Note on Iran

There is a great deal of speculation today around the possibility that Trump is either likely to delay a strike on Iran or is going to limit the US to a limited strike. As we have seen (as in yesterday’s post), there are some significant concerns that Trump must consider: possible closing of Hormuz and significant damage to the global economy; unknown levels of aid to Iran from Russia (incl. hand-held air defense units and Sukhoi 35 fighter jets) and China (including satellite intelligence as to US bases and Chinese monitoring of US naval movements); significant potential Iranian missile damage to US naval assets; worries that - as proved to be the case back last June - if Iran withstands an initial strike it will inflict considerable damage on Israel and US regional assets in a longer war.

In addition to these considerations, there is an apparent inability of top US armed forces commanders to reassure Trump of a high likelihood of success; night-sky conditions are not ideal (as Larry Johnson has argued)_ for an attack because of the rising of the moon, which could at least suggest a delay under mid-March; White House anxiety about the scheduled meeting of Trump with Xi Jinping in Beijing at the end of March - Trump would likely have to cancel that meeting in the event that the war, were it to start by mid-March, is still ongoing, especially if the war is not going well. The New York Times is reporting a resurgence of anti-regime protests at several Iranian universities which, if true or at least plausible, might give the White House greater confidence that its efforts at destabilization in the wake of US attacks on the Iranian currency are still taking positive effect.

In response to the notion that Trump may restrict himself to a limited strike now but to be followed up with a more devastating attack at some later date, Iran has understandably warned that it will respond to any attack as though it is full scale.

Further talks between Iran and the US are scheduled for this coming Thursday in Oman. There is no shortage of possible solutions with respect to the alleged pretext for US hostility to Iran - namely, its enrichment of uranium and nuclear energy program. JCPOA demonstrated this several years ago. But neither the nuclear issue nor concerns about ballistic missiles and other comparable US complaints are actually relevant. The real US goal is regime change and short of that event there is no reason whatsoever for Iran to trust the US.

Note on Ukraine

Alternative media spaces are beginning to notice the recent increase in intensity of Ukrainian counter-attacks on the front lines and with drones targetting central and southern Russian destinations, not to mention the first applications of “Ukraine’s” (British-originated, Denmark-built?) flamingo missile of which at least one appears to have hit a massive Central Russian industrial facility.

These developments (however much exaggeration from Ukraine such reports critically digest) further underline the reality, as I noted yesterday, and it is hardly a novel insight, that Russia is at war not with Ukraine so much as it is with almost the entirety of the political West. And although I and others have often commented on how this can be interpreted as a surprisingly effective attritional but defensive war (against the West’s two decade string of provocations designed to dismember the Russian Federation), it is also necessary, in the interests of realism, to take into account the fact that this hideous four-year narrative, includes Russian inability so far - no matter how many times Alexander Mercouris tries to convince us of “rapid advance” - to conclusively establish its authority over territories that it formally absorbed into the Russian Federation three year ago. But perhaps that will be resolved before the end of this year.

We should equally acknowledge that despite European economic stagnation, military weakness (as in Britain - see Proud below), hugely increased debt levels for the puruposes of rearmament and mobilization (as in Germany), forced European dependence on expensive US energy products, the US requirement that Europe pays for weapons from US defense manufacturers to support Ukraine, etc., the US has nonetheless proven itself able and willing to violate the sovereignty of a major oil state (Venezuela) and seized control over its wealth, has set up a blockade against Cuba, threatened the sovereignty of Greenland in opposition to a European state, Denmark, built up an impressive armada against Iran involving some two thirds of US deployable naval assets (although not as great as that which amassed for the illegal invasion of the much smaller and less populated country of Iran in 2003) which it seems poised to invade at any moment. In short, as I have also recently argued, just because they may be evil and just because they may be stupid, doesn’t mean that they are losing.

Links:

Governance by Beauty Queens (and tariffs, ICE and other outrages)

American Pravda: A Christian Beauty Queen Challenges Zionist Power

Unz

Trump races to rebuild tariff wall after Supreme Court loss

The Hill

Trump hikes global tariff to 15 percent after ‘ridiculous’ Supreme Court ruling

The Hill

Live updates: Trump threatens countries to abide by tariff deals despite Supreme Court decision

AP

Supreme Court ruling against Trump tariffs exposes ruling class crisis

WSWS

Drop Site News: Jeffrey Epstein Recruited NSA Codebreakers for Genome “Manhattan Project”

Natylie's Place

Action Alert: Mothers, Other Caregivers Say ‘Stop ICE Murder, Kidnapping And Child Abuse

Popular Resistance

Plan for massive Georgia concentration camp for immigrants provokes outrage

WSWS

Trump aides struggle with how to spend $500 billion more on military

WP

Europe

The British military is skint and too small to fight

Proud

20th Russian sanctions package flounders on internal divisions

IntelliNews

Can Europe Ever Thrive Again?

Economist

Bolivia

Austerity And Unrest in Bolivia

Countercurrents

Iran

Trump’s Iran War Could Be an Even Bigger Catastrophe Than Iraq

Nation

War with Iran Would be Catastrophic with Long Term Consequences

Countercurrents

Epstein’s War on Iran

Barrett

Latest Epstein document dump is one more cover-up

Countercurrents

Iran signs €500mn ‘secret’ arms deal with Russia to restore air defences

IntelliNews

The Suicidal Folly of a War with Iran

Hedges

Iran, Bunker Busters And Empire First, Part 2

Stockman

Israel

“It would be fine if Israel took it all”

Jones

“It would be fine if they took it all”: The Confession That Exposes the Greater Israel Project

Countercurrents

Israeli Soldiers Killed Gaza Aid Workers at Point Blank Range in 2025 Massacre: Report

Drop Site

Israel’s Recognition Of ‘Somaliland’ Is Destabilizing Somalia

Popular Resistance

Hamas, Peacekeeping, and the Illusion of Control: Competing Visions for Gaza’s Future

Countercurrents

Ukraine

Russia Matters

THE ULTRA-NATIONALISTS ARE DESTROYING UKRAINE; EUROPE DOESNT’ CARE. WITH PROFESSOR NICOLAI PETRO

Proud

Ukraine marks biggest evolution in military tactics since WWII

Lieven

Day 1461 of Putin’s Three-Day War

Krugman

Cloning babies, Ukraine Labs, and Epstein: how Western media ignores Epstein Files revelations

Natylie's Place

US Economy

How Close Is The Next Financial Crisis?

Popular Resistance