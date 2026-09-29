NATO’s Losing War Against Russia

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine’s Ambassador to the UK and former commander-in-chief, has warned that assuming Russia is losing the war is a “dangerous misreading” of the conflict.

In an opinion piece published in the conservative British newspaper The Telegraph on July 8, 2026, Zaluzhnyi clarified his strategic assessment of the war of attrition. He considers Ukraine’s (i.e. Western financed, Western equipped, Western navigated) deep-strike campaigns against Russian infrastructure, logistics, and the oil industry are successful - but only, I would add, if one pretends not to notice the massive Ukraine’s near-total dependence on the West that is the fundamental outcome of this war, control of Ukraine’s war by the CIA and MI6, and the massive Russian reactions that Ukraine’s strikes have provoked.

These have closed down Ukraine’s maritime economy, sabotaged the exports of its agricultural produce, destroyed its iron and metal industries, killed and wounded 27,000 Ukrainian soldiers each month, deprived it of 20-25% of its territory, sucked its treasury dry (with Ukraine begging Europe for another $27 billion just to keep the Administration afloat, after supposedly being granted a “loan” of 90m billion euros as the beginning of this year).

Europe, meantime, is revisiting the disastrous temptation to seize Russia’s frozen assets to use them for continuing aid to Ukraine, whether as loan or gift. This is bitterly opposed by EuroClear, repository for most of these assets, and the Belgian Government in whose territory EuroClear is registered. Even if EuroClear liability can be eradicated, it is clear that the funds, when quickly burned up by Ukraine, will still be hunted down by Russia through international courts, even if these are not European courts, and that, ultimately, the costs of repayment will fall on European taxpayers. The credibility of European financial institutions and of the EU itself, in a world of the rising BRICS and of multipolar institutions, will be totally shot.

So, Zaluzhnyi, once Ukraine’s commander in chief, and a likely replacement of Zelenskiy in the event that Ukraine ever again has elections, is still engaging in propaganda when he warns that Ukraine’s gains do not mean the war is close to ending.

In short: what gains? Ukraine’s territorial forays into mainland Russia as into Kursk have failed, miserably, despite having been massively aided and abetted by the West. Its reckless, attempted attacks on Russia’s nuclear triad and even on Russian President’s residence and family resulted in no advantage whatsoever. Its constant lamentations to the effect that Europe and the US are not doing enough to help it has merely ended up draining Western stockpiles and Western treasuries, weakening NATO even as NATO’s members with false bravura pronounce that they are mobilizing for war with Russia. The country has lost half of its people through emigration.

Zaluzhnyi continues the propaganda when he states that Russia lacks the military capacity to conquer Ukraine outright, even while acknowledging that Ukraine also does not currently possess the means to liberate all occupied territory by force alone.

Russia absolutely does have the military capacity to conquer Ukraine outright. If Ukraine had been left just to Ukraine, the war would have been over in April 2022 and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson would not have been able to sabotage a signed draft agreement between Kiev and Moscow in Istanbul.

Ukraine, as Ukraine, lost the war almost the day it started in February 2022 but continued it with a virtual Western gun to Zelenskiy’s head that instructed him that the West would supply all the resources (not men - Ukraine’s main role is the dying) that were needed and Zelenskiy had better not sign. Even as it is, and after four - going on five - years, the West has not been able to win the war any more than Ukraine has been able to win the war. Russia weapons production capability has vastly increased, as has the sophistication of its weapons, and this has not dented its capacity to look to other fronts as well, including in Iran.

NATO and European defense officials acknowledge that Europe faces severe structural limitations and lacks the capacity to sustain a prolonged war of attrition against Russia. On September 5th this month, the Guardian (Guardian) reported that Defense planners working with Nato fear that if war broke out with Russia Europe could not sustain a prolonged war of attrition. Defense planners speaking were reported as noting that European society and military logistics are unprepared for a long war, meaning NATO strategies would have to rely on a relatively quick conflict.

Europe faces high energy costs. This is the result collectively of: European connivance at the US destruction of Nord Stream; Europe’s self-imposed denial of access to cheap Russian pipeline oil and gas; its subsequent dependence on high-priced US and Russian LNG; its constant, ineffective, counterproductive sanctioning of Russian energy, shipping and other interests; and, now, the crises in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Hormuz which are ratchetting up energy prices while the US considers banning the export of diesel to Europe.

Europe also faces onstraints on manufacturing and refining capacity (such as diesel for heavy military equipment), whereas Russia maintains self-sufficiency in energy and basic resources essential for wartime production. European military power remains split across national lines and heavily dependent on U.S. intelligence, logistics, and conventional defense commitments.

The Guardian article laments a “surge in support for the populist forces in Europe’s main military states” that are getting in the way of long-standing proposals from Macron in France and Starmer in the UK that Europe should take on a new coordination role as the US prepares to reduce its commitments to the conventional defense of Europe.

In short, the Guardian complains that upcoming parties (AfD in Germany, National Assembly in France, Reform in the UK) that actually try to listen to the concerns of electorates (as opposed to trying to manipulate their perceptions) know that the idea of a war with Russia is regarded as irrelevant, errant and irresponsible nonsense from know-nothing European leaders but that their leaders are determined to pursue the impossible and the harmful. Instead, “defense officials” whine that the European public may not have the appetite for a prolonged war, requiring NATO to focus its plans on a relatively quick conflict.

