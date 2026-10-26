Elections and Elections Interference in Serbia

In the parliamentary election on October 25, 2026, Aleksandar Vučić and his ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) officially lost the election, conceding defeat to the grassroots, youth-backed Student List. With preliminary results showing the Student List capturing over 52% of the vote (securing 135–140 seats in the 250-seat parliament) compared to the SNS’s 39% (105 seats), this historic shift carries immediate, profound geopolitical consequences.

The victory of the anti-corruption student movement breaks a multi-year stagnation in Serbia’s EU accession talks. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen immediately welcomed the results, stating that Brussels stands ready to work with the new government to advance Serbia’s European future. European observers view the result as a monumental rejection of Vučić’s “illiberal democracy” and a major win for the rule of law, institutional transparency, and media freedom in the Western Balkans (although be wary of how “liberal democracy” has been weaponized by the European Commission and the major institutions of the “Liberal West” to pursue foreign policy goals of US and Western Hegemony).

The Student List has pledged to actively improve frayed relations with neighboring Balkan countries, which could significantly lower regional ethnic tensions - particularly regarding Bosnia and Kosovo - that Vučić’s government frequently leveraged.

For over a decade, Vučić maintained a delicate balancing act, refusing to adopt EU sanctions against Russia despite intense Western pressure. while retaining a positive stance towards European membership. The fall of the SNS signals the likely end of Belgrade serving as Russia’s reliable strategic or political buffer zone within southeastern Europe.

Russian security narratives - including warnings previously issued by Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) and state-aligned figures like Dmitry Medvedev, Moscow viewed the two years of student protests as a Western-backed “colored revolution.” Vučić himself echoed these narratives during his campaign and in his concession speech, explicitly blaming his defeat on interference from unnamed European nations and the “US deep state”. This site will be looking out for summary evidence of both European-Western and Russian elections interference.

While Serbia remains heavily dependent on Russian gas supplies and relies on Moscow’s UN Security Council veto over Kosovo’s independence, an incoming, overtly pro-EU government will likely seek to systematically diversify its energy infrastructure away from Russian state giants like Gazprom, although this judgement depends precariously on the evolution of events in West Asia and the burgeoning global oil crisis.

State-aligned analysts in Moscow view the collapse of the 14-year SNS regime as a major blow to Russian influence. With Vučić’s departure from central power, Russia loses its primary, highly accessible interlocutor in the Balkans, leaving Moscow increasingly isolated on the European continent.

Is this a color revolution?

Months before the vote, Russian state channels explicitly warned Belgrade that a “colored revolution” scenario was being engineered. Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) and officials like Dmitry Medvedev accused the EU and Western non-governmental organizations of financing local media and opposition groups to foster a “Serbian Maidan”.

Following the Student List’s victory, state-aligned strategic analysts argued this was a “new kind of color revolution”. They contend it was purposefully disguised as a grassroots anti-corruption movement to avoid the overt, highly visible Western backing seen in past revolutions like Ukraine’s Maidan.

In the lead-up to the election and during his campaign, Vučić himself echoed these narratives, explicitly alleging that “foreign powers” and the “US deep state” were interfering in Serbia to destabilize his government.

Unlike historical color revolutions (such as Georgia’s Rose Revolution or Ukraine’s Orange Revolution), which were triggered by mass street uprisings against stolen elections or fraudulent results, amidst evidents of substantial covert meddling by pro-Western “NGO’s.”, Vučić officially conceded defeat based on early vote counts before final certified results were even published. The transition of power occurred via the ballot box, not through the storming of state institutions.

Western media and local analysts emphasize that the Student List emerged natively from two years of internal grief and anger following the 2024 Novi Sad railway stastion disaster, where the collapse of a concrete canopy killed 16 people. The protests were fundamentally driven by demands for domestic accountability, transparency, and anti-corruption reforms rather than foreign policy dictates.

Lead candidates from the Student List, such as Ilija Srdanović, actively rejected the traditional “pro-Western opposition” template during the campaign, explicitly stating that entering the EU was “not the focus” and maintaining that Serbia should not impose sanctions on Russia.

Remembering Hungary

In the April 12, 2026, general election, long-serving Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Fidesz were defeated thee TISZA party, led by Péter Magyar, ending 16 years of Orbán’s rule, which Europe likes to characterize as authoritarian but was in fact a nationalistic defense against the EU’s weaponization of the ideology of “liberal democracy” in favor of the consolidation of European aggression against Russia’s attempt to settle its security concerns in eastern Ukraine, and Europe’s expenditure of vast taxpayer resources on a corrupt neo-nazi regime in Kiev and the misconceived Zelenskiy war to assert authoritarian control over all parts of Ukraine.

