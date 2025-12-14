Growing US National Debt
After several months of Trump’s grotesque, iniquitous, involuntary tariffs imposed worldwide on friends and enemies alike, together with pressure on other countries to invest billions in the US economy in order to secure somewhat lower tariffs for themselves, together with widespread trading and other sanctions on potential competitors, and deals such as the one we have just witnessed in the Congo which will give the US privileged access to Congolese minerals (to the disadvantage of existing Chinese cobalt operators), not to mention the US being poised to secure control over massive oil deposits in Venezuela, and even to seize Greenland, I thought it would be relevant to check what is happening to US national debt which is apparently still growing at the rate of $2 billion a year. This is partly due to the massive, unnecessary and ineffective expenditures on militarization of US cities; the forced deportation of active, tax-paying workers; tax relief for the billionaire class; and lop-sided US productivity that is dependent on non-wealth generating sectors such as (inordinately expensive) health care.
Here is what I learn from an AI query (my italics):
The U.S. national debt is over $38 trillion (around $38.4 trillion as of early December 2025) and continues to grow rapidly, driven by deficits from mismatched spending and revenues, exacerbated by events like the pandemic, wars, and tax cuts, raising concerns about long-term economic stability, potential for higher interest costs, and fiscal sustainability. It’s a significant burden, exceeding the nation’s economic output (GDP), with increasing costs just for interest payments.
Key Figures & Trends:
Current Level: Over $38 trillion (reaching $38.4T in early Dec 2025).
Rapid Growth: Increased by over $2 trillion in the past year, at a rate of billions per day.
Per Capita: Roughly $113,000 per person or $285,000 per household.
Deficit: The fiscal year 2025 ended with an $1.8 trillion deficit, adding to the total debt.
Causes of Growth:
Increased Spending: Wars (Iraq/Afghanistan) (should we not include Ukraine??) and the COVID-19 pandemic led to massive spending spikes.
Tax Cuts & Stimulus: Reduced revenue and increased spending.
Structural Issues: A fundamental gap between government outlays and income.
Concerns & Implications:
Economic Strain: High debt can lead to slow growth or a sovereign debt crisis if creditors lose confidence.
Rising Interest Costs: Higher rates mean more taxpayer dollars go to interest, not services.
Global Confidence: Debt levels could impact the dollar’s status as the world’s reserve currency.
Who Holds the Debt?
Private Investors: The largest share (about two-thirds).
Government Accounts: Federal trust funds (like Social Security, Medicare) hold a significant portion.
Federal Reserve: Holds a portion, though less than private investors.
Oliver, to use a turn of phrase, "the deficit doesn't matter". The MMTers will say the same thing (with caution) but they get themselves tied in knots over the interest on the national debt.
I'm not a MMTer and my position is that even the interest on the debt doesn't matter. Here's one of my more recent responses on Twitter that explain my position https://x.com/drjichard/status/1995138698816405864
It's kind of an amalgam between two other tweets I have on the topic that are pinned at the top of my profile: https://x.com/drjichard/status/1793109865679696015
https://x.com/drjichard/status/1981507537154535911
I used to post a lot on this topic over at nakedcapitalism.com . That was preaching to the choir so trying to spread the message any way I can.
Anyways, I've enjoyed your substack for awhile. Thanks for all you've been doing.
Regards