Hmm. That sounds a lot like the Israeli pressure on Trump to win a war against Iran, but to do so quickly. The prospects of a “quick” NATO war on Russia are as fantastical as the dream of a “quick” war on Iran has proven in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Guardian cited a recent British cabinet member as admitting that the West had been “crap” at educating its public about the scale of the hybrid conflict with Russia. In effect he was complaining that the public, uninformed and deceived as they routinely are by the Guardian and other mainstream media in the UK on such matters as the lusts of UK elites for any kind of war that might restore the UK to its former imperial glory, instinctively know that going to war with Russia would be more likely to lead to bring about the annihilation of the UK, and in no way could possibly be good for ordinary British citizens.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov last week claimed at the UN General Assembly that European leaders are engaging in a self-fulfilling prophecy by publicly discussing preparations for a potential conflict by 2030, while maintaining that Moscow has no intention of attacking Europe. (Something I have been saying here for the past year). Larry Johnson, writing in Sonar21, predicts that there will be war between Russia and Europe within six months. He is backed up earlier today by UK analyst Alastair Crooke, who thinks that this could start with preemptive Russian strikes on NATO weapons production facilities that are used in support of “Ukrainian” attacks on Russia, or on NATO military facilities.

Increasing Trouble in West Asia

India’s stock market crash today (the Sensex and Nifty plunged over 1.5% to six-month lows) indicates trouble ahead for the Indian economy as the result of the rising prices of crude oil, rising US bond yields which increase the costs of acquiring new debt, increasing US curtailing of Indian autonomy through tariffs and other attempts to control Indian dependence on the purchase of Russian crude, the selling off of their assets in India by foreign investors, and rupee weakness.

In the Red Sea there is some good news for Saudi Arabia, namely that the rising price of crude has offset the loss of Saudi export oil revenues. Saudi Arabia’s Aramco was selling 7 million barrels a day before the war, but is now selling only four to five million, but at a time when Brent futures are hovering around $107, double what they were before the conflict. Annualized oil export revenues for Saudi Arabia are showing $201 billion for this year compared to $150 billion before the war, an increase of 6% of GDP. At the same time, the US military claims - I consider the claims highly inflated, at best - to be shifting half to three quarters of the pre-war volume of oil (or 15-22 million barrels a day as opposed to 20 pre-war) through the Hormuz by escorting oil ships along its recommended sea route on the Omani side. This seems improbable given the shortage of US navy vessels for this purpose, the ability of Iran to hit such ships and the fact that such ships would have to have faith in US insurance coverage. But behind the scenes there may be deals that also involve payment to Iran not to strike. But that is speculation.

Of further benefit to Saudi Arabia, the East-West pipeline - the major Saudi land-route workaround in response to the blockade by Yemeni Houthis of the passage of Saudi tankers through the Bab al-Mandeb strait and which had been damaged by Iraqi Shia militants - is now partially back online, carrying half (3.5 million barrels a day) of its previous volume.

That is all very well for Saudi Arabia, except that the Houthis continue to blockade Saudi tankers and to attack Saudi oil production facilities and to attack Saudi and US military and other assets in the Gulf, while there are indications of Houthi interest in the retaking of three, wealthy Saudi provinces in the south that King Ibn Saud seized from Yemen in the 1930s, amidst other signs of destabilization of the petrodollar system.

Iran too theoretically benefits from the rising price of crude, but there has been no increase, so far as I am aware, in the amount of crude that Iran can export from Iranian ports. Certainly, ships can load with fuel and leave, but they must take the risk of being apprehended in the Arabian Sea by US Navy vessels whose job is to blockade them.

There are land-route workarounds. Iran’s land and rail corridors offer short-term strategic resilience, but they are failing to fully overcome the U.S. naval blockade for large-scale oil exports. Large crude oil tankers carry 1.5 to 2 million barrels of oil per trip. Replicating this massive volume via truck or standard rail requires a logistical scale that overland networks simply cannot match. Shifting heavy volumes of energy and cargo strictly to land routes adds billions of dollars in extra transportation and operational expenses annually. Iranian transport operators face severe border delays, bureaucratic hurdles, and congestion at key crossings with neighbors like Türkiye (such as the Kapıköy–Razi crossing) and Pakistan, often worsened by domestic inefficiencies. While northern rail links via the Caspian corridor or Central Asia (Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and China) provide alternative transit for general goods, differing rail gauges and limited capacity prevent them from substituting for maritime crude exports.

There are many variables in assessing the impacts on oil movements. Some of them are likely to be wholly obscured, such as backroom futures deals. It is the plan of US Treasury Secretary Bessent to wait until Iran’s current supply of oil that is still on the water has all been delivered, mainly to Chinsa - he told US media outlets yesterday that he thinks this will happen in two weeks. I believe he is sadly mistaken if he thinks that at that point Iran will throw down its cards in disgust. China will not allow the disappearance of a source of oil into US hands, and nor will Iran. Iran has the resources and the resilience to stay in place for as long as it takes, and that will prove a very great deal longer than the mid-term elections. But, if Iran is minded to worry more than it seems to worry short-term about oil revenues, then it has multiple opportunities for pre-emptives strikes that have the capacity to reshape the region.

____________________________________________________________________________________________Note: A major source of investigative journalism into Israeli penetration of Silicon Valley and related networks is to be found in Mint Press News: https://www.mintpressnews.com/tag/israeli-spies/