The symposium examined US and Israeli geopolitical motivations behind the brutal onslaught of Gaza. It explores the possibility that Israel allowed the 7 October 2023 attacks to happen in order to create a pretext for its ongoing military campaign.

The symposium is hosted by the International Center for 9/11 Justice and UK Column.

Find the link here

https://www.ukcolumn.org/event/genocide-and-empire-examining-october-7th-and-the-geopolitics-of-the-war-on-palestine

Genocide and Empire