A very good day to my readers, this Wednesday January 24th. Rather than attempt a much more granular summary of what is going on in the battlefields of Ukraine I will offer a broad brush inventory of major observations. I will quickly insert here the news that today the Ukrainians, using Western weapons, shot down a Russian cargo Il-76 cargo plane that was transporting Ukrainian POWS to Belgorod in preparation for a prisoner swap. The numbers of dead that I have seen are in the 65-80 range. The event appears to have spoiled Ukrainian plans to proceed to the final debate of the great mobilization of another 500,000 men, a widely unpopular event that has now reportedly been postponed for a period nobody knows how long.

First, Russian posture on the combat lines continues, as in recent weeks, to be in offensive mode. It has achieved striking successes, as in Western Bakhmut in the direction of Chasov Yar, Marinka, Avdiivka, Krynky, Novomykhailivka, and Robotyne; it has attacked Ukrainian positions far to the West, and opened up new combat lines. But there are relatively few places where we can say with confidence that gains have been consolidated; and there are several examples of robust Ukrainian counter attack that have forced Russian retreats or at least have stalled Russian advances. The battlefields of Lyman and Kupyansk regions have intensified. In the North there are signs of Russian incursions and Ukrainian border evacuations that give some substance to Russian seriousness about establishing a buffer zone in the north east corner of the borderline, as do continuing heavy Russian drone and missile attacks on Kharkiv and Kiev which is feeding further speculation of a coming Russian offensive on Kiev, Chernikov and other northern cities and a move of the Ukrainian government from Kiev to Lvov in the far West. We already know that amongst other things recent Russian missile strikes on Kharkiv have destroyed a hotel hosting NATO and in particular French military personnel. Reports of the number of French implicated now suggest dozens as opposed to hundreds of deaths.

The latest Russian attacks appear to have hit residential buildings. It is always possible if not likely that residential buildings are used to house military installations and depots and that Ukrainian air defense missiles frequently miss, often confused by decoys, and fall on, and do damage to residential buildings but one also wonders if Russia, in retaliation for Ukrainian attacks on civilian targets in Belgorod and Donetsk city and perhaps frustrated with Western complicity in the Gaza genocide is becoming more reckless in this regard.

Nobody should assume a quick or neat end to this conflict even in the context of diminishing aid to Ukraine. But at the same time we should not discount the role behind the apparent slowness of Russian advance of the robustness of Ukrainian fortifications developed from 2014 to 2022 with Western money and that once these are significantly breached over a sufficient length of the combat line, whether in Kupyansk, Siversk, Chasov Yar, Avdiivka, Vuhledar, Urozhaine or Orikhiv, and assuming that Ukraine will not have had sufficient time, manpower or resources to construct comparably sound fortifications to the rear, that the speed of Russian progress to the Dnieper will accelerate significantly.

A potential new factor weighing in favor of Ukraine is that Belgium has initiated the deeply illegal process of siphoning Russian central bank deposits from Belgium to Ukraine. Russia has scope for retaliation over Western corporate funds in Russia and also gains financially in the long term from its incorporation of Crimea and the four oblasts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zapporizhzhia. Further it is reported that overall European dependence on Russian oil and gas has increased: the absence of Nord Stream deliveries, following EU sanctions and US-aided sabotage has not impeded a 40% increase in revenue to Russia from LNG supplies to Europe, and from Turk Stream supplies to southern Europe and beyond.

After writing this paragraph I learned from Alexander Mercouris that the Belgians are proposing only to send the interest on Russian assets in Belgium, a sum of approx. $600,000, a measure that is as illegal as seizing the capital. Also, more significant perhaps, there is growing opposition to asset seizure among some European countries. A further glimmer of common sense is emerging from Switzerland which is saying that any talk of peace negotiations has to involve actually talking to Russia: an insight that is apparently stunning in its brilliance in the very dim world of European politicians. Of course in the event that any European attempts to talk to Russia they will find that Moscow long ago concluded, following Western failure to live up to the Minsk agreements and following Western pressure on Ukraine to turn away from the then successful negotiations in March 2022, that the West cannot be depended upon, cannot be trust and is widely and wildly incompetent both in the field of war and in the field of diplomacy and, let it be noted, in the fields of intelligence and journalism.

This may put in some context Turkiye’s green light for Swedish membership of NATO which, given the increasingly neocon hue of Swedish governance may not make that much difference to anything very much. Slovakia may persist as a holdout against Swedish accession.

