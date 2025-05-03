There’s quite a good argument that Trump, who came in so insistent that he was totally different from his demented predecessor and that Ukraine was “Biden’s war,” has in fact morphed into Biden, just as demented, just as deluded but in somewhat different ways, with the same catastrophic trajectory. This is so clesrly in sight now that the neo-neocons have destroyed and alienated Europe (which is still too dazed to realize what has happened), destroyed Ukraine (that it pretended it was “saving”), strengthened Russia (by the application of the West’s fearsome non-lethal lethal sanctions that serve to remind their victims the many ways they can become great again), strengthened China , promoted the BRICS, reminded the totality of Latin America and Africa that the US is a totally unreliable, inconsistent and treacherous “friend,” and alienated Japan (one of whose leaders yesterday described the US as extortionist).

Biden’s dementia abandoned him to a humiliating void of silence into which swept his incompetent henchmen Blinken and Sullivan and the screams of their tens of thousands of mutilated victims in Gaza and Yemen. Trump’s, on the other hand, fills the airwaves with a deafening static of sheer buffoonery and the piercing idiocy of the sychophantic know-nothing Zionists he appointed to surround him. These clownishly posture as “peace-makers” in Ukraine while sucking up to the worst war criminal of them all, Bibi, applauding and even pushing for yet more genocide in Gaza, more murderous assaults on the innocent in Lebanon and Syria, killing yet more Yemeni civilians, lusting to attack Iran and China, yearning for death, theirs and that of the human species.

Even as I write, after 1,000 Hegseth sorties, juvenile and pusillanimous notes to his enemies, and the expenditure of a billion dollars, the Houthis, having shot down more than 7 Reapers and two F-16s and attacked a US air carrier, are still there, wrecking the passage of international shipping and standing up, alone, against the terror-state of Israel whose manliness is exhibited in the subjection of two million Palestinians to death by starvation while the West, in fact the rest of the world - the UN, ICJ and the ICC and all the rest of the bureacracy of human rights - outside of Yemen, pretend to be helpless. And in the meantime Israel bombs Damascus, injures thousands in a terrorist attack on Iran, and destoys entire villages and towns in southern Lebanon.

Can we list all the ways that the demented Trump is demented? Probably too many to count. But let us dwell just for a moment on his claims that the proxy war with Russia over Ukraine is “Biden’s War” when it was Trump, not Obama, that pushed for more and more lethal weaponry to be sent to Ukraine and pushed for more and more aggressive NATO “exercises” on Russia’s borders; that it was Trump, as much as or more than Biden, that escalated the US covert war against Russia’s ally, Assad, on multiple false pretexts; that attempted and failed to bring down Russia’s ally, Iran, by pulling the rug under JCPOA and by murdering Iran’s revered General Qasem Soleimani for no good reason whatsoever.

The demented Trump now struts the White House corridors as the glorious peace-maker, whose “peace-making” proposals cannot possibly secure the support of Russia (because they do not show either respect for or understanding of the main demands that Russia has been repeating over and over and over for decades now) and even less the support of Ukraine because Trump and even less his pygmies, Kellogg Cornflakes and Witless Witkoff, cannot actually understand what it is that they hear, what it is that they see. They suffer the same cultural deficit and its consequent mental illness of most of their social class in the West: a massively inflated idea of their own smartness and importance, force-fed over generations by their plutocratic socialization, corrupted official histories and narratives, and institututionally imperious religious, educational, military and political hubris.

So the glorious deal-loser has threatened to walk away from Ukraine, his State Department poutedly declaring that it is no longer prepared to “mediate” a conflict in which it has always been the prime and most powerful belligerant. Now this would be a merciful outcome for all concerned if it was true: Russia would advance, Russia would set the terms of Ukraine’s surrender, the Banderites would be removed, European citizens would revolt against their leaders (the pygmies who would be giants, and who for a generation have exploited their social-class privilege by conniving in the great US scam of NATO as a vehicle for the coerced transfer of European wealth to American arms manufacturers and the US military-industrial complex and the eternal emasculation of the once proud, fractious, European continent). The slaughter on the battlefields would end.

But no, of course the Demented One cannot do that. He just cannot refrain from lending Ukraine a casual $50 million (it will never be repaid because Ukraine is bankrupt and will lose the war). It is clear that the flow of weapons and intelligence will continue. He signs an agreement for an investment fund in partnership with Ukraine that can probably never deliver anything of value (especially in conditions of war), but which pulls the US right back into Ukraine (as Trump says, the US now has “skin in the game” - oh, goodey!) with insance chatter about the presence of US corporations in Ukraine acting as a kind of second-best security guarantee (and so convenient for false flag operations that will require the US to run to protect the Banderites’ hold on illegal power) and US investments in the fund being in cash (the preferred method of payment for the non-accountable and supremely corrupt). The US doesn’t even need Ukraine’s rare earths and Ukraine lacks the means to process them; for that, they’d need to partner with China.

What is Russia to think? Half of Ukraine’s mineral and natural resources are under territory that Russia has not simply occupied but has integrated into the Russian Federation? Is it encouraged to advance that much faster so as to secure even more mineral wealth that could become fodder for later negotiations with the US? Will it see US corporations or even US military on the ground less as a threat and more as an endless stream of bargaining chips, while the US continues to fritter away its wealth and energy on Quixotic pursuits as China commands leadership of the new multipolar order.

In effect, has Trump abandoned the chances kindled for just a few weeks, so long ago, that the US might have successfully ousted the nonelected neocon cabal, that it might pursue a multipolar order of competing great powers, each with its own colonial fiefdom.

Does it even matter, given that neither model serves the long-term interests of the people of the world in security, prosperity and concerted action against the triple threats of corporate induced climate change, plutocratic imbecility, and nuclear annihilation?

Oliver Boyd-Barrett is Professor Emeritus of Bowling Green State University in Ohio and of California State University. His books include The International News Agencies; Le Trafic des Nouvelles (co-authored with Michael Palmer), Contra-Flow in Global News (co-authored with Daya Thussu), The Globalization of News (co-editor with Terhi Rantenan, and contributor), Communications Media, Globalization and Empire (editor and contributor), News Agencies in the Turbulent Era of the Internet (editor and contributor); Hollywood and the CIA (with David Herrera and Jim Baumann); Media Imperialism; Interfax: Breaking into Global News; Western Mainstream Media and the Ukraine Crisis; Media Imperialism: Continuity and Change (with Taneer Mirrlees, eds.); RussiaGate and Propaganda: Disinformation in the Age of Social Media; Conflict Propaganda in Syria: Narrative Battles; RussiaGate Revisited: Aftermath of a Hoax (with Stephen Marmura, editors, and contributors). Just published in 2025 is Propaganda, Communication and Empire: Western Intervention in Afghanistan (with Sumanth Inukonda and Lara Lengel, editors and contributors). In preparation for 2026: The Sage Handbook of News Agencies (co-editor with Pedro Aguiar and Christian Vukasovich).