability. It’s a significant burden, exceeding the nation’s economic output (GDP), with increasing costs just for interest payments.

Key Figures & Trends:

Current Level: Over $38 trillion (reaching $38.4T in early Dec 2025).

Rapid Growth: Increased by over $2 trillion in the past year, at a rate of billions per day.

Per Capita: Roughly $113,000 per person or $285,000 per household.

Deficit: The fiscal year 2025 ended with an $1.8 trillion deficit, adding to the total debt.

Causes of Growth:

Increased Spending: Wars (Iraq/Afghanistan) ( should we not include Ukraine?? ) and the COVID-19 pandemic led to massive spending spikes.

Tax Cuts & Stimulus: Reduced revenue and increased spending.

Structural Issues: A fundamental gap between government outlays and income.

Concerns & Implications:

Economic Strain: High debt can lead to slow growth or a sovereign debt crisis if creditors lose confidence.

Rising Interest Costs: Higher rates mean more taxpayer dollars go to interest, not services.

Global Confidence: Debt levels could impact the dollar’s status as the world’s reserve currency.

Who Holds the Debt?