Adding to talk of a potential for NATO to extend its planned January to May military exercises into an invited occupation of Western Ukraine, there is also chatter in Ukraine about the transfer of Ukrainian governance from Kiev to Lvov in acknowledgment of a potential for Russian takeover of both Kharkiv and Kiev (and Odessa) in an offensive western sources say they anticipate in the summer. The sense of crisis in Europe and of not knowing in quite what direction to move is now compounded by growing indications, following Trump’s win in the New Hampshire primary, that the Biden administration is on the way out. This considerably reduces the likelihood of a significant resumption of US aid for Ukraine and of either an imminent collapse of Ukraine (Sullivan and Haines have suggested in a matter of weeks, in the event of an end to US aid) or, should Ukraine still persist in fighting the war on the basis of no funds or more borrowed or printed money, of a hyperinflationary scenario. Or both.

I will say more about the situation in the Middle East in a later post. I note talks are in progress between Israel and Hamas for a temporary ceasefire involving release of Israeli hostages while also taking account of Israel’s astonishing brutality and cruelty that has left 25000 dead and 62000 wounded. To which misery the closure of the strip’s last major functioning hospital will only add more grief. It appears that special rules allow the US to continue to disburse US armaments to Israel even in the face of evidence of war crimes. I see no potential for an enduring resolution that involves either one or two states that does not require some kind of reconsideration of the 1947 recognition of Israel and the dismantling of what has evolved into an oppressive theocratic-type, apartheid, state, also a rogue nuclear power that is an appendage of the US hegemon and has proven to be regionally if not globally disruptive. An attempt to impose a one-state or a two-state solution in the current situation cannot possibly work. Recognition of Palestine as a state, which is likely to be proposed in the UNGA, is a great step forward, and would be a significant blow for Israel and its allies, but this in itself is simply not enough even if, as Mercouris argues today, it would eventually lead to a request from the new state of Palestine for UN endorsement of measures to bring about an end to Israeli aggression. Mercouris even thinks that action by the US against Iran would simply accelerate support for Palestine in the UNGA.

There is growing expression (e.g. Slovenia, Switzerland, even indications from Japan) in the UNSC of the need for a ceasefire in Gaza (a concept that Israel has the gall to describe as “shocking”) even among countries that have traditionally been allies of Israel. The US, UK, and Israel continue to oppose. Lavrov has noted that this stance of the USA has prolonged the conflict (i.e. the genocide) and demolished USA credibility.

Mike Whitney today notes that the battle for Yemen will be no cakewalk, even if more than half of the country’s population—over 18 million people—need food and other assistance. The Biden isd reimposing the “7 year-long embargo on Yemen that cut off food, water and essential medical supplies to the civilian population.” In addition to starving Yemen into submission here, according to Whitney, are the US war aims:

To eliminate an ally of Iran. (The Houthis) To control critical shipping lanes in the Red Sea. To construct an oil pipeline across Yemen in the event that the US launches a war on Iran and shipping in the Strait of Hormuz is disrupted.

Now that Israel is moving ahead with its ethnic cleansing operation, we can add a forth objective to the list: To militarily engage any army or militia in the region that tries to derail Tel Aviv’s territorial ambitions. (US strategy aligns with Israel’s “Great Israel” strategy Israeli regional dominance)

But, Whitney notes “The Houthis are a well-organized, highly-motivated, battle-hardened killing machine that’s familiar with the terrain and has good grasp of how the US likes to conduct its wars. If the United States couldn’t beat the Taliban, they shouldn’t count on beating the Houthis.”

Houthi weapons include: anti-ship weaponry, incorporating both cruise and ballistic missiles, ASCMs - including what appeared to be two anti-ship versions of the Iranian Quds/351 LACM. One version is allegedly equipped with a radar-homing seeker (Sayyad), and the other has an electro-optical/infrared seeker (Quds Z-0); other ISR assets, including UAVs, (drones) and “nominally civilian vessels used for scouting, open-source information on maritime traffic and data gathered by the Behshad, an Iranian cargo vessel anchored in the Red Sea reported to serve as an Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps forward-operating and reconnaissance base. It also seems likely that Iran has equipped the group with coastal radar systems”.

Iran is likely focused on strengthening Houthi anti-ship capabilities. The Houthis knew there would eventually be a war with the United States. It has prepared. The US may suffer significant losses in the conflict ahead and the the fighting may drag on for several years disrupting inflicting massive damage to global supply-lines. This would be less of an issue for traders of China’s Belt and Road allies and for the north-south corridor established by Russia from the Arctive to the Indian ocean. While western mainstream media would have us believe that Houthi attacks in the Red Sea are random Houthi spokesmen claim that they will only attack US, UK and Israel-linked ships on the Red Sea. So, actually, other countries need not be concerned except that they may find it costly to find alternative sources of insurance.