Péter Magyar has pledged to normalize relations with the European Union and NATO, tackle domestic corruption, join the European Public Prosecutor’s Office, and lift previous Hungarian blocks on major EU support and loans for Ukraine. Pro-Russian and Kremlin-aligned commentators view the transition as a major strategic loss of a key friendly voice inside the EU, though Moscow has sought to keep pragmatic economic ties intact - particularly regarding Russian energy supplies (gas, oil, and the Paks nuclear project).

Despite the political shift toward Brussels, complete disengagement from Russia remains constrained because Hungary imports over 80% of its oil and gas from Russia and relies on Russian nuclear infrastructure, meaning the new government plans a gradual diversification rather than an immediate break.

Tensions between Budapest and Moscow have flared following tit-for-tat diplomat expulsions and the new government’s pivot away from Orbán’s strict pro-Kremlin veto strategy

Elections and Elections Interference in Brazil

The Times of India reports that Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva secured a historic fourth term after defeating Flávio Bolsonaro with 51.8 per cent of the vote. His victory, the Times opines, preserves Brazil’s commitment to Brics and could strengthen ties with India, even as trade tensions with the US and domestic economic challenges loom.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has fired a strong message against foreign interference, declaring that Brazil will not accept outside meddling in its democratic process. There is substantial evidence of US meddling in the Brazilian elections, not least but not only through the interference of US social media oligarchs and their manipulation of social media algorithms in favor of the would-be dictator, Bonsolaro.

“In the aftermath of the election, Lula said the country had to overcome interference through digital platforms, raising fresh questions about the role of online influence in Brazil’s politics. His remarks come amid tensions over US President Donald Trump’s approach to Brazil and its leadership. With Lula insisting that Brazil is nobody’s backyard, his comments underscore a broader debate over national sovereignty, foreign influence and the limits of Washington’s power in Latin America.

During the October 2026 election, President Lula’s campaign formally submitted a dossier of incidents to Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court (TSE) accusing Meta of systemic interference and algorithmic bias favoring Flávio Bolsonaro. Lula’s campaign spent nearly 24 hours unable to boost Instagram posts following the first round, whereas Bolsonaro’s account remained unimpeded. Some of Lula’s posts lacked functional “share” buttons and faced severe reductions in reach



The October 2026 reelection of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has critical geopolitical consequences for the Western Hemisphere and the Global South, solidifying a foreign policy of multi-alignment and regional integration over an alternative pro-US right-wing shift.

Following a highly contested runoff on October 25 against the far-right Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, Lula’s victory prevents a drastic geopolitical pivot to Washington and reinforces Brazil’s leadership across independent multilateral organizations

A Bolsonaro victory would have seamlessly aligned Latin America’s largest economy with the Donald Trump administration and other regional conservative leaders. Lula’s win disrupts Washington’s “Shield of the Americas” security coalition plans, which Bolsonaro had pledged to join.

Lula’s continuity injects fresh momentum into regional blocs like Mercosur and CELAC. It positions Brazil as a diplomatic bulwark for regional autonomy, helping arbitrate border friction (such as between Guyana and Venezuela) without US intervention.

Rather than opening up raw material extraction directly to US-led supply chains, Lula’s administration will continue pushing to process critical minerals and rare earth elements domestically.

Bolsonaro had threatened to reassess Brazil’s BRICS membership. Lula’s victory permanently clears up this uncertainty, ensuring Brazil remains a dedicated pillar of the bloc. Lula’s “autonomy through diversification” doctrine directly supports the de-dollarization framework advanced in the September 2026 BRICS New Delhi Declaration. Brazil will remain heavily involved in establishing local-currency financial settlements and linking non-Western payment systems.

China remains Brazil’s top trading partner, yielding nearly $100 billion in trade annually. While even a right-wing government would have been forced to keep economic ties active due to the power of the Brazilian agribusiness lobby, Lula’s win ensures that political relations match economic ones, keeping Brazil central to China’s Latin American strategy.

Strategic partners within the bloc, such as India, view Lula’s victory as an asset to keep BRICS focused on Global South growth while mitigating the aggressive bloc politics driven by U.S.-China rivalries.

Though Lula preserves Brazil’s global standing as a champion of multilateralism and climate diplomacy, he will face steep opposition at home. Right-wing and center-right forces secured significant majorities in Brazil’s Congress, meaning Lula will have to navigate intense domestic resistance to execute both his social welfare mandates and ambitious sovereign foreign policies.