Funding for Kiev, Not

There is some question as to whether the Senate, being held over for a further week to vote on Biden’s aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan in return for a concession to the Republicans on more money for border security, will actually be able to form sufficient consensus to give the green light that the war parties are hoping for. In any case it looks unlikely that the House, which is now adjourned, will be able to vote more aid until January or February, assuming that they do or assuming they will vote on the whole package. A European arms package has been blocked by Hungary.

This corresponds with messaging from Kiev that without more funding Ukraine can hold on for another couple of months and then, if and when funding is resumed, Ukraine will start its next offensive - this will be the same, most likely, as the one it has just lost and which surely it will also lose - but the real point of the exercise now appears to be to keep the war going until the presidential election: a complete collapse in Ukraine is deemed disastrous for Biden’s election chances.

Those who support this point of view seem unfazed that Biden is already slipping well behind in the polls against Trump; they apparently believe that Russia, now quite used to winter offensives, will not press its advantage now while Ukraine has no money, and won’t force Kiev to capitulate well before the Spring (or simply to collapse). They also seem unfazed by predictions from US intelligence cited in mainstream media that even with further Western aid, there is no guarantee that Ukraine will win.

We should note the prevailing message now from Moscow is that Russia increasingly sees the conflict ending not in negotiation but in capitulation or collapse. The Russian deputy ambassador at the UN, Polyanski, has recently said and with full authority, cited by TASS, that any possible deal now will reflect Ukraine’s capitulation. If the Ukraine regime does not capitulate then presumably the war will continue until Ukraine is destroyed. He claims the Zelenskiy regime is in agony.

Considerations of Capitulation

A source for Alexander Mercouris today considers that Russian “conditions” (i.e. ideas circulating in the Duma as to what the conditions might be, not an actual list of demands) in the event of capitulation would involve (1) complete and utter disarmament, surrendered intact to Russia; (2) disassembling of all Ukrainian armed forces; (3) all foreign workers and western journalists would have to leave; (4) trials; (5) Ukrainian reparations to Russia; (6) Ukraine to give up all territory east of the Dnieper and all of the Black Sea coast all the way to Transnistria; (7) some kind of free trade zone around Odessa for the benefit of Ukraine’s agricultural imports and exports; (8) Ukrainian neutrality to preclude membership of NATO and of the EU in the event that the EU develops a military dimension - indeed it is difficult to imagine the survival at all of current accession talks; (9) Ukraine to allow Russia access to all laboratories; (10) change of Ukrainian constitution to outlaw Banderite organizations and parties and freedom of religion and Ukraine to allow Russia unimpeded access for transport of oil and gas and (11) Ukrainian apologies to the peoples of Donetsk and Luhansk; (12) Ukraine to be given the opportunity of joining the BRICS. It will be Putin and the Security Council will make the final decisions, possibly more moderate than these ideas suggest. The State of Ukraine would remain, anchored around Kiev, in effect a satellite state of Russia. Perhaps there might be some kind of government in exile representing a version of Galicia anchored in Lvov. These thoughts are suggestive of an implacable mood in Moscow.

The USA may be content with this outcome provided that it can see that Russia is not going to try to move further West (which it wont). But Europe will likely fail to accept this geopolitical reality and fail to move forward to reconceptualize its relations with Russia: Finland is an example, telling its people that they must brace for cuts in social conditions so as to invest in better border strength and control, and a future without cheap Russian energy. Germany too will plunge into greater recessionary conditions for similar ideological preconceptions.

Collapse in Kiev or a Future Offensive?

Zelenskiy’s position vis-a-vis his own military is precarious with the likelihood of a coup very high by the “realist” Zaluzhnyi against PR Supremo, Zelenskiy; the city is coming under intense missile attacks which have just taken out a patriot defense system gifted by Germany. Zelenskiy’s popularity will drop another chasm or two with increasing reports of unannounced forced conscriptions at gunpoint and with announcement of the terms of the new mobilization which draws in people of 25 or older and requires women to register to fight on the same terms of men.

