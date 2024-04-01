March 31st was the last day that Ukraine’s President Zelenskiy could have announced new presidential elections for May. He did not. The expectation is that he will continue what is in effect a period of martial law under his own presidential authority, albeit now of dubious legality. In the meantime he is conducting a far reaching purge of his administration, depending on a military commander, Syrsky, whose principal policy is to do whatever his boss tells him to do.

The collective West’s celebrated model of democracy - of course it was never such a thing but rather an illegal Western-instigated coup regime of oligarchs - has become a corrupt and failing dictatorship, while the collective West’s derided model of autocracy - the Russian Federation - has proven itself to be an economically robust, militarily powerful and socially-aware and sustainable democracy that manages to keep its oligarchs on the leash, unlike in the USA which cannot even keep the lobby of a small power like Israel from entirely undermining its political autonomy.

Zelenskiy’s principal concern and delusion is that, despite the failure of billions of western dollars on the provision of weapons to Ukraine, if only he can pressure the West to provide a few dozen more billion then this will change everything around.

Encouraging this delusion is French leader Macron along with Poland’s Tusk and Britain’s Sunak who are sending troops in readiness, it is speculated, to protect Odessa, Lvov and Kiev, respectively, and if “necessary” to ward off a Russian advance.

It is likely that in such an event they will lose large numbers of men and assets. They will hope in this way to force the hands of NATO colleagues and, above all, the USA to join them. It seems improbable that Biden would risk such an egregiously aggressive move in the run up to a presidential race against a candidate who is opposed to the entire Kieven project and at a time when the USA is looking to be under considerable pressure, not to say acute embarrassment in two other major points of combat in its counterrevolution against multipolarity - namely the Middle East and China.

But if Macron and his musketeers in Poland, Latvia and the Czech Republic do manage to force the USA’s hand then we arrive at the point at which Russia will assess that it is existentially threatened, possibly inciting it to initiate a devastating nuclear blow on NATO headquarters or on either the capital or, more likely, the principal military assets of one example of NATO’s most unreasonably aggressive members, either Paris or London. My guess is London because the nuclear fallout may be more easily containable beyond continental Europe. The collective West will have some minutes to decide whether to call it a day or trigger annihilation.

Macron is hoping in this way to cover the tracks of his own stupidity and vanity along with that of colleagues in the glowingly fractious European Community who, even as Europe sinks economically and industrially, see their personal wealth and superior caste status better protected by utter subservience to Washington and to Washington’s agenda of continuing global hegemony. This is an agenda of the relentless extraction of other people’s wealth by imposition of monopoly profits across all sectors of the modern non-industrial economy, as well as the securing by the US financial industry of loan indebtedness everywhere, including the US itself, and rental income from IT and other advanced technology patents.

On the battlefields there is some debate as to whether we should expect an imminent Russian Big Arrow offensive - perhaps westward from Avdievka or from Siversk or from Chasiv Yar or from Kupyansk - or a continuation of the current relatively slow offenses all along the combat line as we are witnessing, say, west of Tonenke, west of Novomykhailivka and Kostiantynivka, west of Pervomaiske, north and west of Urozhaine or north and west of Huilepole and Robotyne. In betting on this second course of action one should be cognizant of an extendedRussian failure to achieve its objectives in Vuhledar, Bilohorivka and Synkivka north of Kupyansk.

In Berdychi, north east of Orlivka and west of Avdiivka, Russia has introduced robotic warfare with unmanned AI tanks capable of launching grenades. Russia’s next generation of drones will be AI guided and immune to Ukrainian hacking.

The Russian MoD now gives a total of Ukrainian dead and gravely wounded of approximately 480,000 (the number cited a year ago by Colonel McGregor). Zelenskiy sticks with his ludicrous figure of 31,000, which happens to correspond, almost, with the number which the Russian MoD says Ukraine lost in March 2024 alone.

Russia says it is building its volunteer army at the rate of 30,000 a month or 360,000 a year, providing an ample supply of forces to assist in any grand offensive when it comes (and one must come eventually if Russia is to consolidate is gains), while Ukraine cannot even pass a mobilization law and resorts to brutal press- gangs.