Some voices on the Western side are talking not of a Spring 2024 offensive but of a very long war. This perspective again seems wilfully ignorant of the real advantages that currently lie on the Russian side; it seems blissfully unappreciative of the economic impossibility that Ukraine could survive this or that its Western sponsors could continue the very large amounts of their taxpayer wealth that they have been transferring over the past couple of years. It takes two to tango: if the West wants a very long war it has to consider whether Russia might prefer a very short, quick and total victory. The more extreme Western proponents of a long war fantasize about how Ukraine can develop its own military industrial complex and become self sufficient in weaponry. They cannot seem to grasp the reality that practically all of Ukraine is vulnerable to Russian missiles. They are also totally unhinged from the sensibilities of ordinary Ukrainians, most of whom want an end to this nonsensical war as soon as possible. And the most extreme Western idiots want more weapons: F16s, Bradleys, Leopards, ATACMS, Scalps, Storm Shadows etc., etc. They have not noticed that weapons so far simply haven’t worked’ and that whatever the weapons are, Russia has more of them and will have more and more of them relative to Western supplies.

The Real Necessities

It has been confirmed by Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov that there have been some western overtures to Russia by Western leaders but that none appear to take account of Russia’s insistence that a lasting settlement would need to take into account the need to renegotiate the European security architecture. My readers will know that it is my view that this is not enough: there is no European security architecture that exists independently of the global security architecture. There is no lasting security architecture that has to depend on the USA being its leading protagonist. We need a conversation on global security architecture that takes place within the compass of a (significantly reformed) law-based (UN) as opposed to rules-based (NATO) order involving all nations of the world but doubtless most forcibly advanced by China, Russia, and the BRICS, and the USA/Europe.

Battlefield Nerves

There are increasing signs of Ukrainian jitteriness on the battlefield with at least two reports over the past 24 hours of Ukrainian surrenders. The small Ukrainian foothold in Krynky manages to push back Russian tanks for now but the whole enterprise appears doomed (the two tanks involved were on a reconnaisannce operation; by firing on them Ukraine exposed its own firing positions which were then heavily bombed by Russia). Russia appears to be retaking Robotyne; the weather is very bad here; it seems that Russia is recovering the territory between Novoprokopivka and the south of Robotyne. Ukrainian forces have departed from the south of Novomykhailivka, making it easier for Russia to take that settlement (putting further pressure on Vuhledar to the south); Russia has opened a successful new offensive in the area of Sacco Y Vanzetti. Russia seems well positioned to retake Klishchiivka on which it is advancing from north and south. South of Bakhmut, and north of Marinka (now almost entirely under Russian control), around Krasnohorivka, Russia has been subjecting Ukrainian positions to very heavy fire. Russia seems to be bypassing Bohdanivka and advancing towards Chasov Yar, opening the way towards Konstantinivka, Kramatorsk and Slaviansk and the end of the Donbass war.

Russian forces are in the center of Avdiivka; they are well entrenched around most sides of the settlement; supply routes are nearly all under Russian fire control; while it still seems that the village of Stepove is contested (a situation that Dima describes as a “nighmtmare” for Russia), Russia has extended its bridgehead well west of the railway, albeit at a high price in terms of armored vehicles and human losses. It seems inevitable that Russia will sooner or later take the settlement. Holding the Ukrainian 110 brigade inside the settlement appears a reckless waste of life.

Recent reporting on Lyman, Kupyansk and further north strikes me as highly unsatisfactory, presumably because neither side is releasing sufficient information. That Ukrainian forces are still in and around Synkivka after several months of Russian attack might suggest either a Russian debacle or another Russian fire trap.

A Northern Invasion

Today we learn that Russia has intensifified its activity in the area of Sumy. The area between Cherniv and Sumy may be regarded as the seventh most important front line. Ukraine suffers significant losses here every day. It lacks a normal defense belt in this area. Yet, in the Kurske region Ukrain has begun to bomb Russian positions with cluster rounds. There were heavy clashes in the town of Terebreno. Dima of the Military Summary Channel speculates that Ukraine may have discovered a concentration of Russian forces that was preparing to enter Ukraine for the purpose of cutting the road between Sumy and Kharkiv. Apparently Ukraine is planning to build three defense belts from Prypiat, through Kobeliaky to Kharkiv. The question is whether Ukraine will be able to prepare these defense belts before the Russian attack: there is a very high chance that Russia will invade first. It is possible that the main purpose for the heavy Russian attacks in the Avdiivka and Kupyansk areas is to reduce Ukrainian forces and reduce Ukraine’s capacity for redeployment of forces to the endangered Kurske areas.